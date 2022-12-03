The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger for Oct. 24-Nov. 1.
Oct. 24
Paul A. Bowman and wife, Amy Bowman, to Rogerr Brank and wife, Sue Brank, and Jason W. Carter and wife, Amanda M. Carter, 10th district, $16,500;
Ellis Keels to Jay Louis Tinkham and wife, Elizabeth Marie Tinkham, 4th district, $62,500;
Bailey A. Fassler to David Fivecoat, 13th district, $215,000;
Lynn Lamons to William L. Hasler and Christina Crossen, 19th district, $119,000;
Justin M. Reaves to Stevem robert bible and wife, Shelia Ann Bible, 24th district, $75,000;
Kathryn Hopson Morelock to Scott Edward Morelock, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed;
William Boswell to Regina Greene, 15th district, $35,000;
Lee A. Garber Jr. and Carl E. Garber to Sammuel Darrell Moore and wife, Jo Anne Moore, 10th district, $60,000;
William Boswell to Regina Greene, 9th district, $35,000;
Jerry Thomas, dba The Haven Group, to Darick J. Wolf and wife, Paula I. Wolf, 22nd district, $210,000;
Pamela E. Brown to Cliint Dewayne Cutshall and Brittany D. Cutshall, 13th district, $116,700;
Claude E. Ellis and Debra J. Ellis to Christina Michelle Hughes, 13th district, $110,000;
Oct. 25
Michael L. Justis, Shellie Justis Toomey, Tyler Justis, and Jacy Justis to David Wayne Boykin and Jennifer Raquel Rhodes-Boykin, 11th district, $450,000;
Marc Nugent to Celia Renee Anderson, 10th district, $168,500;
David Fivecoat to Tatiana E. Fivecoat, 13th district, no value listed;
Hadley Carter and wife, Shirley J. Carter, to Brian D. Hill and wife, Sheryl A. Hill, 25th district, $30,000;
Tony Lynn Housewright, Jerry Henry Housewright, Randy Housewright, and Roy Allen Housewright to Heather Willis, 17th district, $105,000;
Michael K. Holder Jr. and William S. Holder, co-personal representatives of the estate of Michael Kenneth Holder, to William S. Holder, 8th district, no value listed;
Brandon C. Hull and Douglas L. DeBusk to Thomas Gray Cordell Hull and Dylan DeBusk, 10th district, no value listed;
Jessie Kyle Bowman II to Scarlett N. Carter, 3rd district, no value listed;
Roger Alan Looney, Joe Don Looney, and Terry Lynn Smith to Roger Alan Looney, 9th district, no value listed;
Marc Wright and wife, Peyton Wright, to Hannah Alexis White and Christian White, 9th district, $410,000;
Hannah Alexis White and Christian Alexander White to Charles Marvin Houston III and Bailey Nichold Willis, 20th district, $176,000;
Arlie Hughes and wife, Sandra Hughes, to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 13th district, $280,000;
George Jefferson Gunter Jr., personal representative of the estate of George Jefferson Gunter Sr., to George Jefferson Gunter Jr., 2nd district, no value listed;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Dale Allen Radel and Christina Mae Radel, 22nd district, $290,000;
Oct. 26
Pamela Terry Davis and Todd Davis Jr. to James M. Lane, 20th district, no value listed;
Pamela Terry Davis, and James M. Lane to James M. Lane, 205h district, no value listed;
Pamela Terry Davis, personal representative of the estate of James A. Lane, to James Lane, 20th district, no value listed;
Pamela Terry Davis, Wade Lane, and James M. Lane to Wade Lane, 20th district, no value listed;
Pamela Terry Davis, personal representative of the estate of James A. Lane, to Wade Lane, 20th district, no value listed;
Wade Lane and James M. Lane to Pamela Terry Davis and Todd Davis Jr., 20th district, no value listed;
Kenneth Riley and wife, Priscilla Anne Riley, to Madison Jean Turner, 20th district, $289,000;
Dallas L. Blair III, administrator of the estate of Bertha M. Turner, and Randy L. Turner, devisee of the last will and testament of Bertha M. Turner, and heir-at-law of Howard F. Turner, and Eddie Shane Turner and Brandy Nicole Turner Norton, sole heirs-at-law of Eddie F. Turner, to Robert L. Turner, 23rd district, no value listed;
Dallas L. Blair III, administrator of the estate of Bertha M. Turner, and Robert L. Turner, devisee of the last will and testament of Bertha M. Turner, and heir-at-law of Howard F. Turner, and Eddie Shane Turner and Brandy Nicole Turner Norton, sole heirs-at-law of Eddie F. Turner, to Randy L. Turner, 23rd district, no value listed;
Dallas L. Blair III, administrator of the estate of Bertha M. Turner, and Randy L. Turner and Robert L. Turner, devisee of the last will and testament of Bertha M. Turner, and heir-at-law of Howard F. Turner, to Eddie Shane Turner and Brandy Nichole Turner Norton, 23rd district, no value listed;
James F. Dean Jr. to Katie Scism and husband, Larry Scism, 8th district, $75,000;
Oct. 27
Lee N. Gass to Chris Lady, 13th district, $60,000;
Eugene Reichardt and wife, Angela Reichardt, to Greene County Board of Education, 14th district, no value listed;
Colin Frederick Baker, as attorney in fact for Eric P. Baker, to Carole Baker, 3rd district, no value listed;
Colin F. Baker, as attorney in fact for Carole Baker, to Randall L. Wilburn and Lindsey M. Wilburn, 3rd district, $140,000;
Carolyn Ann Blankenship, James Harold McKinney, and Betty Gail Carroll and her husband, Kevin John Carroll, to Bernard Coates and his wife, Katheryn S. Coates, 7th district, $35,000;
Regina Greene to Raymond Chris Overton, 9th district, $35,000;
Gena Gay Wexler to CMH Homes, Inc., 1st district, $250,000;
Skye Bault and wife, Ashley Bault, to Jeffrey L. Marks and wife, Karen N. Marks, 11th district, $110,000;
Wanda Joyce Solomon, Betty Jean Bradley, Judy Ann Tullock and Robert Lynn Bradley, sole heirs-at-law of Agnes Emmadean Bradley, to Janis Young, 13th district, $176,000;
Katrina Annette Seaton to Bradley Hayes Seaton, 9th district, no value listed;
Curtis J. Groberg and wife, Cheny A. Broberg, to Clifford Larry Lamb, 13th district, $600,000;
Dallas L. Blair III, administrator ad litem of the estate of William Robert Ward, to Phillip Mayhew Jr., 9th district, $28,500;
Oct. 28
Ashley Brent Poe to Evonne Nicole Poe, 22nd district, no value listed;
Jamie L. Johnson, personal representative of the estate of Wanda Lee Broyles, to Dallas R. Johnson, 9th district, no value listed;
Regina Greene to Matthew G. Hofer, 15th district, $35,000;
Brian E. Tochoke to John Andrew Thornburg, 9th district, $180,000;
Michael B. Rubin and wife, Susan L. Rubin, to Charles Shannon Fox and Marisa Janay Fox, 20th district, $13,000;
Marcella Tweed, Carolyn Prince, and Billy Rex Hensley to Aaron Pike, 10th district, $15,000;
Johnny Necessary and wife, Teresa Necessary, to Steven Chrisman, 10th district, $8,000;
Oct. 31
Susie Harrison to Amanda Harris, 22nd district, no value listed;
Brian Robertson and wife, Cori Menkes, to Joanne White and Brian Brown, 10th district, $370,000;
Amy D. Cobble Orrick to Christina Erin Cobble, 15th district, no value listed;
Robert J. Byrnes to Vicki Anne Trantham, 2nd district, $94,000;
Tammy Hensley and husband, Leonard Hensley, to Andrew Lee Lewis and wife, Mary Suzan Lewis, 19th district, $185,000;
16 Properties, GP, to East Tennessee Home Solutions, LLC, 9th district, $44,000;
Mount Pleasant Industrial Properties, LLC, to Team Jat, LLC, 8th district, $1,750,000;
Evelyn G. Doyle to Alexandra Doyle Jackson, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Gerald E. Miller Jr. and wife, Fern M. Miller, to Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Gerald E. Miller Jr. and Fern M. Miller irrevocable living trust, 20th district, no value listed;
Scott Fellows and wife, Lori Fellows, to William Ellis Swaim and wife, Kelly Jane Swaim, 9th district, $30,500;
King Of Our Castle, LLC, to Tennessee Home Construction Company, LLC, 13th district, $40,000;
Nov. 1
Ashlee Babb to Artemas Connrad Ottem, 14th district, no value listed;
Anthony Todd Malone to Jonathan M. Gove and wife, Pamela L. Gove, 21st district, $145,000;
Glenna D. Sterling to Glenna D. Sterling, 1st district, $10;
Rocky Lee Dunbar to Aaron Pike, 10th district, $36,000;
Kathy L. Collea to Serena Caitlin Seals-Jett and Sebastian James Rangel, 11th district, $230,000;
Ronnie McAmis and Laura McAmis to Edonna Lyn Cope and husband, Michael Glen Cope, 22nd district, $257,500;
John Shanks and Janice Shanks, individually, to John Shanks and wife, Janice Shanks, trustees of the J&J Shanks 2022 revocable living trust, 15th district, no value listed;
Brian E. Tochoke to John Andrew Thornburg, 9th district, $180,000;
Hevel Development, LLC, to Dora Maxine Hutcheson, and Erin Paul Hallett and wife, Sabina Nicole Hallett, 10th district, $277,500;
Justin Hunt to Chase Murray and Sarah Murray, 14th district, $163,000;
Scott Jackson to Bonnie C. Fontana and husband, Vito Fontana, 17th district, $97,500