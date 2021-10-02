The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for May 10-18.
May 10
Darlene V. Clark to Terry L. Armstrong Jr. and Amy L. Barnett, 15th district, $211,500;
Betty Jean Shaw to Rodney Walker, Joy Dabbs Rex Ferguson and Imajean Ferguson Hardy, 10th district, no value listed;
Thomas J. Freshour and wife, Laura E. Freshour, to Amy M. Brown, 24th district, $109,000;
Robert Hock to Debra Kay Decker, 12th district, $8,000;
OPM Holdings LLC to Gulab Investments, 23rd district, $1,200,000;
Chris Merkel to Bryan Harrison, 10th district, $185,000;
Valerie L. Hazell to Timothy R. Ballas and wife, Lisa J. Ballas, 16th district, $160,000;
James V. Carter and wife, Dee Anna Carter, to Mary Ann Hicks and husband, C. Darrell Hicks, subject to a life estate, 16th district, $1,000;
Joshua Shores to Landon Matthew Mills and wife, Shellan Mills, 13th district, $247,000;
Augretta S. Bible to Christopher Cody Malone, 19th district, $59,900;
Joyce A. Roser to Christine Roser Ingram, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Old Stage irrevocable living trust, to Roberto Vazquez, 14th district, $85,000;
May 11
J. Nikki Price, Esq., conservator of Gladys E. Davis, to Jeffrey L. Charlton and pamela H. Charlton, 17th district, $179,575;
James Craft to Michael Rader, 9th district, $$147,000;
Rubin Allen Huffman and wife, Michelle A. Huffman, to Aaron Keith Kovalick, 10th district, $159,900;
Timothy R. Smithson and wife, Angela Smithson, to James Tiefenthaler and wife, Abigail Tiefenthaler, 22nd district, $110,000;
Bronson M. Winters and wife, Ciera Winters, to Michelle Huffman and husband, Rubin Allen Huffman, 14th district, $450,000;
Larry Randall Tipton to Gerald Trantham, 8th district, $18,000;
Melinda Barker and husband, David Mutchmore, to David Randall Sauceman and wife, Sarah Rebecca McQueen Sauceman, 15th district, $25,000;
Gerry L. Voiles to Kristina Shae Voles, 4th district, no value listed;
Billy Lynn Gosnell, Danny Gosnell and Chester Alan Gosnell to Chester Alan Gosnell and wife, Cindy Alice Gosnell, 14th district, $38,000;
Isabel Lago to Jacob D’artagnon Morgan, 23rd district, $121,500;
Ruth Woods Koski, subject to a life estate, to Chrystl Woods Willis, 20th district, $10;
Christopher S. Wilhoit to David J. Crank and Pamela J. Crank, 13th district, $290,000;
Scott Trent to Steven Benson and Patricia Hennessey Benson, 10th district, $125,000;
Carla D. Mayes to Cynthia R. Cutshaw and spouse, Donna D. Godsey, 10th district, $195,000;
Christpher Ricker to Marc Hickman and Candy Hickman, 8th district, $20,000;
May 12
Grady Allen Kelton to Dixie Lee Kelton, 13th district, no value listed;
Dixie L. Smith to Brandy C. McIntyre, 13th district, $139,900;
Rachael L. Tullock and husband, Stacy Todd Tullock, to Chad Julian Richards and wife, Tamylin Richards, 23rd district, $290,000;
Imogene A. Shipley, Mark Allen Shipley and Karen Shipley Collins to William Slater Snyder Jr., 2nd district, $7,500;
Blue Sky Mining to Morgan J. Baker, 1st district, $18,000;
Johnny Birdwell to Ann Birdwell, 3rd district, no value listed;
Matthew A. Roberson and wife, Kathryn A. Roberson, to Richard S. Kirbyson, and Richard D. Kirbyson and Deborah A. Kirbyson, 22nd district, $255,000;
Larry D. Carter and wife, Patsy L. Carter, to Jordan D. Dugger and Seth L. Dugger, 21st district, $41,000;
Marjorie C. Darnell to Ivan R. Hooper Sr. and Arnold Keith Hooper, 2nd district, $19,000;
Ryan Kyle Perkins and Amy Michelle Perkins, trustees of the Ryan and Amy Perkins revocable living trust, to Andrea Everson Blevins and Harold Thomas Blevins, 11th district, $575,000;
Gary Key to Julie Thornton, 15th district, $40,000;
May 13
Robert Douglas Johnson to Andrei Khlopotine and wife, Antonina Khlopotine, 12th district, $150,000;
Julie Thornton to Samuel Young and wife, Josephine Young, 15th district, $162,000;
Jason D. Shepherd to Julie Cote, trustee of the Julie Cote living trust, and Marlena A. Shepherd, 17th district, $152,000;
Edward L. Darnell to Charlotte A. Livingston and Samantha J. Livingston, 2nd district, no value listed;
Diane Hensley and Kim Lunsford to Joyce Stills, 18th district, no value listed;
Amber Hanie to John C. Young, 22nd district, no value listed;
James Clarence Jones and Jo Leen Jones to Chad E. Gregg and Shirley A. Gregg, 23rd district, $43,000;
May 14
Barbara Jean Smallwood to Chris Thomas Purkey and wife, Brenda Gayla Purkey, 1st district, $24,000;
Jerry Dean Reese and Barbara Jane Reese to Edgar C. Scripter and Cheryl Scripter, 1st district, $152,000;
James Robert Dyer and wife, Lisa Gale Dyer, to Ashley Hammer, trustee of the James Robert Dyer and Lisa Gale Dyer irrevocable trust, 9th district, no value listed;
Ronald W. Woods, personal representative with the power of sale under the last will and testament of Phillip Jennings, to Aaron Cremins and wife, Leah Cremins, 22nd district, $27,500;
Vona Diane Inscore Brotherton, Jeffery Steven Burns, Kema Jo Burns Woolsey and Joni Burns Cox to J. Steven Burns and wife, Glennis M. Burns, 7th district, $45,000;
Lois Miller to Robert Milton, Phyllis Gross and Robert Joseph Gross, 14th district, $1,000;
Lisa McCamey to Billy J. McCamey, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Kathy Clemmer to Jameson Hite and wife, Jessica Hite, 2nd district, no value listed;
May 17
Christopher N. Bailey and wife, Sally Annette Bailey, to Theodore Mohler and wife, Rachael Mohler, 9th district, $20,000;
Chris Merkel and wife, Kelly Merkel, to Andrew J. Dockery and wife, Lisa R. Dockery, 10th district, $62,400;
Ray Doyle Swanson to Paul M. Robbins and wife, Bonnie L. Robbins, 18th district, $145,000;
Jonathan D. Colyer to Rachel Colyer, 2nd district, no value listed;
Dave Ondrejka to David J. Ondrejka Sr., trustee of the David J. Ondrejka Sr. and Dianne L. Ondrejka revocable living trust, 18th district, no value listed;
Jocelyn Callejas-Castaneda to Diego Callejas, 10th district, no value listed;
Ada B. Wilburn to Rodney Blain Wilburn Sr. and wife, Tammy L. Wilburn, 10th district, no value listed;
Lisa L. Richmond to Danna Frances Junge and Nathan Alan Junge, 14th district, $144,000;
Darwin G. Kinser and wife, Sherry T. Kinser, to Michael G. Kinser and wife, Kaitlyn N. Kinser, 2nd district, no value listed;
Darwin G. Kinser and wife, Sherry T. Kinser, to Michael G. Kinser and Brittany Rednour, 18th district, no value listed;
The Presbytery of East Tennessee of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, successor in interest to the trustees of the Eldership of Gass Bridge Congregation of the Cumberland Presbyterian church and trustee of the Gass Memorial Cumberland Presbyterian Church, to Carrie A. Cave and husband, Kerry L. Cave, 12th district, $100,000;
Jancie Painter and Bill Painter to Joshua D. Legg, 10th district, $130,000;
Timothy Lee Horner, executor of the estate of George L. Horner, to Alexander Jay Blyth and Betsy Larsen Blyth, 14th district, $50,000;
Heather K. Whitfield and Clay B. Whitfield to Charles F. Maurer III and Stephanie A. Maurer, 13th district, $418,000;
May 18
Mystyckle M. Grossman to Jeffrey A. Cobble, 12th district, $90,000;
Sherree Gwen Cutshall Carter, Jerrie Deann Cutshall Swatzell and Terry Lynn Cutshall, co-executors of the estate of Wayne C. Cutshaw, to Clifford Norte and wife, Susan Norte, 12th district, $162,260;
Jeffrey M. Sanchez and wife, Gretchen Sanchez, to Jeffrey M. Sanchez and Gretchen F. Sanchez, co-trustees of the Jeffrey M. And Gretchen F. Sanchez revocable trust, 21st district, no value listed;
Jeffrey M. Sanchez and wife, Gretchen Sanchez, to Michael McCollian and wife, Laurie McCollian, 21st district, $189,000;
Roger Burgner and wife, Shelia Burgner, to Juan Miguel Lopez Bernal and wife, Juana Garcia Gutierrez, 1st district, $200,000;
Russell Leslie Browning and Wayland Seaton, co-personal representatives of the estate of John Wayne Browning III, to James W. Hickerson, 10th district, $236,000;
Dove Construction Services LLC to Tammy Suzanne Felts, 13th district, $279,900;
Charles M. Flemming and Dorothy Flemming to Orville Wayne Cutshall, and Orville Cutshall and wife, Lesia Cutshall, 15th district, $23,000;
Tammy Kathleen Myers, Jeremy Wade Shepherd and Joshua David Myers to Jonathan Haley and wife, Larisa B. Talley, 25th district, $85,000