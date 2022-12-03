The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Nov. 14-21.
Nov. 14
Kenneth W. Hartman II and Sharla Butler to Jeremy Dean Bondy and Staci Jane Bondy, 13th district, $499,000;
Skye Bault and Ashley Bault to Timothy Brent Johnson and Stephanie Dawn Brady, 11th district, $280,000;
Sharon G. Vance to Marvin Joe Gibbs Jr. and wife, Crystal Elizabeth Gibbs, 9th district, $25,000;
Kenny Edwards, dba 5 Star Auto Transport, to Hadley Carter and wife, Shirley J. Carter, 19th district, $335,000;
Carlos Lopez and wife, Debbie Lopez, to Mark Ehlermann and wife, Erin Ehlermann, 15th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master as special commissioner, to Joseph B. Brown and wife, Mary Ann Brown, 23rd district, $163,000;
Paul Dailey and Courtney Dailey to Wendy Taylor and Eric Taylor, 24th district, $23,000;
Tamarah Lynn Miller Coffey, individually, Lauren Jeanette Parker and Jacquelyn Elaine Parker and Aaron Clay, sole heirs-at-law of Glenn R. Miller, to Mark Nichols and wife, Debra Nichols, 3rd district, $439,900;
Magnet Holding Company, LLC, to Land Star Partners, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
H.A. Harris to Michael W. Harris Jr., 3rd district, no value listed;
Tory Byington Lorimer to Myles W. Carhartt and Stefanie M. Carhartt, 20th district, $160,000;
Margaret S. Moore to Steven Hancock and Susan Schrader, 16th district, $382,500;
Betty Shelton to Charles Jimmy Waddell and Paula Waddell Cox, 15th district, $13,000;
Omar Fuentes Gijon and Mariela Martinez Hernandez to Michael D. Nicolia and wife, Patricia L. Nicolia, 9th district, $299,000;
Carlos Samples and wife, Laura Samples, to Ronnie Kevin Frye and Nora Lorranie Devoti, 7th district, $50,000;
Arliss Gale Colbaugh, Jeffery Glenn Ricker, Christopher Lee Ricker, Lynn Paul Ricker, Max Roger Laws Jr., Deborah Jean Swatzell and Elizabeth Ann (Laws) Muhn to Dean Clyde King, to Dean Clyde King, 13th district, $90,000;
Betty Jean Baxter, administrator of the estate of John D. Baxter, to Betty Jean Baxter, 8th and 10th district, no value listed;
Ricky Church and wife, Brittany Church, to Seth Long, 6th district, $18,500;
Nov. 15
Nora May Cox to Larry D. Cox, 8th district, no value listed;
Larry D. Cox to Larry D. Cox and wife, Mary F. Cox, 8th district, no value listed;
Edward Simpson to James E. Richardson and wife, Laurie M. Richardson, 9th district, $85,000;
Brian Van Vooren to Christina Staubitz, 10th district, $140,000;
Rickey Lynn Fannon, executor of the estate of Martha Dee Fannon, to Cathy S. Brown, 19th district, no value listed;
Julietta J. Hylton and husband, Kenneth Hylton, to Victoria G. Faulk, 17th district, $30,000;
Dorothy Lee Roberts to Grant D. Cody, 23rd district, $1;
Tony A. Bible to Stephen Campbell and Tammy Cole, 15th district, $15,500;
Nov. 16
Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Betty R. Bird separate share trust, and Betty R. Bird, trustee of the Bird family marital trust, to Danielle Nichole Vance, subject to a life estate, 9th district, $30,000;
Crazy Good Houses, LLC, to Jeannette Stevenson, 10th district, $157,000;
John T. Seaton, and Jimmy Hall and wife, Lynette Hill, to James Entrekin and wife, Camie Entrekin, 9th district, $418,000;
Harry Pearson to Eric Paul Phipps, 22nd district, no value listed;
Melanie Rhea to Evan Arrington and Shanna Arrington, 22nd district, $195,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Karley A. Swansonn, 14th district, $285,000;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, $32,000;
Nicholas B. Weems to Jason Bryan Weems and wife, Allison S. Weems, 11th district, no value listed;
Rickey W. Ward to Travis Strum, subject to a life estate, 16th district, $65,137.10;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., to Jeffrey I. Simpson Jr., 23rd district, $199,900;
Grace Baxter to Bruce Finkbeiner and wife, Theresa Finkbeiner, 3rd district, $70,000;
Garrett Harbin to Daniel Robert Borcherdt and Emily Jo Borcherdt, 15th and 16th district, $350,000;
Ralph Reams Jr. and wife, Emily Reams, to Cletus B. Atkins Jr. and wife, Sally B. Atkins, 6th district, $139,960;
Shane Waddle to Tennessee Homes, LLC, 13th district, $225,000;
Brenda S. Dykes to Shawn Dockery, 4th district, no value listed;
Mark Kelly Gregg to Elizabeth Ann Fields, 10th district, no value listed;
Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC, to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 10th district, $112,478.02;
Nov. 17
John T. Seaton, and Jimmy Hill and wife, Lynette Hill, to Debra A. Riddell, 9th district, $454,900;
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 3rd district, no value listed;
Denise Delacqueseaux to Zsuzsanna Lazar, 24th district, $131,000;
David J. Scott to Steven W. Scott, 4th district, no value listed;
Mark Siele to John M. Quinn and wife, Anne Quinn, 24th district, $33,500;
Charles E. Skeen and John R. Carter Sr. to Ryan Finney, 11th district, $110,000;
Peter A. Higgins and wife, Tricia A. Higgins, to Tynehouse Properties LLC, 10th district, $135,000;
Charles Jerry Poe and Brenda Poe Carpenter, devisees under the last will and testament of Charles Robert Poe, to Tynehouse Properties LLC, 10th district, $265,000;
Nov. 18
Adam Scott to Jeffery Lowey and Linda Lowey, 14th district, $235,000;
William A. Davis and wife, Cindy J. Davis, to Jonathan Jackson and wife, Kayla Jackson, 24th district, $49,500;
Dwane Eugene Tarleton, Richard Clenna Tarleton and Sharon Diane Darnell to Howard Clarence Collins, 18th district, no value listed;
David Lynn Hensley to David Lynn Hensley and wife, Mary Elizabeth Hensley, 9th district, no value listed;
Janet H. Twomey to Steven James Martinez and Mika Audrey Martinez, 24th district, $45,000;
Virginia Dale Gass to Gary Wayne Gass, 19th district, no value listed;
Brenda J. Stratton to Cynthia Ann Stith and husband, Richard Charles Stith, 15th district, $25,000;
Harold Keith Mays and Patricia Ann Mays to Mark Kolarsky and Matthew Stanley, 17th district, $187,000;
Mark E. Tocholke and wife, Miranda W. Tocholke, to Michael A. Dioguardi and wife, Patricia K. Dioguardi, 18th district, $249,400;
Nov. 21
Linda Fay Pitts, trustee of the Linda Faye Pitts revocable trust, to Calvin Parham, 9th district, $225,000;
Brian A. Parr and Kemaly S. Parr to Wendy Ruth Wimmelwright, 14th district, $155,000;
James J. Tiefenthaler and wife, Abigail M. Tiefenthaler, to Brian Shattuck and wife, Karen Shattuck, 24th district, $85,000;
Brad Gibson to sierra Gibson, 11th district, no value listed;
Eddie Brummett to Andy Clyde Hensley, 9th district, $20,000;
Alison Gass Burns and Cathy Lee Lefsky to Robert L. Robison Jr. and wife, Marianne Robinson, 10th district, $330,000;
Joseph D. Sprouse and Andrea D. Sprouse to Patricia Ann Dolloff Willliams and Cyril Alfred Williams, 12th district, $150,000;
Melissa J. Britton to Victor Norwood, 17th district, $6,000;
Jimmy Cutshall and wife, Shannon Cutshall, to Wayne Lavigne and wife, Sherry Lavigne, 8th district, $13,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, to Taylor and William Taylor, 13th district, $324,000;
Karen Jane McCamey, personal representative and devisee under the last will and testament of Helen Geraldine Fincher, and Phyllis Irene Fincher Dyke, Melissa Jo Fincher Banks, Brandy Cooter, Rachel Banks Cox, and Micah Banks, devisees under the last will and testament of Helen Geraldine Fincher, to Mark Leonard Ledoux and Gale Frances Ledoux, 8th district, $308,000;
Jeter Clyde Thomas II and Brittany Ann Thomas to Jagdip Singh and Kathi Singh, 10th district, $11,000;
Clifford R. Allen Jr. to Colin Ricker and Cynthia Dawn Ricker, 11th district, $203,000;
Nov. 22
Ruby Marcella Davis to Brian Scott Fillers and wife, Casey Nicole Fillers, 18th district, $165,000;
Dorothy Marie Archer to Jonathan James Carter and wife, Debra Diane Carter, 11th district, $27,000;
Tonya Renae Gibson, personal representative of the estate of Patricia Jean Ricker, to Susan E. Georgion, 6th district, $90,000;
My Tribe Home Solutions LLC to Leonard Hensley and wife, Tammy Hensley, 13th district, $185,000;
I.A. Hamilton and wife, Betty Hamilton, to Joseph Hardin, 7th district, no value listed;
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to Peak Odell I, LLC, 15th district, $12,500;
Peak Odell I, LLC, to Phoenix Notes, LLC, 15th district, no value listed;
8620 Old Stage Road Trust to Phoenix Notes, LLC, 15th district, no value listed;
RTE I, LLC, to Phoenix Notes, LLC, 15th district, no value listed;
Phoenix Notes, LLC, to James Wilhoit and wife, Robin Wilhoit, 15th district, $21,000;
John W. Hope and Lynne C. Hope to John Woodrow Hope and Julia Lynne C. Hope, trustees of the John and Lynne Hope living trust, 8th district, no value listed;
Karen A. Valchuk and Alexander A. Valechuk to Sean Vollenweider and Kylie Vollenweider, 13th district, $311,000;
Miriam A. Fout to Devonia F. Hollinger, trustee under the Miriam A. Fout irrevocable living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Kristi A. Carver to Skyler Lyn Bunch, 12th district, $66,745;
Anthony Shelton and wife, Christy Shelton, to Jared N. Shelton and wife, Addison R. Shelton, 14th district, $163,915.02