The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Nov. 16-22.
Nov. 16
Steven Christopher Goad and Kristie Lynn Goad to Lindsey Crosby and husband, Daniel P. Crosby, 10th district, $272,500;
Courtney Alexandra Tweed, individually and as administratrix of the estate of Sandra Maceyko Tweed, to Kathy Mae Gregg, 8th district, $6,000;
Timothy Dean Cutshall, Danny Ray Cutshall and Dustin John Cutshall to Joyce Stills, 18th district, $nvl;
Louis B. Mattingly and wife, Patricia A. Mattingly, to Louis Bertrand Mattingly Jr. and Patricia A. Mattingly, trustees of the Louis Bertrand Mattingly Jr. and Patricia A. Mattingly revocable trust, 24th district, no value listed;
Michael Berryman to Vicky Lynn Johnson and douglas Harold Weller, 1st district, no value listed;
Michele Lynne Smyth and husband, Mike Smyth, and Dorothy Moncier to Wendi M. Kitsteiner and John M. Kitsteiner, 7th district, $41,200;
Daniel Greene, sole heir at law of Klon Leslie Greene, and Tammy Greene, to Joseph M. Stefaniak and Jean M. Sweeney, 25th district, $169,900;
Benjamin Dennis Shokley to Benjamin Dennis Shockley and Bobbie Jo Allen, 8th district, no value listed;
Herbert Eugene Isley Jr. and wife, Patricia Gail Isley, to Ashley Marie Isley Parks, 12th district, no value listed;
Christopher S. Denkler and Nicholas A. Denkler, co-personal representatives of the estate of Thomas Roy Denkler Sr., to Christopher Samuel Denkler and Nicholas Andrew Denkler, 24th district, no value listed;
P. Shane McLean, personal representative of the estate of Charles Edwin Luttrell, to Linda Carol Chamness and Phyllis Shane McLean, 3rd district, no value listed;
Nov. 17
Jason W. Mann to Jason W. Mann and Cindy Kuykendall, 19th district, no value listed;
Roger Claude Dykes and wife, Kathy LaFaye Dykes, to Samantha Grace Melton, subject to a life estate, 17th district, $6,460;
Glenda Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to Linda Leigh Dunn, 15th district, $14,000;
Rhonda Norton Yerke to Saniclaudia de Souza, 18th district, $65,000;
Anja Nowak to CMH Homes, Inc., 2nd district, $13,500;
Pamela Marie Solomon to Eric Richard Byrd, 10th district, no value listed;
Eric Richard Byrd to Highlands Property Group, LLC, 10th district, $10,000;
Quality Properties, GP, to DG Holdings, LLC, 6th district, $275,000;
Larry Copley to Craig Copley, 7th district, $1;
Charles Keith to Craig Easterly and wife, Heather Easterly, 13th district, $62,000;
Scott Jackson to James Moore, 1st district, $20,000;
Glenda Joyce Holsclaw and Shannon Hazel Hicks to Benjamin Loptein, 11th district, $105,000;
Toby R. Denton and wife, Tracie L. Deaton, to Randy J. Sizamore and wife, Amanda L. Sizemore, 10th district, $549,000;
Bobby A. Dye to Linda Sykes, 7th district, $200,000;
Takome Regional Hospital, Inc., to Greene County, Tennessee, 10th district, no value listed;
Kimberlie Jo Shivell, personal representative of the estate of John Stewart Shivell, to Kimberlie Jo Shivell, 17th district, no value listed;
Jerry Loyd Webb and wife, Linda G. Webb, to Michael Loyd Webb and wife, Sherry Webb, subject to a life estate, 11th district, $175,000;
David L. Jones to Angel Yvette Dixon, 8th district, $10,000;
Nov. 18
Marilyn Colyer-Neese and William A. Baskette, to Marrell Parker, E.B. Moore and Brian Kistner, trustees of the Lovelace Baptist Church, 17th district, no value listed;
Marilyn Colyer-Neese and William A. Baskette, to Marrell Parker, E.B. Moore and Brian Kistner, trustees of the Lovelace Baptist Church, 17th and 19th district, no value listed;
Volunteer Motorsports, LLC, to Gap Track, LLC, 6th district, $1,800,000;
Joanne Campbell, administrator of the estate of Mary Grace Remegio, to Nanette J. Brayton and husband, Terry D. Brayton, 24th district, $110,000;
Ruby Jeanette Reaves, personal representative of the estate of Gene Allen Sentelle, to Ruby Jeanette Reaves and Brenda Sue Knight, 23rd district, no value listed;
Richard A. Ramsey to Vicky Dunker and Brittany Dunker, 6th district, $10,000;
Richard R. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, no value listed;
C. Jerome Brandon, Carla B. Shipley, Richard R. Brandon and Jason R. Brandon, trustees of the Carl J. Brandon living trust, to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, $33,750;
Marvin Allen McAmis, Jimmie Lee McAmis and Carolyn McAmis Cooter to Christina M. Taylor and William Joe Taylor, 12th district, no value listed;
Nov. 19
Rick Malone to Chad Osborne, 14th district, $10,000;
Joan T. Wilson to Rebecca F. Scott and Cody Ivey, 10th district, $118,000;
Courtney Alexandra Tweed, administrtrix of the estate of Sandra Maceyko Tweed, to PCP, LLC, 22nd district, no value listed;
Patsy R. Coleman to Gary Gentry and wife, Joyce Gentry, 1st district, $350,000;
Mules Anthony Cox to Kevin Shuppert, 15th district, $39,900;
Debbie Loggins to Tony M. Cook and wife, Janet L. Cook, 24th district, $227,000;
Carl M. Zimmerman and wife, Christina W. Zimmerman, to Randall S. Riddle and wife, Karly F. Riddle, 22nd district, $15,300;
Neal Valk and wife, Heidi Valk, to Collingwood Holdings, LLC, 25th district, $375,000;
Edward F. Reynolds and wife, Linda J. Reynolds, to Thomas C. Redsecker and Teresa A. Roberts, 2nd district, $395,000;
James Michael park and James Max Park to Brien Cameron Durkee, 7th district, $137,500;
Jeff Hawk, Melissa Vest and Dennis Eugene Russell to Anthony Shelton and wife, Christy Shelton, 14th district, $168,000;
Robert Scott Waldroup and Evalena McNeal to Vincent Cardenas and wife, Dianne L. Cardenas, 4th district, $105,000;
Deborah Shane Nelson Tweed to Alma “Ginger” Rose Kelley, 14th district, $1,500;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, special commissioner, to Wilma Strong, 10th district, $60,480;
Kalissa J. Neas Peeler to Brent Neas, 22nd district, no value listed;
Marcia Fudge, secretary of HUD, to Dawn A. Vanheel, 13th district, $110,000;
Mount Pleasant Industrial Properties, LLC, to The Industrial Development Board of the Rown of Greeneville and Greene County, 8th district, $1;
Matthew L. Hensley and Ashley N. Hensley to Rachel Grace Johnston and Jeffrey Michael Johnston, 10th district, $640,000;
Muriel M. Edens to Jonathan Alexander Marion Edens, 22nd district, no value listed;
Jonathan Alexander Marion Edens to Muriel M. Edens, 22nd district, no value listed;
Kermit Stallard and wife, Dorothy Stallard, to Sarah Lynne McGrew and husband, Daniel D. McGrew, 17th district, $150,000;
George Nolan Gross and James Henry Gross, co-executors of the estate of Nolan Henry Gross, to George Nolan Gross and James Henry Gross, 12th district, no value listed;
Martha D. Brown to Martha Doris Brown, trustee of the revocable trust of Martha Doris Brown, 8th district, no value listed;
Katelyn Jasanna Jennings to Eva Gray Johnson, 13th district, $100;
Nov. 22
Linda S. Phillips and Estel S. Phillips to Nick Valk, 3rd district, $134,000;
Hollis P. Roberts to George M. Barnett and Barbara Barnett, 11th district, $299,900;
Buddy E. Brown and wife, Ann H. Brown, to Ronald L. Gettys and wife, Jeanne M. Gettys, 23rd district, $20,000;
Carlyle Construction, LLC, to Arthur Joseph Cannon and wife, Kumcha Ha Cannon, 9th district, $375,000;
Jimmy Fisher, Johnny Fisher and Gary David Fisher, heirs of Jack C. Fisher, to Michael J. Vicari, 6th district, $56,000;
Teena Janine (Waddle) Broyles to Eileen Y. Yancey, 1st district, $110,000;
Craig Reynolds to Charles Wilson, 16th district, $215,000;
John Willie Blansett to Casey Wayne Blansett, 21st district, no value listed;
Priscilla Kay Huff to Quantos LLC, trustee of the Titan revocable trust, and Quantos LLC, trustee of the Magnolia revocable trust, 3rd district, $530,000;
Heather F. MacDonald to Zachary E. Gritzmaker and wife, Elizabeth M. Gritzmaker, 22nd district, $60,000;
Joyce Miles to Terry Lynn Miles and wife, Deborah Kay Miles, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Andrea Susong Daniels and Gloria Susong to Josh Hadjopoulos, 10th district, $50,000;
CMH Homes, Inc, to Zack D. Broyles, 15th district, $225,000;
Robert S. Lamb and wife, Pamela S. Lamb, to Robert S. Lamb and wife, Pamela S. Lamb, and Randall L. Wilburn, 3rd district, no value listed;
Teresa Windham to James C. Macmichael and Susann K. Gill, 1st district, $25,000;
Robin H. Adams, trustee of the Millard Dwight Hunt irrevocable trust, to Jet Procurement Services, Inc., 10th district, $525,000