The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for April 1-8.
April 1
Frances Mae Dunbar to Bobby Renner Jr., 10th district, $5,000;
Doyle H. Carter and wife, Charlene S. Carter, to William J. Thompson and Nancy H. Thompson, trustees of the William and Nancy Thompson family trust, 5th district, $215,000;
Jason Shelton to Benjamin T. Greene, 10th district, $173,500;
RTE 1, LLC, to Phoenix Notes, LLC, 15th district, $21,000;
Pandora Thomas to Derrick Moore and wife, Nicole Moore, 10th district, $75,000;
Asa Dyer to J.W. Church, 9th district, $110,000;
Bobbie B. Manning and wife, Harriett E. Manning, to Lawrence G. Gilmore Jr. and wife, Helen Ann Gilmore, 16th district, $90,000;
Robert Edwin Reay and wife, Nanci Luann Reay, to Timothy Francis and wife, Amy Lynne Francis, 3rd district, $395,000;
Richard B. Rohr to Stephanie B. Sprouse and Joshua K. Ruggles, 18th district, $165,600;
Bobbie B. Manning Jr. and wife, Harriett E. Manning, to Lawrence G. Gilmore Jr. and wife, Helen Ann Gilmore, 16th district, $30,000;
Thomas E. Scott, trustee of the Thomas E. Scott family trust, to Luke Edward Poe and wife, Emily Diane Poe, 7th district, $426,000;
Debra M. Haney to Rachel Denning Sumja, 24th district, $418,000;
James Brough to Tressie S. Brough, 23rd district, no value listed;
Terry Chandley to Bobby Renner Jr., 10th district, $16,000;
Brandon G. Roberts to Brandon G. Roberts and wife, Jade L. Roberts, 12th district, no value listed;
Travis Cooter to Charles V. Adams and wife, Linda E. Adams, 10th district, $10,000;
Zetta Grace Harmon to Stacy Massey Harkleroad, 12th district, $35,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Zackary Todd Neas, 1st district, $3,100;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Zackary Todd Neas, 1st district, $1,589.71;
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Secretary of HUD, 3rd district, no value listed;
Jason C. Price and Brandy Nicol Tweed to Jason C. Price, 18th district, no value listed;
Afton Farms, LLC, to Greg A. Cooper and Shana H. Cooper, 20th district, $365,000;
April 5
Eric Frye and wife, Lana Frye, to Mays Street Company, 24th district, $250,000;
Jason E. Johnson and wife, Debbie S. Johnson, to Mike Tucker and Jetta Cook, 22nd district, $31,000;
Olga B. Roberts to Bruce Whitaker, 10th district, $135,000;
Ronald Wilhoit to Lee Herman Chandley, 19th district, $65,000;
Billy Dunn Jr. to Pamela Dunn Bledsoe, 21st district, no value listed;
Tara Broyles, personal representative of the estate of Lagatha Margaret Holt, to Anthony Shane Walton and wife, Melissa C. Walton, 10th district, $150,000;
Connie B. Waespe to George R. Boy and wife, Sharon W. Boy, 11th district, no value listed;
Patricia B. Walters to George R. Boy and wife, Sharon W. Boy, 11th district, $350,000;
David A. Major, executor at law of Vinita Lee Cogdill, to Lilly Louise Payne, 9th district, no value listed;
Shane Harrison and Nathan Harrison to Amy C. Davis, 15th district, $161,400;
Jerry Crawford and Pansy M. Crawford to Steven Starnes, 17th district, $50,000;
Wanda Fillers sole trustee of the J.S. Fillers Jr. Living Trust, to John Robert Henkelman Jr., 22nd district, $40,000;
Robin Marsha Hogan to Stacy Propst and Jeff Propst, 10th district, $160,000;
Rhonda Hensley to Thomas Edward Christman, 2nd district, $9,000;
Teresa M. Hammer to Carol F. McGill, 10th district, $14,500;
Wanda M. Gibson to Michael John Auchter, 15th district, $82,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, to Jennifer Wells and Fred Harrison Mathena, 10th district, $115,000;
Donald John Wisecarver and Karen Wisecarver Solmon to Charles Sprinkles and wife, Peggy Sprinkles, 4th district, $420,000;
Wanda S. Bailey to Miles Kilday and Hayden Johnston, 14th district, $60,000;
Stanley E. Hoard and wife, Kathlene A. Hoard, to Michael Scott Derry, 10th district, $289,000;
Eric Hankins, executor of the estate of Ben A. Hankins, to Bobby J. Conner, 12th district,
Terry Wampler and wife, Vivian Wampler, to CMH Homes, INC., 14th district, $25,000;
Joy B. Amo to Richard B. Rohr, 3rd district, $124,000;
April 6
Allen Nance to Danny W. France and Britney N. France, 10th district, $218,000;
Samuel P. Thomas and Huichun Thomas, Sydney Meng Thomas and Olivia Meng Thomas to Brian S. Tuthill And Denise S. Tuthill, 24th district, no value listed;
Kristen Marie Keasling and husband, Luke A. Keasling, and Jared N. Shelton to Caroline Ann Campbell and John luis Drexler, 14th district, $299,900;
Teresa M. Hammer to William W. shipley and Sheila R. Goins, 10th district, $304,000;
William R. Owenby and wife, Sharon R. Owenby, to William R. Owenby and wife, Sharon R. Owenby, and Danny Ray Rigsby Jr., 10th district, no value listed;
Ila L. Dykes to Ila L. Dykes and Alicia Painter, 17th district, no value listed;
Sherri S. Johnson to Judy S. Robinson, 10th district, no value listed;
Duane Uhls to Kevin Willer and wife, Tina Willer, 22nd district, $16,500;
Deborah K. Brown to Long View Ranch, Inc., 5th district, $70,000;
David B. Widmaier and wife, Bonnie Widmaier, to Long View Ranch, Inc., 5th district, no value listed;
James L. Barfield and wife, Darleen C. Barfield, to Darleen C. Barfield and husband, James L. Barfield, co-trustees of the Darleen C. Barfield Trust, 25th district, no value listed;
Shawn Howdyshell to James D. Ricker, 22nd district, $10,000;
J.C. Capell and wife, Peggy Capell, to Kevin Blankenship, 1st district, $60,000;
Amanda J. Gossett to Lanbo Home Solutions, INC., 7th district, $103,452.27.
Lucille Renner, personal representative of the estate of Gay Nell Stowers, to Gary Francis Olson and Valerie Leone Olson, 13th district, $325,000;
Margaret Kathleen David Garland to Paul D. Hensley and Anna M. Hensley, 18th district, $116,000;
Maxwell Olmsted and wife, Margaret Olmsted, to David W. Myers and Rebecca Ann Myers, 10th district, $17,000;
Christopher Robinson and Joanne Robinson to Kumar Sangaran. 10th district, $90,000;
Vicki Ann Mullins to Elizabeth Woodson, 4th district, $220,000;
April 7
Towne Square Partnership to Lindsey Cutshaw, 10th district, $185,000;
Ricky Edward Rightmyer and wife, Jennifer Mary Rightmyer, to Brian M. Sauriol and Lori Sauriol, 6th district, $265,000;
James C. McCamey to James Robert McCamey, Particia Ann Gwinn, Jerry Wayne McCamey, Amy Nicole Fillers and Matthew Todd McCamey, subject to a life estate, 7th district, no value listed;
Travis Franklin to Nathaniel J. Melton and wife, Melissa K. Melton, 7th district, $35,000;
H.M.S. Partnership, personal representative of the estate of Sonny W. Marsh, to Sherri Irwin, 9th district, $66,800;
Ricky D. Shelton to Michael Sanford Harrell, 1st district, $5,500;
Adam Shelton and wife, Candice Shelton, to Efrain C. Cepeda and wife, mary K. Cepeda, 13th district, $249,900;
Gregory D. Saylor and Cynthia G. Sayler to Randy Nomura and wife, Kathy Nomura, 9th district, $399,000;
Wayne Fletcher and wife, Lori Fletcher, to tony Roberts and wife, Robin Roberts, 15th district, $30,000;
Sharon F. Sexton to Debra Hill, 10th district, $128,750;
Shirley A. Gass, trustee of the Clarence R. Gass and Shirley A. Gass revocable living trust, to Beth Malone, 17th district, no value listed;
Leslis A. Hull to Leslie A. Hull, trustee of the Leslie A. Hull revocable living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
April 8
Lynda K. Milam, individually and Lynda K. Milam d/b/a Appalachian Investments, to Tarina L. Sherfey, 15th district, $2,000;
Jeffery L. Collins and Kimberly Collins to Jeffery L. Collins and wife, Kimberly Collins, 1st district, no value listed;
Christopher W. Marsh, individual and as personal representative of the estate of Sonny W. Marsh and Laurenn Marsh Myers, to Jeffrey Vellequette and wife, Beth Vellequette, 9th district, $25.714;
Hull and Marsh, LLC, to Jeffrey Vellequette and wife, Beth Vellequette, 9th district, $34,086;
Heather Leigh Davis Easterly to Jeffrey D. Chase and wife, Jody E. Chase, 22nd district, $34,650;
Hugh Belt to Carolyn Adrianna Belt, 22nd district, no value listed;
Carmell Cox Mason to Myra Jimma Cox Robinson, 12th district, no value listed;
Wanda K. Brown to Justin Charles Comer-Jensen and Amber K. Comer-Jensen, 10th district, $174,900;
Dallas L. Blair III, administrator of the estate of Kenneth H. Carlisle, to Greene County Clerk and Master, for the benefit of Nathan Black, 6th district, $95,000;
Ryan A. Tassell to Elsie M. Vandermerwe, 13th district, $145,000;
Deanna Darlene Seaton to Nolan Ryan Hensley and wife, Victoria Lea Hensley, 3rd district, $138,000;
Christopher L. Bowers to Kim M. Rouse and husband, Paul Wayne Rouse, 25th district, $292,000;