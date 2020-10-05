The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for April 22-May 1.
April 22
Terry Wampler, Vivian Wampler, Chad Wampler and Rusty Wampler to Terry Wampler and wife, Vivian Wampler, 14th district, no value listed;
Terry Wampler to Vivian Y. Wampler, 14th district, no value listed;
William Woody Sr. and Dianne Woody to Timothy Mark Williams and Annette Williams, 13th district, $189,900;
Marvin Long to Dicy Long, 9th district, no value listed;
Robin Cutshaw to Bobby G. Gregg, 2nd district, no value listed;
Bobby G. Gregg to Mulholland Services, LLC, 2nd district, $5,000;
2019 Castle LLC to Denise M. Beury, 1st district, $14,000;
April 23
Darrell L. Hinkle Jr. and wife, Dawn Hinkle, to Krishna Tullock and husband, John Tullock, 23rd district, $142,500;
Morris Family Revocable Living Trust to Steven Luchini and Susan Johnson, 22nd district, $22,000;
George S. Lapinski to Robert Edward Clifton and Alecia M. Luebbers and Paul J. Fenton, 3rd district, $225,000;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., to Brandon Roller, 8th district, $$129,900;
Llewellyn L. Sexton and Annalise Sexton to Llewellyn L. Sexton, Annalise Sexton, Tamara Lea Pohle and Dorren Gail Amado, trustees of the Peschel Family Trust, 18th district, no value listed;
Kathy P. Shuffler to Rickey D. Shuffler, 18th district, no value listed;
Kathy P. Shuffler and husband, Rickey D. Shuffler, to Summer R. Shuffler-Culbert and Christopher D. Shuffler, subject to a life estate, 1st district, no value listed;
Michael B. Maggert and wife, Mary F. Maggert to Michael B. Maggert and Mary F. Maggert, trustees of the Michael B. Maggert and Mary F. Maggert Tennessee Community Property trust irrevocable trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Leonard B. Lawson and John A. Tweed to Arthur Ralph Barnello Jr. and wife, Roxanne Kay Barnello, 22nd district, $36,000;
Ruth Geneva McCully to Floyd James Lawson, 11th district, no value listed;
Robert E. Smith and Carolyn J. Smith, trustees of the Smith Family Trust, to Edward prostak and Deborah W. Prostak, trustees of the Prostak Family Trust, 15th district, $257,500;
April 24
Russell T. Smith and wife, Cheryl Flemming Smith, to Arthur Ralph Barnello Jr. and wife, Roxanne Kay Barnello, 22nd district, $195,000;
Arthur H. Miller and wife, Elizabeth A. Miller, to David A. Farber and wife, Jean J. Farber, 24th district, $321,500;
Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, LLC, to Timothy D. Houser, 15th district, $138,000;
Jack Gardin to Jean Allen Elyze-Vital and wife, Christina Marie Elyze-Vital, 13th district, $33,500;
Mary Thomas to Stephen E. Smith and wife, Crystal Smith, 10th district, $165,000;
M. David Light, John Smith, Dan Donaldson, James A. Mays, Cheryl Rice and George Rolling, trustees of the Holston Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church, to Sherri Jaynes, Phil Smith and Sherry Wills, trustees of the Walkertown Bible Fellowship Church, 20th district, $175,000;
April 27
Melvin Bass and Ashley Partin to Phillip S. Adams, 8th district, $6,000;
Charles Wayne Susong and wife, Mary Jo Susong, to Stephen E. Kuzman, 14th district, $15,500;
Travis Cooter to Hannah Alexis Lister and Christian Alexander White, 20th district, $101,500;
John Walker and Buddy Yonz to Ronald D. Hager and Marilyn B. Hager, 10th district, $207,000;
James D. Walker and wife, Karen Walker, to Sarah Jenelle Hite, 12th district, $7,000;
Robert Poe to Erica Shelton, 1st district, $17,000;
Janice Inez Burger to Eric B. Daniels, 23rd district, no value listed;
Michael James Hodges to Dallas Hicks, 6th district, $10,000;
Mark Douglas Eldridge and wife, Wendy Eldridge, to Shawn Holt and wife, Tisha Holt, 25th district, $246,000;
Donna Lister to Glen E. Black and wife, Elena R. Black, 13th district, no value listed;
Donnie Owen Freeman and wife, Mary Lou Hopson Freeman, to Steven Own Freeman and Krystal Irene Justis, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, $106,157.85;
Lanny L. Love and wife, Betty K. Love, to Jeffrey Swecker and wife, Amy Swecker, 1st district, $30,100;
Travis L. Cooter to Tony Harold Campbell and Lois Campbell, 13th district, $184,900;
Rebecca Hawkins and Brian Lane, heir-at-law of Robbie D. Hensley, to Tina Louise Anderson and Matthew McCullough Anderson, 20th district, no value listed;
Andrew B. Smith to Victor Manuel Sanchez and Leslie Sanchez, 10th district, $60,000;
Daniel Carver to Teresa Lyn Carver, 12th district, no value listed;
Betty Jean Sapp to Bonnie Hixson, 18th district, no value listed;
April 28
Blair Henley and wife, Amy Henley, to Cassondra Hoese, 10th district, $269,000;
Transwestern Mortgages, Inc. to John M. Barker and Melinda S. Barker, 23rd district, $131,000;
Robert L. Larrison and Annette M. Larrison to Ricky Revoir and Tammy L. Revoir, 8th district, $162,000;
Barbara Jean Ratliff Kress to Regina Ratlif, 17th district, no value listed;
Regina Ratliff to John L. Dusablon and Susan A. Dusablon, 17th district, $30,000;
Chad Allen Riley and Bethany Riley to Austen M. Keller, 20th district, $117,500;
Dean A. Mersino and Beverly L. Mersino to Jane McLain, 13th district, $269,000;
April 29
Bobby Shaw and wife Mitzi Shaw, to Darrell Hinkle Jr. and wife, Carin D. Hinkle, 24th district, $270,000;
Mark Kolarsky to Miahael J. Evans, 17th district, $172,000;
Norma B. Brown to Keith E. Brown, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Betsy Reed to Jack K. Reed, 12th district, no value listed;
Jack K. Reed to Betsy R. Reed, 11th district, no value listed;
Jack K. Reed and wife, Betsy R. Reed, to Kelli S. Rose and Andrew R. Reed, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
F. Kates Banks to Fred Banks and wife, Ruth D. Banks, 19th district, no value listed;
Camellia B. Fitzgerald to Fred Banks and wife, Ruth D. Banks, 19th district, no value listed;
Norma Bennett Brown to Joseph B. Brown and wife, Mary A. Brown, 23rd district, no value listed;
Norma B. Brown to Joseph B. Brown, 23rd district, no value listed;
Adeline Ervin to Charles E. Ervin and Jackie D. Ervin, subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Susan Alexander to Nicholas Ray Alexander and Kelley LeAnne Alexander, 15th district, no value listed;
Roy L. Lynthacum and wife, Margaret F. Lynthacum, to Shane R. Hite and wife, Stephanie R. Hite, 10th district, $66,500;
April 30
Ottis Haney and wife, Emma L. Haney, to Kennon E. Wilson and wife, Debbie J. Wilson, 13th district, $242,000;
Mark T. Proffitt and wife, Cindy M. Proffitt, to Edmond A. Creech Jr., 21st district, $187,000;
Jeffrey Alan Myers and wife, Anita Gayle Myers, to Jimmie Coffey and wife, Emma Coffey, 22nd district, $25,000;
Joseph Shenk and wife, Joanna Shenk, to Jesus Martinez and wife, Maria Martinez, 9th district, $16,000;
Marchelle Black to Jonathan Todd Simmons, 1st district, no value listed;
Johna Ichelle Robbins to Brandon Gash, 10th district, $14,000;
Sharon K. Fletcher to Jesse L. Kellogg and wife, Hope A. Kellogg, 10th district, $92,500;
Dennis P. Elwell and Ruth A. Elwell to Kevin D. Casteel and Tanya D. Casteel, 20th district, $69,900;
Robert L. Dillard to James E. Dillard and wife, Kimberly Sue Dillard, 17th district, no value listed;
Michael G. Finchum and wife, Lori F. Finchum, to Arthur V. Youngblood III and Kevin B. Kinser, 8th district, $200,000;
Michael G. Finchum and wife, Lori F. Finchum, to Arthur V. Youngblood III and Kevin B. Kinser, 19th district, $300,000;
May 1
Dana Lee Hinkle to Anthony Michael Hagan, 10th district, $82,500;
Ava McAmis to Martin Rayner, 17th district, $99,000;
Patrick Andrew Mayhew to Todd E. Gibson and Frannie E. Feezell, 13th district, $190,000;
Ricky Allen Wheeler and wife, Mary Elizabeth Wheeler, to George Sumner Jerriott Weems, 14th district, $108,000;
Jared N. Shelton to Raymond Shelton, 14th district, no value listed;
James David Middleton, executor of the estate of Sammy Williams, James David Biddleton, trustee of the Middleton Family Needs Management trust, and James David Middleton, executor of the estate of Imogene Williams Middleton, to James David Middleton, 16th district, no value listed;
Shelton Brothers, LLC, to Emmanuel Juarez Rodriguez, 23rd district, $16,000;
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to John Louis Miller, 14th district, $58,500;
Gary Westmorland to Rocky A. Hickman and Melissa A. Hickman, 10th district, $67,000;
Lois Wawerski to Mark Anthony Abelong Sheets, 10th district, $52,900;
Vivian Fay Matthews to John R. Carter Jr., 17th district, $7,000;
Karen Conner to Dennis Bernard Broeske and wife, Karen Lee Broeske, 1st district, $44,200;
David Melbardis to Jeremy Livingood and wife, Adrienne Lovingood, 6th district, $10,000;
Joseph Shenk and wife, Joanna Shenk, to Douglas T. Evans, 9th district, $8,000;
Larry D. White Jr. to Jessica Leann White, 20th district, $30,500;
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Donald Edward Tucker II and Dollie Tucker, trustees of the Dustin Tucker Self-settled Special Needs Trust, 6th district, $63,000;
Brenda Jackson to Blue Mountain Investment Group, LLC, 14th district, $2,500;
William E. Mitchell and Sharon L. Mitchell, to Brandon J. Pate, 20th district, $166,000;
Robin H. Adams, trustee of the Millard Dwight Hunt Irrevocable trust, to Lyle S. Head and Amber L. Head, 14th district, $67,500;
Cheryl Ellen Light, Sonya Ewell, Valerie Walters and Lorna Belt to Corey Robert Begley and Jamie Lynn Willis, 17th district, $54,900;