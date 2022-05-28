The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for May 4-13
Rochelle Palmer to Georgia Barner Gallahar, 10th district, no value listed;
Betty Gause to Georgia Barner Gallaher, 10th district, no value listed;
Shakeena Wells, Adam Wells, Josh Wells, Randy Allen Barner and Jerome Keith Miller to Georgia Barner Gallaher, 10th district, no value listed;
Timothy A. Shanks and Jerry A. Shanks to Timothy A. Shanks and wife, Shirlene Shanks, 10th district, no value listed;
Kathy Jean Gosnell and Hilliard Terry Thomas to Kathy Jean Gosnell and husband, Thomas R. Gosnell III, 2nd district, no value listed;
Christopher W. Twomey to Anthony S. Percell and wife, Cynthia A. Percell, 24th district, $40,000;
J. Phillip Jones , substitute trustee, to John R. Carter, 7th district, $113,000;
Mosheim Partners, LLC, to The Industrial Development Board of the Town of Greeneville and Greene County, Tennessee, 23rd district, $1;
May 5
Ruth Banks to Ruth Banks, trustee of the Fred Banks and/or Ruth D. Banks revocable living trust, 4th district, no value listed;
Ruth Banks, trustee of the Fred Banks and/or Ruth D. Banks revocable living trust, to Frank J. Gioeni and wife, Nancy A. Gioeni, 4th district, $175,000;
Christopher Cody Malone to Nichole O. McKinsey, 19th district, $175,000;
Bradley K. Waits to Brian Waits, 7th district, no value listed;
Samuel A. Ricker III, personal representative of the estate of Walter Paul Shelton, to Samuel A. Ricker III and wife, Jessica L. Ricker, 10th district, $230,300;
Sheryle Hart to Bill Couch and wife, Melanie Couch, 17th district, no value listed;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to Scarlett R. Skiles and husband, Cody J. Reed, 15th district, $13,400;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Jamie Charles Turner and Tiffanie Ada Turner, 6th district, $70,000;
Peggy Livingston and Craig Livingston to Michael D. Wolff and Karen Link, 4th district, $6,000;
Robert Bailey to Brad Johnston, 1st district, no value listed;
James Garland Terry and Grecia Maria Terry to Martin T. Chafin, 3rd district, $3,000,000;
May 6
Paula Yvonne Sauceman to Charles Richard Parvin and Pamela Ruth Wampler, 10th district, no value listed;
Dennis Edwin Norton to Brandon Dennis Norton, 9th district, no value listed;
Deborah E. Rennie to Thomas Andrew Mather and wife, Tawnya Nichole Mather, 10th district, $210,000;
Lynn Edward McCurry to Benjamin L. Tullock and wife, Sheena L. Tullock, 7th district, $161,500;
Tommy Lynn Sams and wife, Peggy L. Sams, to Brian D. Blosser and wife, Kathleen G. Blosser, 15th district, $164,000;
Lisa M. Fernandez Mitchell and wife, David Allen Mitchell, to Aaron Jay Ables and wife, Melissa June Ables, 16th district, $500,000;
Matthew A. Kework and wife, Suzanne Kework, to Granvil Nunn and wife, Jessica Nunn, 10th district, $359,900;
Karen M. Graves to Audra Mendez and husband, Jorge Mendez, 22nd district, $20,410;
James Donnie Thompson to James Donnie Thompson, 1st district, no value listed;
Brett Miller to Melissa Denise Moore, 2nd district, no value listed;
Betty D. Donihue to Jessie Booher and Jamey Booher, 17th district, no value listed;
May 9
Roger Brank and wife, Sue Brank, to Jason W. Carter and wife, Amanda M. Carter, 10th district, no value listed;
Joshua Steven Zuckero to Brittany Karon Peters and Karon R. Mielke, 23rd district, $135,000;
Trina Youngbar and husband, Tony Youngbar, to Stephanie Lynn Cox and husband, Eric Lee Shelton, 10th district, $55,000;
Granvil G. Nunn IV and wife, Jessica L. Nunn, to Kelby Wilson and wife, Haley Wilson, 10th district, $259,000;
Rebecca A. Dobry to Dalton E. Allen and wife, Aubrey J. Allen, 21st district, $93,190;
Dustin R. McMahan and Sarah McMahan to Nigel P. Gilmer, 18th district, $215,000;
Andrea Westwood Hall to Terry Lee Setzer, 1st district, no value listed;
Fran C. Carter to Riandra Lane Webb, 19th district, $252,000;
Wilma Shipley to Terry Setzer, 24th district, $35,000;
Bradley J. Starnes and wife, Jennifer L. Starnes, to Clifton Skinner and wife, Judith Skinner, 20th district, $2,000;
Roger Hendry to Mathew Williams and wife, Brooke Williams, 13th district, $110,000;
Holly Moore and George W. Beal to Thomas James William Robinson, 14th district, $215,000;
Leeah B. Selfridge to Leeah B. Selfridge and Sheila Ann Trembley, 22nd district, no value listed;
William Craig Pilloni and John Richard Pilloni to Nova Schmitt and Bryan Schmitt, 13th district, $560,000;
John R. Reeves and wife, Jennie L. Reeves, to Gregory Falkenberg and Melanie Falkenberg, 13th district, $197,500;
Chris Seaton and Benjamin Seaton to Benjamine R. Seaton and wife, Dana Seaton, 9th district, no value listed;
Christopher Franklin Seaton to Kristen N. Seaton, 9th district, no value listed;
Jason E. Wilkerson and wife, Rachael L. Wilkerson, to Emily Ruth Keene, 10th district, $222,000;
Ronald Carl Dougherty to Steve A. Malone and Billy Lynnette Malone, 9th district, $60,000;
Timothy D. Houser and Alicia Houser to Brian Alejandro Avila Alvarez, 14th district, $160,000;
May 10
Shasta Brown to Amanda Moorman, 23rd district, no value listed;
Charles Gordon Manley to Catherine America Manley, 15th district, no value listed;
Idell Construction Company, INC., to South Ridge Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc., 10th district, no value listed;
William H. Joyce and Lynda J. Kraeft to Stefan Cichonski, 15th district, $198,350;
William F. Kasior and wife, Nancy D. Kasior, to Joseph A. Tadlock and Sharon L. Tadlock, trustees of the Teotwawki trust, 1st district, $599,000;
Sherry A. Stewart to Beth Parker, 15th and/or 16th district, $40,000;
May 11
Thomas Wade Hooper, personal representative of the estate of Haynes Ketron Wells, to Debra Ann Hooper, 2nd district, no value listed;
Steve Ottinger and wife, Martha Ottinger, to Edward Ryan Webb and wife, Audrey Webb, 22nd district, $84,000;
William Bragg to Matthew Breyer, 17th district, $215,000;
Scott Jackson to Harry Pearson, 22nd district, $18,000;
Eleanor V. Wolf to Jay Daryl Gregg and wife, Maggie Melissa Gregg, 23rd district, no value listed;
Hunter Ridge Development LLC to Billy C. Broyles and Thomas A. Broyles, 10th district, no value listed;
Matthew L. Hensley and wife, Ashley N. Hensley, to Billy Condon Broyles Jr. and wife, Nancy Ann Broyles, 22nd district, no value listed;
Robert Bailey and Brad Johnston to Linda L. Stephenson, 1st district, $$290,000;
Jeff S. Blake to Shannon M. Kohler and Henry J. Hargrove Jr., 22nd district, $310,000;
Eryn Cate Aubachon to David L. Mummau and wife, Holly A. Mummau, 3rd district, $143,840;
Thomas R. Joseph and Esperanza M. Joseph to Thomas R. Joseph, 10th district, no value listed;
Adam Pierce to Adam Gregory Pierce and Miranda Nicole Pierce, 6th district, no value listed;
Jerry Charlton and wife, Judy Charlton, to Alisha Waldrop, 21st district, no value listed;
Christopher M. Starnes to Kay B. McAmis-Vanover and Randy A. Vanover, 22nd district, $200,000;
Edward Wayne Hawhee and wife, Mary F. Hawhee, to Dustin donald J.Terry and Victoria Lee Douglas, 3rd district, $160,000;
John Roger Babb and wife, Tammy R. Babb, to Dylan Esau Babb and wife, Tiffany Babb, 1st district, no value listed;
May 12
Richard Miller and wife, Mary Susan Miller, to Ken Lamar May and wife, Jennifer Denise May, 24th district, $285,000;
Diane Badakhsh, individually and personal representative of the estate of Barbara Cutshall, Donna Bass and William Cutshall Jr. to Loren Friar and wife, Laura Friar, 1st district, $180,000;
Thomas F. Harlow III to Elizabeth C. Harlow, 10th district, no value listed;
Joseph C. Moffitt and wife, Ashley Moffitt, to Emily Ruth Keene, 10th district, $181,000;
Van Johnson to Van A. Johnson and wife, Betty R. Johnson, 11th district, no value listed;
Rex Cobble and Ann Cobble to James C. Knight, 19th district, $850,000;
James C. Knight to James C. Knight and Rachel Tyson, 19th district, no value listed;
Bryan J. Killion and wife, Sara A. Killion, to Gary Clay Franklin and wife, Julie Si On Moon-Franklin, 4th district, $699,900;
Larry D. Cansler and Michael Cansler to Michael C. Cansler and wife, Lisa Renee Cansler, 19th district, $35,000;
James E. Peters to Christopher Murray, 20th district, $190,000;
May 13
David Giglia and wife, Joan B. Giglia, to Danny R. Jinks, 10th district, $290,000;
Mark A. Foley and Hannah M. Foley to Michael W. Koeppel and Lisa M. Koeppel, 15th district, no value listed;
Frances T. Sexton to Pamela Herrin, 3rd district, $65,000;
Donna R. Tweed and husband, Louie Gene Tweed, to Dusty B. Vaughn, 10th district, $1,000;
Sheri K. Marr to CMH Homes, INC., 22nd district, $85,000;
Joyce Davis to Zane E. Davis and wife, Jennifer M. Davis, 18th district, $1,000;
Judy Harbin to Mark D. Harbin and wife, Lisa R. Harbin, 17th district, no value listed;
Green Tree Servicing, LLC, to Timothy Prescott Cable, 7th district, $10,250;
Todd Cooper and wife, Frances Cooper, to Andrew E. Green and wife, Chessna Green, 6th district, $170,000;
Ronald R. Crum and Tara J. Crum to James K. Tillison Jr. and Pamela L. Tillison, 20th district, $405,000;
William Eugene Lawrence to Karen B. Nave, 22nd district, $600,000;
Juanita W. Aiken, William Charles Warner, and James L. Warner to James Elliott Franklin Jr., 10th district, $62,500;