The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for May 4-12.
May 4
Danny Collins and wife, Judy Collins, and Barbara Livingston to Christopher G. Ball and wife, Macey L. Ball, 18th district, $156,000;
Wilda Sue Harrison to Linda Harrison Carlin, subject to a life estate, 24th district, $154,875.63;
Stephen B. Taylor and wife, Dawn Taylor, to James W. Boyle and wife, Diane M. Boyle, 16th district, $80,000;
Michael Bailey and Rebecca Bailey to Heidi Bailey, 7th district, no value listed;
Mark Stevans and Meredith Stevans to Timothy R. Buchanan and Carolyn M. Buchanan, 10th district, $311,000;
Clifford A. Stone and Linda S. Stone to Zenis Childress, 14th district, $50,000;
Francis Woojtasiewicz to Chelsea P. Cabrera and Adriel L. Cabrera, 13th district, $128,000;
Joseph Shenk and wife, Joanna Shenk, to Kathleen Gayle Blosser and husband, David Blosser, 9th district, $25,000;
Walter C. Chandley to Barbara J. Jordan and James Edward Jordan, 13th district, $94,500;
Brendia J. Sloan to Rusty A. Thompson and Heather R. Thompson, 5th district, $203,800;
Jackie Miller Pressley to Arden Lewis Kunkel and wife, Debra P. Kunkel, 13th district, no value listed;
Euail Gosnell to Kevin Paul Mennuti and wife, Patricia Sue Mennuti, 9th district, $285,900;
Coy Hinkle and Fay Hinkle to Kelly J. Stott and Yvonne M. Stott, 7th district, $97,000;
HBL, LLC, to Darrell L. Adams and wife, Beverly J. Adams, 1st district, $25,500;
Kathy Brown Skidmore and Cynthia Gale Cutshaw, personal representatives of the last will and testament of Hazel June Brown, to Cynthia Gale Cutshaw and Kathy Brown Skidmore, 13th district, no value listed;
Ricky D. Frye to Renee N. Ramsey and Charles Lewis Johnson, 8th district, $187,900;
May 5
Audrey A. Rolland to Larry R. Hall and Laura Jane Hall, 6th district, $36,200;
Donald L. Wiggin and wife, Jody Wiggin, to Bobby K. Shaw and wife, Mitzi C. Shaw, 10th district, $269,900;
Richard S. McGill and Rebekah M. McGill to Rachel Ratheal, 10th district, $120,000;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., to Suzanne Bradford, 1st district, $48,000;
Van D. Elder to Appy Trail 401K trust, 10th district, $16,000;
Zhihua Deng to Dewayne Eric Justis, 10th district, $10,000;
Timothy J. Crowell and wife, Elizabeth Crowell, to Jared Matthew Cogburn and wife, Sarena Marie Cogburn, 11th district, $11,000;
May 6
Donna Lister to Glen E. Black and wife, Elena R. Black, 13th district, no value listed;
Jerry Lynn Dixon to Edna L. Dixon, 10th district, no value listed;
Michael Shane Phillips to George Widmaier and wife, Catherine Widmaier, 25th district, $165,000;
Charles M. Hankins and Mary M. Hankins to Steve Headrick and Jill Draper, 20th district, $159,000;
May 7
Roy J. Johnson, trustee of the Roy J. Johnson revocable living trust, and Revonda L. Johnson, trustee of the Revonda L. Johnson, to Jordon Hunter Harris, 10th district, $109,500;
Josephine Wampler to Minnie Luize Holt, 10th district, $20,000;
Donna Belt Majors, individually, Wendy Malone, individually, and Jennifer Wagner, individually, and Donna Belt Majors and Wendy Malone, co-personal representatives of the estate of Don B. Dugger, to Minnie Luize Holt, 8th district, $13,000;
Richard Merriweather III and Eshaya H. Claridy to Eshaya Desiree Claridy and husband, Anthony Bernard Claridy, 10th district, no value listed;
Richard Merriweather III and Eshaya H. Claridy to Roy D. Hamilton, 10th district, no value listed;
Holly E. Holtslander to Ashley Renee Reed, 10th district, $124,900;
Hershel Reaves, Annette Reaves and Sheila Young to Hershel Reaves and wife, Annette Reaves, 9th district, no value listed;
Richard Sapienza and wife, Shuhua, to Kelley ward and wife, Virginia Ward, 18th district, $360,000;
Glen E. Black and wife, Elena R. Black, to Bradley K. Adams and wife, Mary B. Adams, 13th district, $211,500;
Doris Bowman to Randy L. Partin and wife, Teai L. Partin, 20th district, $194,160;
May 8
Janis Young to Janis Young and Sarah Young, 12th district, no value listed;
Michael D. Harris to Sam B. Kite, 15th district, $60,000;
Warren Pierce, Jane Ann Pierce, Aaron Pierce, Brian K. Pierce and Susan P. Starnes to Chadwick Pierce and wife, Amy Nicole Pierce, 11th district, $500;
Warren Pierce, Jane Ann Pierce, Aaron Pierce, Brian K. Pierce and Susan P. Starnes to Frederick S. Starnes and wife, Susan P. Starnes, 11th district, $5,000;
Warren Pierce, Jane Ann Pierce, Aaron Pierce, Brian K. Pierce and Susan P. Starnes to Brian K. Pierce and wife, Chantelle N. Pierce, 11th district, $500;
Betty Bradley to Beth Truax, 8th district, no value listed;
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jack Harry Whitaker, 10th district, $170,000;
Justin L. Good and Chelsea M. Good to Robert G. Amerman and Frances Amerman, 7th district, $100,000;
Gary Key to Kayla Gabrielle Dearstone and Aaron Wayne Dearstone, 10th district, $135,000;
Walter H. Jennings and Sherrene Garland to Jerry D. Reese and wife, Barbara J. Reese, 1st district, $30,000;
Bryan H. Wright to Sheena Faye Harrison, 22nd district, no value listed;
David Alan Knight to Leslie D. Knight, 24th district, no value listed;
Lawrence A. Irvin to Nicholas McFall and Kahlie McFall, 18th district, $169,900;
Daniel F. Kornegay and wife, Paula Kornegay, to Ross O. Hensley and wife, Rehea D. Hensley, 22nd district, $275,000;
May 11
Herbert W. Hughes and wife, Pamela Hughes, to Brittany Nicole Adams, 7th district, no value listed;
Kevin M. Lipinski to David Boone and wife, Cathy Elaine Boone, 10th district, $165,000;
Robert Waye and wife, Sandra Waye, to Jonathan Stepp and Joshua Stepp, 19th district, $1,000;
Travis Cooter to Carol Goodman, 13th district, $174,000;
John Edwin Shanks and wife, Brenda Shanks, to Mathew Richard Morelock, 16th district, no value listed;
Mathew Richard Morelock to John Edwin Shanks, 16th district, no value listed;
Trina Youngbar and husband, Tony Youngbar, to Phillip D. Barnes, 22nd district, $37,500;
Matthew Kiehna to Julia Kiehna, 10th district, no value listed;
Randy E. Shell and wife, Tammie G. Shell, to Richard Pisula and Petra Homann, 3rd district, $40,000;
Warren Pierce, Jane Ann Pierce, Aaron Pierce, Brian K. Pierce and Susan P. Starnes to Jane Ann Pierce, 11th district, $15,000;
Timothy G. Allen and wife, Martha Anne Allen, to John W. Sherman and wife, Sharon R. Sherman, 7th district, $174,900;
Sandra Jean Davis and Gary Alan Malone to Cecil G. Malone, 21st district, no value listed;
David Daniel Siton and wife, Melissa Dawn Sitton, to Emam E. Abdel Fatah and wife, Anna Abdel Fatah, 5th district, $355,000;
Treva J. Murphy to Sara Ann Preisendorfer, 2nd district, no value listed;
Ronnie J. Arwood and wife, Mary Ruth Arwood, to Tiffany Anne Wilkerson and husband, Samuel Clay Wilkderson, 18th district, no value listed;
William J. Smead and Luke L. Ellenburg Jr. to Mandeep S. Bakski, 10th district, $340,000;
Darrell E. Roe and wife, Crystal D. Roe, to Elisha A. Garrett, 4th district, $70,000;
May 12
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Secretary of Housing & Urban Developement, 10th district, no value listed;
Ronnie J. Arwood and wife, Mary Ruth Arwood, to Tiffany Anne Wilkerson and Tyler Clay Arwoood, subject to a life estate, 18th district, $116,722.20;
Ronnie J. Arwood and wife, Mary Ruth Arwood, to Tiffany Anne Wilkerson and Tyler Clay Arwood, subject to a life estate, 18th district, $219,548.90;
Ronnie J. Arwood and wife, Mary Ruth Arwood, to Tiffany Anne Wilkerson and Tyler Clay Arwood, subject to a life estate, 18th district, $83,373;
Ronnie J. Arwood and wife, Mary Ruth Arwood, to Tiffany Anne Wilkerson and Tyler Clay Arwood, subject to a life estate, 18th district, $105,605.80;
Laci Rae Wiggin to Travis William Wiggin, 16th district, no value listed;
Travis William Wiggin to Travis William Wiggin and wife, Victoria K. Wiggin, 16th district, no value listed;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Jordan T. Kirk, 10th district, $130,000;
James H. Southerland to Patton David Mosley JR., 13th district, $118,000;
Harold Gregg to Ronald R. Crum and wife, Tara J. Crum, 10th district, $55,000;
Frances Mae Dunbar to Mark Laster, 10th district, $37,000;
Shelton Brothers, LLC, to Norma Jean Luzietti, 10th district, $115,000;
Edward Prostak and Deborah W. Prostak, trustees of the Edward Prostak and Deborah W. Prostak Family Trust, to Timothy G. Allen and Martha A. Allen, 13th district, $185,000;
Priscilla Westmoreland, Randy Lyn Westmoreland and Michael Allen Westmoreland to Arthur Terry Moore and Arthur B. Moore, 10th district, no value listed;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Jacob D. Brooks and Kacie L. Brooks, 13th district, $136,300;
The Development Group, INC., to Billy J. McCamey, 10th district, $191,000;
Ann M. Dixon to Brandon Dixon, 14th district, $40,000;
Arthur Terry Moore and Arthur B. Moore to Randy Lynn Westmoreland and Michael Allen Westmoreland, 10th district, no value listed