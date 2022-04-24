The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for March 21-28
March 21
Earnest Carter to Ricky L. Maples, 6th district, $6,500;
Robert Wells Taylor and wife, Megan Ree Taylor, to Carissa K. Jordan and husband, Timothy A. Jordan, 9th district, $300,000;
Judy P. Gfellers to Patty Thornton, 1st district, $16,000;
Mandeep S. Bakshi to Rushmie Bakshi, 10th district, no value listed;
Benjamin W. Bowman and wife, Teresa H. Bowman, to Benjamin W. Bowman and Teresa H. Bowman, trustees of the Bowman Tennessee Asset protection trust, 17th district, no value listed;
James M. Richards Jr. to Tanner Shaw, 8th district, no value listed;
Mackie Wolf Zientzz and Mann, P.C., substitute trustee, to Robert Bailey, 1st district, $215,000;
Keith Ball to Cody A. Melton and wife, Rebecca L. Melton, 1st district, $7,000;
Marvin Virgil Stroud to Kimberly Kite Dykes, 4th district, no value listed;
Shelley Robinson and husband, Rodney Robinson, to Edward Shelton and wife, Margaret Shelton, 13th district, no value listed;
H.M.S Partnership to Hull and Marsh, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Hull and March to Brian Eugene Harrison and Rebekah Louise Harrison, 9th district, $70,000;
Jason Myers and Daniel Myers to Michael Scott Derry, 10th and/or 13th district, $269,900;
W. Damron and Dianna L. Damron to Robert Keith Hipps and pamela Jeannette Hipps, 14th district, $247,000;
Linda Velma (Ball) Ricker to Third Base Investments, LLC, 8th district, $155,500;
Johnson City Chemical Company, Inc., to Summer-Taylor, Inc., 10th district, $20,000;
Tony N. Darnell to Erwin leo Maddenand wife, Kathy Marie Madden, 2nd district, $15,000;
Erwin Leo Madden to Erwin Leo Madden and wife, Kathey Marie Madden, Jessee Dean Madden and Samantha Angelique Wilcox, 2nd district, no value listed;
Erwin Leo Madden to Kathy Marie Madden, 2nd district, no value listed;
Stuart O. Rominger to Teresa Noble Robertson, 8th district, $120,000;
Alaa K. Oraha and wife, Bonnie R. Flathau, to Walnut Cove, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
March 22
Donald Clyde Gray to Morgan Taylor Johnson and Autumn Leeann Trent, 23rd district, $57,400;
Donald Clyde Gray to Michelle Moncier Gray, 14th district, no value listed;
Donald Clyde Gray to Michelle Moncier Gray, 8th district, no value listed;
Donald C. Gray to Michelle Moncier Gray, 10th district, no value listed;
Wayne R. Ott to Wayne R. Ott and wife, Linda J. Ott, 9th district, no value listed;
Rickie G. Mowrey and wife, Beth R. Mowrey, to Zachary S. Henderson and wife, Talia M. Henderson, and Janice A. Henderson 10th district, $562,000;
Geraldine Cutshaw to Nicholas Davis and wife, Markeyla Davis, 3rd district, $35,300;
Laura A. Drayne to Robert Alexander Drayne and wife, Emily Grace Drayne, 17th district, no value listed;
Jackie Monroe McCrary, Katrina Annette Payne Seaton, and Billy Joe McCrary to Bradley Seaton, 9th district, $25,000;
Jackie Monroe McCrary, Katrina Annette Payne Seaton, and Billy Joe McCrary to Christopher Seaton and wife, Kristen Seaton, 9th district, $75,000;
Mark S. Morris to Caleb Johnson and wife, Cassandra Jackson, 11th district, $220,000;
Chelsea L. Barnard to Vanity Raquel Moreno, 6th district, $19,000;
The Development Group, INC., to Garner R. Overturf and wife, Sharon R. Overturf, 10th district, no value listed;
Ralph D. Westmoreland to Gary Westmoreland, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Matthew T. Tolliver and Jessica L. Tolliver to Edward Earl Walker II and Tammy L. Walker, 8th district, $297,000;
Martha Lafollette to Matthew M. Purcell, 9th district, $250,000;
Hugh Seaver, Richard G. Jeffers and Sharon Hackett to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, $105,000;
Peter E. Higgins and wife, Tricia A. Higgins, to Tynehouse Properties, LLC, 10th district, $75,000;
C. Jerome Brandon, Carla B. Shipley, Richard R. Brandon and Jason R. Brandon, trustees of the Carl J. Brandon living trust, to Jason R. Brandon, 16th district, 161,500;
Frances R. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 16th district, no value listed;
Martha Massengill Bachman to Wheels Real Estate, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Philip M. Bachman Jr. to Wheels Real Estate, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Philip M. Bachman Jr. and Martha Bachman to Wheels Real Estate, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Philip M. Bachman and Marth Bachman to Wheels Real Estate, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
March 23
Rochelle Logan, personal representative of the estate of Ramon Davis Logan, to Rochelle Logan, subject to a life estate, and Shawn Logan and Alexandria Joyce Logan, 10th district, no value listed;
GO America, LLC, to Chris Lady, 13th district, $45,900;
Dwight E. Myers to Mona Myers, 8th district, no value listed;
Gary E. West and wife, Jennair West, to Rhaphis, LLC, 3rd district, $162,000;
Randy W. Garrett and wife, Susan T. Garrett, to Jeffrey C. Johnson and wife, Mary K. Johnson, 5gh district, $339,000;
James W. Davis and wife, Carolyn P. Davis, to Randy Wayne Garrett and wife, Susan Theresa Garrett, 22nd district, $326,000;
Adventure From Home Inc. to Casey Lillie, 15th district, $63,000;
Jerry Thomas to Bradley S. Higgins, 10th district, no value listed;
Kurtis Allen Bravo and Rebecca C. Bravo to Darren R. Howanietz and Linda K. Howanietz, 10th district, $998,500;
John Anderson Fannon III and Brianna Kelly Fannon to Mariah Melton and Tristan Melton, 13th district, $339,900;
Judith Harrison, Reba Marlene Beach, Sammy Lynn Harrison, and William Terry Harrison to Austin Bailey and Emily Bailey, 22nd district, $200,000;
Pete Luttrell to Alan R. Luttrell, 18th district, $10,500;
March 24
John R. Carter St. and Jerry B. Helker to Corey Stenhouse and Jennifer Barker, 2nd district, $178,000;
The Terrance R. Craig and/or Sonja S. Craig revocable living trust to Terrance R. Craig and wife, Sonja S. Craig, 23rd district, $950,000;
Lisa Vanover to Eric Sapp Construction, Inc., 19th district, $12,000;
Scott E. Bird to Kail D. Wilkes and wife, Juliet E. Wilkes, 25th district, $10,000;
Elizabeth F. Stevens to Angela J. Alley, 10th district, no value listed;
Signal Mountain Group, LLC, to Jesse D. Holladay and Brandi N. Holladay, 23rd district, $336,000;
Leighton Fred Boswell and Ted Lynn Boswell to Leighton Fred Boswell and Ted Lynn Boswell, 13th district, no value listed;
Betty McIntosh, Cindy McIntosh Tvardy, and Michael McIntosh to Thomas A. Inskeep and Cynthia E. Inskeep and George Tvardy and Gailind McIntosh, 14th district, $250,000;
Jaquinton Dominic Alston-Thompson and Laiken Ann Morrow to David B. Peake and Dana Peake, 23rd district, $130,000;
Alben T. Lokey III and Ann Lokey to Anthony Manzo and Patricia Manzo, 3rd district, $1,475,000;
Jan G. Crum, Jeremy G. Crum and Jimmie G. Crum to OM 2022 LLC, 18th district, $1,400,000;
March 25
Gloria A. Sutton to Steven K. Brown Jr., 5th district, $830,000;
Robert Douglas Keith to Mary Emeline Taylor and husband, Ronnie James Taylor, 13th district, no value listed;
Judy Solomon to James Wesley Arwood, 8th district, no value listed;
Willis L. Gregg and his spouse, Teresa Gregg, to Milford Echols and Chantha Echols, 5th district, $375,000;
Kenneth Rorabaugh and Pauline Rorabaugh to Terrance R. Craig and Sonja S. Craig, trustees of the Terrance R. Craig and Sonja S. Craig revocable living trust, 24th district, $742,500;
Jonathan Seth Reeves and wife, Lindsey Reeves, to Kellin A. Carrier and wife, Katie L. Carrier, 14th district, $325,000;
Line Drive Properties, LLC, to Kevin Jon Williamson and wife, Ashley Elaine Williamson, 23rd district, $225,000;
Debra E. Gal, Kaye S. Busler, Evan D. Busler and Diana S. Busler to Shane E. Hickman, 18th district, $4,000;
John B. Gray to Laura M. Gray, 20th district, $$141,975;
Ronnie Bible to Robert Lee Bible Jr., 8th district, no value listed;
March 28
Bryan Englehardt and wife, Sherry Englehardt, to Keith R. Maramonte and wife, Nancy E. Maramonte, 22nd district, $40,000;
Michael Fannon and Katherine Diane Moyer, co-executors of the estate of Jack Douglas Fannon, to Brianna Collette Chambers Allen and husband, Bradley Glynn Allen, 10th district, $202,000;
Jackie Miller Pressley to Fred S. Kaupas and wife, Rosanne Kaupas, 13th district, $545,000;
Conchita Cheyenne Coggins to Linda Lou Coggins, 13th district, no value listed;
Adventure From Home, Inc., to Phillip T. Gelinas and TammyLynn I. Gelinas, 17th district, $177,000;
Miranda A. Bowman to Derick Lynn Bowman, 1st district, no value listed;
Darlene Lane and Daniel Rollins to Mark A. Holt II, 18th district, no value listed;
David Clay Thornburg to David Wallin and wife, Robin Wallin, 15th district, $285,000;
Jason Myers to Daniel Myers, 10th district, no value listed;
Briana Danielle Way to Holli Hawkins, 16th district, $240,000;
Glen David Prince and wife, Diane Mathews Prince, to Ronald K. Russell and Nancy J. Russell, 13th district, $380,000;
Jeffrey Yorek and Carol Yorek to Matthew J. Fetty and Katie L. Craft, 20th district, $164,900;
Brandon Arlon Campbell to Brad Lee Campbell, 14th district, no value listed;
Harold E. Riddle Jr. and wife, Karen S. Riddle, to Garrett Harbin, 17th district, $100,000;