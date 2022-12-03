The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Nov. 2-10.
Nov. 2
John P. Cox to Caleb Hart and wife, Crystal Hart, 23rd district, $32,000;
David Monk to Kyler S. Jones, 14th district, no value listed;
Pamela Terry Davis and Todd Davis Jr. to Wade Wilhonen and wife, Deena Lin Wilhonen, 20th district, $69,000;
Angela Michelle Parker and Jerry Charles Britton II to Walter E. Schwartz and wife, Ashley E. Schwartz, 14th district, $100,000;
Audrey Lowery to Monica J Wilson and Daniel J. Wilson, 25th district, $340,000;
Cara Lynn Manter to John M. DeMarco Jr. and wife, Carla J. DeMarco, 18th district, $349,900;
Barbara Clanton, personal representative of the estate of James F. Smith, to SIMS Properties, LLC, 13th district, $190,000;
Stephen Wallin II to James Knight, 19th district, $400,000;
James C. Knight to James C. Knight and Rachel Tyson, 19th district, no value listed;
Terry Andrew Collins and wife, Penny Sue Collins, to Faris Lynn Hammontree, 10th district, $315,000;
Joyce Ann Smith to Roger Allen Malone and wife, Jonnie Carol Malone, 11th district, no value listed;
Souninnamvieng Keohavasa to Anongdeth Phommachanh, 10th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, personal representative of the estate of Dorothy Arlene Gray, to Alan C. Marsh and wife, Marie C. Marsh, 10th district, $52,000;
Cynthia Jenkins, successor trustee of the James R. Nelson and Sandra Kay Nelson revocable living trust, to Anthony G. Marrone, 1st district, $322,000;
Nov. 3
Minnie Luize Holt to Bruce Alzner and Lilia Alzner, 8th district, $190,000;
Lee Anna Westmoreland to Krzysztof Ospelt, 2nd district, no value listed;
Shannon L. Clark to Susan E. Vermillion, 10th district, $215,000;
Connie Whitson, Kylie Phelps and Dakota Phelps to Eric Andrew Anderson and wife, Elizabeth Anderson, 10th district, $49,291;
Virgil Lawson, executor of the estate of Ruby L. Lawson, to Brandy L. Couch, 17th district, $19,999.99;
Debra Corrina Bowers and Billy Wayne Ottinger to Robert Lynn Bowers and Emma Jean Jones, subject to a life estate, 3rd district, no value listed;
Kathy S. Sutton to J.W. Church, 24th district, $15,000;
Kathy S. Sutton to J.W. Church, 24th district, $100,000;
Tyler Lynn Burger to Bridget Starr Burger, 10th district, no value listed;
Billy Darnell and wife, Frances G. Darnell, to Starr Darnell Rhodes, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Claudia C. Wiley and husband, Martin C. Wiley, to John R. Carter, 11th district, $27,500;
Nov. 4
Sharon Dianna Shipley and Deanna Michelle Martin to Cynthia Marie Harlin and husband, Edgar Franklin Harlin, 18th district, $312,000;
Guy Kinglsey, trustee of the Kinglsey family trust, and Lucy A. Kingsley, trustee of the Kingsley family trust, and Carol M. Robson, trustee of the Carol M. Robson revocable trust, and Kamala Dolphin Kingsley to Guy J. Zufelt and wife, Lori L. Zufelt, 8th district, $125,000;
Brenda C. Wilburn to Charles L. Fleenor Jr. and wife, Kimberly N. Fleenor, 5th district, $11,000;
Garry W. Lloyd and Jason L. Lloyd to Ronald McAmis, 14th district, $239,000;
Heiskell Winstead Jr. and wife, Rhonda K. Winstead, to Rebecca Lawless and husband, Matthew S. Lawless, 7th district, $250,000;
LLG Trustee TN LLC to Robert J. MacDonald Jr., 13th district, $107,100;
O.M. Stacy to Gregory A. Stacy and Katherine J. Stacy, 17th district, no value listed;
John Jones Jr. to John Wesley Jones Sr., 9th district, no value listed;
Homer Gerald Isenberg and wife, Karen Isenberg, to Glenn H. Kacsh and wife, Susan M. Kacsh, 14th district, $350,000;
Melody M. Johnson to Herbert Kyle Fortenberry and Julie Ann Alls-Fortenberry, 10th district, $223,400;
Tory Scott Ferrell to Brian Hill and wife, Sheryl Hill, 7th district, no value listed;
Julietta J. Hylton and husband, Kenneth Hylton, to Dwayne Edwin Rector and wife, Mary Elizabeth Rector, 17th district, $115,000;
Wilma J. Crum to Larry G. Crum and wife, Ginny L. Crum, 1st district, $100,000;
Wilma J. Crum to Betty J. Sessions and husband, Tony Sessions, subject to a life estate, 1st district, $75,000;
Mark S. Hanor, substitute trustee, to Eastman Credit Union, 20th district, $72,500;
Melba Joan Effler to Cindy Lou Effler Rand and husband, Gary Rand, 10th district, no value listed;
Rubin Lubin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Citizens Bank NA, 18th district, $70,980;
Nov. 7
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Tennessee Housing Development Agency, 3rd district, $79,660.54;
Lynn Lamons to Danny Lloyd Davis and Christsy Michelle Frye, 19th district, $99,000;
Kathy S. Osborne to Dusty James Ricker and Becky Bowers, 2nd district, $62,000;
David Bowman and Darla Bowman to Brandon J. Craven and wife, Teresa J. Craven, 1st district, $75,000;
Jorge R. Cervartes and wife, Cynthia P. Cervantes, to Jorge R. Cervantes and Cynthia P. Cervantes, co-trustees of the Jorge R. Cervantes and Cynthia P. Cervantes revocable living trust, 20th district, no value listed;
Shirley A. McIntosh to Christopher L. Mathes, 10th district, no value listed;
Jackie Wilson and wife, Nancy Ealey, to Bryann Zapata and Juan Zapata, 10th district, $12,000;
Donna Peurifoy Tucker to Llori Fellows and Scott Douglas Fellows, 22nd district, $43,500;
Ronald Hopson and Kandace Hopson to Judy Joy Wellock, 10th district, $231,845;
Mark Boesch and wife, Gloria Boesch, to Valerie Y. Spradlin, 2nd district, $155,000;
Stephen J. Esh to John Esh, 1st district, no value listed;
Nov. 9
William A. Gott and wife, Beverly Jan Gott, to Kristi Gott Harris, 13th district, $240,000;
Rubin Llublin TN, PLLC, to PennyMac Loan Service, LLC, 3rd district, $73,124;
Justine M. Beaulieu to Christopher McCoy and wife, Holly McCoy, 15th district, $329,900;
Lowell Herman Cable to Malinda Bontrager, 11th district, $15,000;
My Tribe Home Solutions, LLC, to Timothy Bakke, 6th district, $160,000;
Joyce Maxine Kirkpartick to Keith Muir and wife, Sueann Muir, 15th district, $74,000;
Mary Van Dreal to David B. Van Dreal, 14th district, no value listed;
Anthony Todd Malone to Richard D. Cox and wife, Diane L. Cox, 21st district, $33,181.81;
Robert Ricker, Charles Ricker, Anne Harrel and Joyce Kronberg to Terry R. Reed and wife, Michelle A. Reed, 13th district, $39,000;
Mitzi Marie Knight Brown, personal representative of the estate of Mitchell Harrell Knight, and individually to Naomi R. Knight, 5th district, $120,000;
Rebecca L. Mitchell to Stuart Michael Portnoy and wife, Reda Ann Portnoy, 3rd district, no value listed;
Karen W. Walker to James D. Walker, 12th district, no value listed;
Mark S. Hanor, substitute trustee, to Dan D. Walker, 20th district, $141,000;
Lee Roy Hurst and Agnes Hurst to Tiffany Smith, 23rd district, $6,000;
William Hall and wife, Diana Hall, to Narendran Ramachandran and wife, Barbara Jean Ramachandran, 16th district, $156,000;
Hutton Team, LLC, to Pernell Euclid Cerritos, LLC, 10th district, $2,000,000;
Heiskell Winstead Jr. to Robert Edward Wilson and Tracey Lee Wilson, 18th district, $260,000;
Lance Kelley and Chasidy Kelley to Eric Lynn alexander and Laura Marie Allmon, 22nd district, $37,500;
Hobert J. Reynolds to Deborah Kite Gass, 10th and 13th district, $140,000;
Nov. 10
Jean H. Seaton to Angela Hixon and husband, Brian Hixon, 13th district, no value listed;
Timothy E. Livingston to Tammy L. Livingston, 4th district, no value listed;
Jankar General Partnership to The Fort Properties V, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Teresa Knight to Wade L. Powell and Margaret L. Powell, 11th district, $176,800;
Matthew Charles Ricker to Timothy Diltz, 23rd district, no value listed;
Joseph Tyler Adorante and wife, Kathy Adorante, to Madison Lee Dimon and husband, Charles Tyler Dimon, 10th district, $146,300;
Chester Lee Mathes to Allison Kinnaley, 21st district, $80,000;
Bryan Ramsey and Rachel Ramsey to Jessica Amber Moreland, 1st district, $78,000;
Audrey Lowery to Benjamin T. Carver and wife, Katie M. Carver, 10th district, $206,500;
Tonya Renee Thomas to James D. Hoilman Jr. and Julia M. Hoilman, 14th district, $230,000;
Sheila R. Goins to William W. Shipley, 10th district, no value listed;
William W. Shipley to Joseph Adorante and wife, Kathy Adorante, 10th district, $350,000