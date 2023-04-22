The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for March 28-April 3.
March 28
Shannon Ricker, Stephen Laws, Nickolas Laws, and Jordan Ricker to Maria Hinkle, 18th district, $6,000;
Amber Scalf and Trevor Scalf to Anthony L. Boles, 8th district, $145,000;
Gaynelle Greene to Deborah Hammond, 21st district, $16,000;
Brenda F. Britton to Shawn A. Gillis and wife, Vivian F. Gillis, 9th district, $230,000;
Kelly Noble and Michelle C. Bohac to Michael Kempa and Gail Kempa, 1st district, $355,000;
Greene Animal League to Mary Murray, 10th district, no value listed;
James P. Cline, trustee of Lloyd F. Fleenor Jr. and Sallie K. Fleenor irrevocable living trust, to Wanda I. Cape, and Ryan Fisher and Rebekah Fisher, 22nd district, $45,000;
Rusty Ottinger and wife, Karen Ottinger, to Tyler Thompson and wife, Gretchen Thompson, 3rd district, $21,096.04;
Tyila Shantelle Cooks, individually and as executrix of the estate of Linda Jean Sams, to John L. Hurd, 10th district, no value listed;
Tyila Shantelle Cooks, individually and as executrix of the estate of Linda Jean Sams, to Tyila Shantelle Cooks and Marcelto Cooks, 12th district, no value listed;
Jonnie H. Hensley, and Jackie Shelton and husband, Charles Shelton, to Leslie M. Scott, 23rd district, no value listed;
Robert Keith Hipps and wife, Pamela J. Hipps, to Zachary T. Ripley and Rachel D. Ripley, 14th district, $125,000;
Larry W. Ryans and H. David Ryans, individually as devisees under the last will and testament of Myrtle A. Moore, and Larry W. Ryans and H. David Ryans, co-executors of the estate of Myrtle A. Moore, to My Tribe Home Solutions LLC, 17th district, $65,000;
Robert E. Smith and Betty Smith to Wesley A. Brobeck and Amber R. Brobeck, 8th district, $364,400;
Leon H. Jackson to Brian B. Starnes, 17th district, $79,000;
March 29
Richard Allen Poore, personal representatives of the estate of Nancy Lynn Poore, to Kip Kreeger and wife, Kim Kreeger, 1st district, $175,000;
Lillian M. Meadows and William M. Downey to Karin J. Deming and Douglas P. Tucker, trustees of the Tucker-Deming living trust, 20th district, $50,528;
Debbie Kay Waddell, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Charlotte Dunn Waddell, to Houston C. Ballad and wife, Joey J. Ballard, 8th district, $140,000;
David Derek Drummonds to Matthew Blake Drummonds, 22nd district, no value listed;
Michael Ray Morgan to Benjamin Henry Morgan, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed;
Brandy Davis to Raymundo Zavaleta, 13th district, 235,000;
Leann Doering and Brian Doering to Justin Stone and Meredith Stone, 6th district, $360,000;
James W. Luther Sr. and Norma L. Luther to Jennifer Luther, 10th district, $10;
Mary Frances Blake to Freddie C. Blake, 12th district, no value listed;
March 30
Jeffery Scott Gardner to Amanda Lashae Davis-Griffin, 7th district, no value listed;
Jimmy W. Burgner and wife, Donna Burgner, to Dakota Eric Thompson and Alyssa Brooke Gulley, 1st district, $249,700;
Tennessee Homes Construction Company, LLC, to IC Properties, 13th district, $340,000;
I.C. Properties to MJ Properties, 13th district, no value listed;
Rickey David Jennings and Lisa Y. Jennings Stanley, co-personal representative of the estate of Gertrude Louise Jennings, to Rickey David Jennings, 22nd district, no value listed;
Norman R. Williams to Jay Daryl Gregg and wife, Maggie Melissa Gregg, 23rd district, no value listed;
J.W. Church to Steven Fisher and wife, Brenda Fisher, 24th district, $165,000;
Kenneth Ramsey to John Ramsey, 5th district, $100;
Kenneth Ramsey to Danny Lee Devers Jr. and Mary Ramsey, subject to a life estate, 5th district, no value listed;
John D. Foster and wife, Joann Foster, to Linda Jane Easterly and husband, Billy Andrew Easterly, 13th district, no value listed;
John D. Foster and wife, Joann Foster, to Melanie Ann Bowman, 13th district, no value listed;
John D. Foster and wife, Joann Foster, to Joy Elizabeth Knutsen, 13th district, no value listed;
Carroll Sasscer Jr. to Kingdom Investments, LLC, 5th district, $150,000;
Carl Willis Estep Jr., executor of the estate of Carl Willis Estep Sr., to Jessee William Estep, Carl Willis Estep Jr., and Roy Eugene Estepp, 15th district, no value listed;
Roy Eugene Estepp to Carl Willis Estep Jr., 15th district, $133,333;
Jesse William Estep to Carl Willis Estep Jr., 15th district, no value listed;
Patricia Ann Bonnett to Al Romanowski Jr., sole trustee under the Al Romanowski Jr. living trust, 9th district, $280,000;
Brock Wampler to Chad Dunham, 8th district, $308,000;
Efigenio Barboza and wife, Nancy Barboza, to Taylor Robertsen and Adrian Robertsen, 10th district, $165,000;
March 31
Bobby D. Ricker to Richard Whitney Hoover and Tina Marie McClain, 23rd district, $185,000;
Stephen Smith and wife, Crystal Smith, to Ronald D. Campbell and wife, Kathy J. Campbell, 10th district, $332,500;
Barbara Ann Boles to Terry T. Tallos and wife, Kathleen R. Tallos, 3rd district, $140,000;
Brandy Renae Cannon to Gregory Ken Cannon, 13th district, no value listed;
Wanda Jean Brown to Chance A. Jones, 21st district, no value listed;
John E. Schneck and Sharman L. Schneck, to John E. Schneck and Sharman L. Schneck, trustees of the John and Sharman Schneck trust, 24th district, no value listed;
Linda Velma (Ball) Ricker to Todd Donald Ricker, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed;
Randy Waxler to Billie Faye Cook, 19th district, no value listed;
Tommy A. King to Gordon E. King, 8th district, no value listed;
Cecil Brown and Edith Darlene Malone to Kimberly Givens-Trantham and husband, Hubert D. Tranthan, 24th district, $190,000;
Alberta R. Davis to Alberta R. Davis, Terry I. Vasi, and Michael J. Pitchford, 23rd district, no value listed;
Estate of Randy Roy Cutshall and Eunice Lynn Cutshall, individually, to Andrew J. Mulhall and wife, Wendy A. Mulhall, 12th district, $153,000;
Kevin M. Catron and wife, Amber L. Catron, to David Foy Boyd III and wife, Susan Darlene Boyd, 3rd district, $549,900;
Sam A. Riley to Daniel R. McKenny, 4th district, $135,000;
Brenda K. Woodhull and Renda D. Taylor to Todd Vincent King and wife, Jennifer King, 10th district, $307,000;
April 3
Lori Schumacher Anderson and husband, Jesse Andrew Anderson, to Lewis E. Link Jr. and wife, Anita G. Link, 13th district, $685,000;
Dawn Brown, sole heir-at-law of Helen Brown, to Living Dead Paranormal LLC, 23rd district, $195,000;
Josh Linberg and wife, Kendra Linberg, to Blin Richards, 20th district, $400,000;
Priscilla Ann Presley to Allen W. Sneed III and wife, Kendra L. Sneed, 9th district, $174,000;
Rebecca S. Waddell and Ronald Richard Waddell Jr., individually and as co-personal representative of the estate of Ronald R. Waddell, to Connie R. Dubon and Lawrence R. Osborne, 8th district, $170,000;
Shining Star Properties, LLC, to 2021 John T. Miller III irrevocable living trust, 7th district, $38,000;
Richey David Jennings and Lisa Y. Jennings Stanley, co-personal representatives of the estate of Gertrude Louise Jennings, to Vernon Lee Jennings, 22nd district, no value listed;
Carolyn R. Green and Ronnie M. Green to JM Capital LLC, 10th district, $215,000;
Robert Laughlin, David Laughlin and Stacy Laughlin to Patricia A. Kirk, 10th district, no value listed;
Ronda Winters Miller to Dianna Sabrina Rush, 25th district, $50,000;
Dustin K. Cox and wife, Deanna Cox, to Jimmy Cox and wife, Carolyn Cox, 1st district, $106,700;
Tuyet Thi Hong to Francis X. Santore Jr., 10th district, no value listed;
Brodie West to Manny Alcantara, 8th district, $45,000;
Patricia Trent and Micah McCray to Togail Home Improvements Inc., 6th district, $40,000;
Darlene Clayton, devisee under the last will and testament of Leonard D. Hensley, to Jason C. Morasco, 15th district, $35,500;
Ruth D. Banks, trustee of the Banks Family revocable living trust, to Brenda T. Ayers residence trust, 5th district, $103,000;