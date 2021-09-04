The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for April 9-.
April 9
F&P Inc. to James Foster, 18th district, no value listed;
Julia Laura Wilkerson to John S. Waddle Jr., 23rd district, no value listed;
Nathan Gray and wife, Sarah E. Gray, to John S. Waddle Jr., 7th district, no value listed;
Michael Harris to James L. Warner and wife, Wendy C. Warner, 6th district, $22,500;
Betty Shaw to Gregory Shaw, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Betty Jean Shaw to Rodney Walker, Joy Dabbs, Rex Ferguson and Imajena Ferguson Hardy, 10th district, no value listed;
Kendall R. Trantham and wife, Heather Trantham, to Faith Allison Ball, 8th district, $161,500;
Nancy Reddy to Nancy Reddy, trustee of the Nancy Reddy revocable trust, 12th district, no value listed;
Nancy Reddy to Nancy Reddy, trustee of the Nancy Reddy revocable trust, 12th district, no value listed;
Julia Belcher to Alexis Belcher, Kristin Belcher and Gavin Belcher, 17th district, no value listed;
Annie B. Cansler to Bridget McKinney, 13th district, no value listed;
Rob Holdway and wife, Kim Holdway, to Ronald McAmis and wife, Teresa McAmis, 17th district, no value listed;
Trey Chapman and Matthew Nicodemus to Donnie Fulton, 18th district, no value listed;
John Milligan and wife, Elaine Milligan, to Matthew J. Neal and wife, Renee Neal, 1st district, $39,900;
April 12
Jose A. Villanueva and wife, Cynthia Villanueva, to Helena D. Marsh and husband, Dennis M. Marsh, 13th district, $212,500;
Franklie Carol Maupin to Margaret R. Marriott and husband, James M. Marriott, 9th district, $349,900;
Sherri S. Johnson to Judy S. Robinson, 10th district, no value listed;
Judy S. Robinson to Donna Lovelace, 10th district, $235,000;
Jamison R. Broyles and wife, Brittany Vee Broyles, to Brandon Nicholas Vantassel, 14th district, $215,000;
Sharon Diane Harmon to Conley Stephen Harmon, 21st district, no value listed;
Miranda Myers to Donna Williams, 10th district, $175,500;
Aaron S. Cremins and wife, Leah M. Cremins, to Brian Robertson and wife, Cori Robertson, 15th district, $100,000;
Christopher W. Marsh, executor of the estate of Sonny W. Marsh, to Hoosier Builders LLC, 9th district, $31,000;
Kay M. Conastser, successor trustee of the Peggy E. Williams revocable trust, to John Carter and wife, Jenna Carter, and Kent Hogan and wife, Whitney Hogan, 13th district, $49,000;
Orville Ward Swarner and wife, Julia Boyd Swarner, to Deborah Klug, 15th district, $22,750;
Eddie Waddell and Mike Roberts to Maria Martins, 1st district, $200,000;
David A. Hensley to David A. Hensley and wife, Mitzi A. Hensley, 15th district, no value listed;
David Allen Hensley to David A. Hensley and wife, Mitzi A. Hensley, 15th district, no value listed;
Eric Hankins, devisee under the last will and testament of Ben A. Hankins, to Tommy Lee Miser and Amy Elizabeth Miser, 12th district, $30,000;
Bryan Susong and Nick Susong to Erika Zurita, 9th district, $6,000;
Robert D. Arnold and wife, Linda R. Arnold, to Thomas McCarthy and Deborah McCarthy, 15th district, $750,000;
Kathryn E. LeVee, individually, Kathryn E. LeVee, trustee of the Freda M. Darling testamentary trust, to Ricky W. Lundy and wife, Sandra K. Lundy, 15th district, $61,000;
Frances Elizabeth Tilson, devisee and personal representative of the estate of Joyce R. James, and David Anthony James, devisee of the estate of Joyce R. James, to Ivesein Lopez Hernandez and Veronica Hernandez Corzo, 10th district, $150,000;
Mark Edward Gaby to Philip Charles Gaby, 11th district, no value listed;
David Raith and wife, Elizabeth Raith, to Cam Philbeck III and wife, Nancy K. Philbeck, 10th district, $2,000;
April 13
Bruce Joseph Wright and wife, Rachel Wright, to Kendall R. Trantham and wife, Heather Trantham, 10th district, $149,900;
Adventure From Home Inc. to Ashley Nicole Holt-Parman and Caleb Ryan Hogan, 10th district, $200,000;
Trisha Trump to Robert William Hartsock, 22nd district, no value listed;
Innovative Design Industries, Inc., to UFP Real Estate, LLC, 8th district, $12,224,000;
Francis Anthony and wife, Cynthia Anthony, to Joseph L. Hanz and wife, Caren C. Hanz, 1st district, $84,000;
Appalachian Forest Products, LLC, to UFP Real Estate, LLC, 23rd district, $2,376,000;
Alton Bradley and wife, Marjorie Bradley, to Maryellen Schaffing and Margaret Prelle, 22nd district, $15,000;
David B. Peake and Stephen R. Peake to Carole Thornburg and husband Thornburg, 14th district, 14th district, $5,000;
April 14
Joseph R. Conte and wife, Suong D. Conte, to Gerald R. Sherrill and wife, Dianne K. Sherrill, 1st district, $91,000;
Robin Hawkes and Renee Chipman, individually, to Stephanie Cox, 9th district, $383,000;
Robert F. Evans to Robert Randall Evans, life estate grantee, and Lindsay Evans and Jabez Evans, 10th district, $115,400;
Sherry Jo Combs, Rita Beth Tweed and Tony Ivan Ricker to Y&K Properties, 10th district, $27,000;
Justin Taylor and Mackenzie Taylor to Patricia James, 3rd district, no value listed;
Shale Farms LLC to Rosas Duran and Maria Del Rosario Trujillo Perez, 6th district, $50,000;
Wesley G. Keller and wife, Pamela Diane Keller, to Sharon Henderson and Ron Bradley, 18th district, no value listed;
Roger S. Hendry to Angie Bowers, 13th district, $42,500;
Stephanie Taylor to Jennifer Anne Rubenacker, 23rd district, $140,000;
Larry Dwayne Pierce and wife, Donna M. Pierce, to Patricia Ruble, 10th district, $225,000;
Kongmoune Chanseri to Anongdeth Phommachanh and Souninnamving Keohavasa, 10th district, $85,000;
Steve C. Neas to David Lee Swarringim Jr. and Noriko Swarringim, 12th district, $248,900;
Jeff L. Johnson and wife, Mary Johnson, to Curtis Dewitt Harlow and Jasmine June Harmon, 19th district, $130,000;
April 15
Wesley Carlson and Jamie Carlson to Geneva Presley, 3rd district, $50,000;
William Eugene Lawrence Jr. to Michael Wayne Idell and wife, Regina Gail Idell, 22nd district, $168,200;
Jackie Wilson and wife, Nancy Ealey, to Cheryl Russell, 13th district, $115,000;
Kendra Johnson, Rob Johnson, Don Johnson and Mike Johnson to Miranda Myers, 10th district, $80,000;
Rosie Thompson to Sharon Metcalf Snow, 13th district, no value listed;
John T. Seaton and wife, Heather D. Seaton, to Thomas J. Mroczko and wife, Ellen L. Mroczko, 18th district, $261,000;
Scott E. Kusel and wife, Susan E. Kusel, to Scott Edward Kusel and Susan Elizabeth Kusel, trustees of the Scott and Susan Kusel living trust, 1st district, no value listed;
M. Joseph Keith to Jeremy M. Utsman and wife, Amy R. Utsman, 22nd district, $45,000;
Chandler Collins, and Traci Collins and husband Rory Collins, to Chandler Collins, 10th district, no value listed;
Johnisa Garren Golash, trustee of the Trust A under the Will of John L. Garren, to Cliff B. Garren, 22nd district,nvl;
Dustin Gilliam to Lance De Armond, 9th district, $210,500;
Scott Allen Perkins and Brittaney Danielle Perkins to Robert Thacker, 4th district, $211,000;
Vaughn Stroup and wife, Carolyn Stroup, to Brandis L. Graham, 1st district, no value listed;
Carolyn Stroup to Brandis L. Graham, 1st district, no value listed;
Carolyn Stroup to Brandis L. Graham, 1st district, no value listed;
Jason Frisbee and Shannon Frisbee to Skylar Hance, 10th district, $50,000;
Rebecca Lynn Johnson and Ronald Aron Johnson to Gerald Swihart and Suzonne Swihart, 11th district, $70,000;
Patty E. Fillers to Mulholland Service LLC, 10th district, $24,612.88;
April 16
William Robert Bridges and Amanda Kay Bridges to Sierra Schoenheit, 9th district, $80,000;
William Rod McKenzie to William Rod McKenzie and wife, Susan Ritchie McKenzie, 1st district, no value listed;
Travis L. Cooter to Kenneth Nickle and wife, Carla Nickle, 10th district, $235,000;
James Nathan Brown to Amy Korinne Brown, 21st district, no value listed;
James Robert Grubbs and Judy G. Wilson, devisees of Russell Grubbs, to Ricky P. Vaughn and wife, Rebecca L. Vaughn, 17th district, $150,000;
Russell G. Johnson to Cole Johnson, subject to a life estate, 10th district, $5,000;
Alton Bradley and wife, Marjorie Bradley, to Debra Lewis, 8th district, $25,000;
Charles J. Butler and wife, Joanne Butler, to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 8th district, $65,000;
Paul Anthony Painter to David E. Varney and Jamie Lee Painter, 10th district, $192,600;