The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader -Nunnally for Aug 4-14.
Aug 4
Timothy D. Houser to Michael Bezanson, 15th district, $220,000;
Saprina Fender and husband, Devin C. Lucas, to Jason Clifford Keeton, 10th district, $125,000;
Donald J. Wiggin and wife, Jody Wiggin, to Michael McAmis and wife, Amanda M. McAmis, 10th district, $295,600;
Frances Marie Gregg and husband, James Terry Gregg, to Robin Wilhoit, 13th district, no value listed;
Donna M. Broome to Angela Renea Gaby and Toby Thomas Gaby, 14th district, $$150,000;
Michael Todd Wilkerson to Patricia A. Wilkerson, 22nd district, $41,500;
Daniel Myers to Walter Michaud and wife, Alice Michaud, 10th district, $30,000;
Grimoaldo B. Jimenez to Giovanni Jimenez, 24th district, no value listed;
Virginia A. Rose to Jamie Carol Gill, 19th district, $10,000;
William Heeger, personal representative of the estate of Erma Jo Justis Heeger, to Michael L. Justis, Shellie Justis Toomey, Tyler Justis and Jacy Justis, 21st district, no value listed;
Jason Myers to Daniel Myers, 10th district, no value listed;
Consumer Credit Union to Aric J. Nerat and wife, Angela B. Nerat, 3rd district, $264,000;
Dolphus Cutshaw to Dolphus Dean Cutshaw, 22nd district, no value listed;
Scioto Properties SP-17 LLC to Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC, 10th district, $10;
Aug 5
Janie Norton, executrix of the estate of Gary Junior Norton, to Janie Norton, 12th district, no value listed;
Lisa C. Davis and husband, Clifford Shelton, to Thomas F. Clark, 22nd district, $145,000;
Jody R. Sumrall and Lisa L. Sumrall to Jody R. Sumrall and wife, Deborah Kaye Sumrall, 10th district, no value listed;
Roger Cutshall and Linda Cutshall to Brandy Cutshall Bowers and Susan Kaye Cutshall Bowers, 1st district, no value listed;
Rena Sophia Sexton to Rena Sophia Sexton and Jerry Wayne Sexton, 14th district, no value listed;
Margaret McKay Brennan, devisee, and Suzanne G. Augustine, co-personal representative and devisee, and Steven Hill Greene, co-personal representative and devisee of the estate of Joellen G. McKay, to Lisa Carol Shelton and Clifford Shelton, 10th district, $227,000;
Lori Ann Harris, Joy Maria Butler and April Danielle Kerr, joint succesor trustees of the Walter L. Peterson revocable living trust, to Timothy E. Friddle and wife, Sandra L. Friddle, 15th district, $90,000;
Doris Parton and husband, Lyle Parton, to Elaine Darnell and Ray Darnell, 2nd district, no value listed;
Aug. 7
Darrin K. Miller, Kevin F. Miller, Rachel Scarlett Staffier, Rachel Carter Miller and Natalie Carter Staffier to Rachel Carter Miller, trustee of the Jenny Ben Farm trust, 2nd district, no value listed;
Gary L. Johnson and wife, Betty R. Johnson, to Heshvi LLC, 10th district, $350,000;
Brad D. Seay to Beverly Ann Parrish and husband, Owen Parrish, 19th district, no value listed;
Melanie Lewis to Joyce Allison, 13th district, $165,000;
Donnie Ward and Burton Ward to Steven Queen and Suzanne Queen, 17th district, no value listed;
Steven Queen and wife, Suzanne Queen, to Richard Allen Reed, 17th district, $60,000;
Barbara Sue Burkey to Christopher Anthony Peak and wife, Shelley Leigh Peak, 2nd district, $117,000;
Mark A. Craft and wife, Cindy R. Craft, to Tony I. Ricker III and wife, Cristy L. Ricker, 20th district, $135,000;
Kathy S. Sutton to Lynn Doty, 14th district, $22,000;
Paul Cavallo and Michele Cavallo to Edward R. Cavanaugh and Anngela G. Cavanaugh, 17th district, $175,000;
Johnnie E. Odom, individually, and Johnnie E. Odom and Beverly Richard Odom, trustees of the Johnnie E. Odom revocable living trust, and Beverly Richard Odom and Johnnie E. Odom, trustees of the Beverly Richards Odom revocable living trust, to Beverly Richards Odom, 8th district, no value listed;
Mary G. Chasey to Emma Evans Coffey and Jimmie Dean Coffey, 13th district, $205,000;
Glen Alan Foulks and Deborah J. Foulks to Steven P. Jones, 10th district, $124,900;
Dove Construction Services LLC to Roger Wesley Schmidt and Helen Tanlea Lou Schmidt, 13th district, $279,000;
Joyce Ann Collins Cole to Arthur Ray Cole, 17th district, no value listed;
Aug. 10
Mike Girard to Angela Sue Bullard, 13th district, $235,000;
Muriel Marion Edens and Jonathan Alexander Marion Edens, heirs-at-law of Johnnie Jannelle Jones, to Marianna Hopson and father, Duard Hopson, 13th district, $118,000;
Christopher G. Weems and wife, Mariah A. Weems, to John A. Wintringham and wife, Maureen S. Wintringham, 10th district, $113,000;
Brad Allen Broyles and wife, Rebecca Lynn Broyles, to Gary Cloyd Schue and wife, Ruth O’Dell Schue, 24th district, $42,750;
June Waddell Westfall to Tony Reaves and wife, Margaret Ann Reaves, 1st district, $62,580;
Heiskell Winstead Jr. to Austin T. Large, 19th district, no value listed;
Austin T. Large to Heiskell Winstead Jr. 19th district, no value listed;
Dollie Montgomery, executor of the estate of Pennie Knight, to Mark J. Lanteigne, 6th district, $139,500;
Patricia Ann Roberts Love to Deon Wayne Carter, 9th district, no value listed;
Mike Cianciosi and Samantha Huntley to Janice Marie Ramsey and Glen Carl Ramsey, 4th district, $14,500;
Derick Lynn Bowman and wife, Kimberly Michelle Bowman, to Allen M. Day and wife, Kristin E. Day, 9th district, $149,000;
Adventure From Home Inc. to John Peter Kimm, 14th district, $154,000;
Larry J. Scism and wife, Katie L. Scism, to James F. Dean and wife, Holly D. Dean, 11th district, $59,900;
Aug. 11
Janice C. Fox to Karl D. Ledford, 15th district, $235,000;
Linda Pridemore to Jordan Williams, 25th district, $4,000;
Jo Ann Kilts to Claudia J. Campbell, 10th district, no value listed;
Jo Ann Kilts to Gayle D. Kilts, 9th district, no value listed;
Jerry Thomas to David G. Israel and wife, Sandra L. Israel, 7th district, $149,900;
Suzanne K. Henry to Suzanne K. Henry and Lorraine E. Veltri, 13th district, no value listed;
Brian William Mace to Joseph Parlegreco, 17th district, $83,000;
Katherine S. Billings to Katherine S. Billings, Heather Blankenbaker and husband, Richard Blankenbaker, 10th district, no value listed;
Terry G. Botts and wife, K. Michelle Botts, to Halsey Dunton Sr. and wife, Joan Dunton, 22nd district, $225,000;
Sandra J. Collins, Shannon M. Gosnell, Meary L. Peter, Larrry W. Spencer, Teresa R. Crawford and Tama Y. Lightfoot to Danny M. Lightfoot and wife, Tama Y. Lightfoot, 14th district, no value listed;
Randy J. Witzel to Arlan J. Berch and wife, W. Sherry Berch, 24th district, $225,000;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, 8th district, $41,900;
Aug. 12
Lisa M. Langmead to Sean Michael Harris and Tiffany Robyn Harris, 13th district, $376,500;
Michael Elmer Leatherwood to Kimberly Bristol Leatherwood, 8th district, no value listed;
Kimberly Bristol Leatherwood to Burke Tyler Lind and wife, Amy Renee Vander Lind, 8th district, $545,000;
Billy Wayne Crawford to Charles Mark Fields and wife, Denise Coppridge Fields, 16th district, $12,000;
Teddy H. Gaby to Sandra Gaby, 11th district, no value listed;
Cynthia Gale Cutshaw to James R. Skidmore and wife, Kathy D. Skidmore, 13th district, $65,000;
Kathy D. Skidmore to James R. Skidmore and wife, Kathy B. Skidmore, 13th district, no value listed;
Michael S. Humphreys and wife, Jessica Humphreys, to Daniel T. Ball and wife, Helen Ball, 9th district, $103,800;
Grant D. Cody to Michael W. Rhoton and Sherry D. Johnson, 7th district, $19,000;
Darrell Samuel Sullins to Noel Whyte Christmas, 10th district, $140,000;
Wells Fargo Bank, Natonal Association, to Chris lady, 8th district, $44,000;
William Zeb McCloud Jr. and wife, Jacqueline G. McCloud, to Stacy Lee Browning and wife, Connie Markland Browning, 1st district, no value listed;Julie Thornton to Richard S. McGill, 1st district, $450,000;
Barry Austin and wife, Lynn Austin, to Jackie D. Seaton, 13th district, $316,000;
Christine A. Coapstick and Terry R. Coapstick to Terry K. Rayburn and Pamela S. Rayburn, trustees of the Terry and Pamela Rayburn living trust, 24th district, $49,500;
Aug. 13
Jerry R. Croghan and wife, Laura R. Croghan, to Robert L. Clark, 15th district, $155,000;
Ebera Renea Ambrose to Benjamin Joseph Rowe III and wife, Kristy Michelle Rowe, 12th district, $176,000;
Michael R. Johnson and wife, Teresa Johnson, to Jeffery L. Collins and Kimberly Carrier, 1st district, $165,000;
Patricia M. Skogsberg, trustee or successor trustee of the Patricia M. Skogsberg living trust, to CMH Homes, Inc., 11th district, $118,000;
Sherry Page Arnold and John Ray Bigmeat to Sherry Page Arnold, John Ray Bigmeat and Alichia C. Bass, 23rd district, no value listed;
Jennifer Lynn Wolf to Eleanor V. Wolf, 23rd district, no value listed;
Wolf Properties to Eleanor V. Wolf, 23rd district, no value listed;
William J. Taylor and Amy Taylor to William G. Hotaling and Elizabeth D. Hotaling, 23rd district, $264,000;
Robert Gauvey and wife, Nancy S. Gauvey, to Lacey Johnson, 9th district, $109,500;
Linda Pridemore to Cynthia Williams, subject to a life estate, 25th district, no value listed;
Philip England to Jeffory M. Hulbert, 15th district, $303,500;
Aaron P. Jones and wife, Brandi N. Jones, to Aaron P. Jones and wife, Brandi N. Jones, 23rd district, no value listed;
Aug. 14
Brant Davis and wife, Paige Davis, to Roxanne Stoneking, 9th district, $116,900;
Daniel E. Burgner and wife, Charlotte G. Burgner, to Vanessa Claire Burgner, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, $196,330.80;
Daniel E. Burgner and wife, Charlotte G. Burgner, to Heather Burgner Petterson, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, $202,189.99;
Julius Lady and wife, Carolyn Lady, and Rachel Ralston Mancl, trustee of the CJ&L investment trust, to Julius H. Lady and Carolyn L. Ward Lady, trustees of the Julius H. Lady and Carolyn L. Ward Lady living trust, 8th district, no value listed;
Julius Lady and wife, Carolyn Lady, to Julius H. Lady and Carolyn L. Ward Lady, trustees of the Julius H. Lady and Carolyn L. Ward Lady living trust, 3rd district, no value listed;
APPY Trail 401K trust to Marcos Hernandez, 8th district, $230,000;
Rex Eugene Harrison Jr. to Nick Susong and wife, Jennifer Susong, 9th district, $50,000;
Audrey D. Pope, sole beneficiary of Johnny Ralph Witt, to Helen Marie Rednour and husband, Kenneth H. Rednour, 4th district, no value listed;
Padgett Law Group, substitute trustee, to Richard and Dorothy Kimball, 14th district, $45,001;
Phillip H. Mays to Charles E. Mays, 13th district, no value listed;
Susan Good to Ricky Good, 17th district, no value listed;
Gladys Crawford to Donald Malone, 15th district, $125,000;
George M. Roberts and wife, Angela Roberts, to Dana W. Hall and wife, Elizabeth A. Hall, 15th district, $295,000;
Ricky Douglas Chandley and Gary Lynn Chandley to Gary Lynn Chandley and wife, Tina Lee Chandley, 13th district, $70,000;
Dianne Wiley Pittard and Denise Van Tilburg to Fredrick David Malone and wife, Sony Jolene Malone, 19th and 25th district, $185,000;
Christopher Allen Higgins to Mays Street Company, 24th district, $320,000;
Ernest Calvin Smith, personal representative of the estate of Josephine Smith, to Bryan Stephan Bible, 10th district, $80,000;
Donald F. Malone to James A. Murphy III and James A. Murphy Jr., 1st district, $140,000;
Ruby T. Davis to Brian Fillers, 18th district, $80,000;
Landair Transport, Inc., to Scott M. Niswonger and John Tweed, 10th district, no value listed;
Scott M. Niswonger and John Tweed to Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority, 10th district, no value listed;
Regina G. Brown to Dakota Hope Moody, 11th district, $72,000;
Calvin Landers and wife, Betty Landers, to Christine Landers, subject to a life estate, 1st district, no value listed;
Marie Gunter to Robert W. Richardson Jr., 22nd district, $165,000;
Arvo Kanna and wife, Rhoda Mae Kanna, to Raymond T. Rafferty and wife, Mary M. Rafferty, 9th district, $225,000;
Limestone Construction Company, Inc., to Stephen A. Blair and wife, Sherrie L. Blair, 12th district, $234,900;
Casey Jack Nicholson, personal representative of the estate of Jackie Robert Lane, to Judy Lane Nicholson, 10th district, no value listed;
Casey Jack Nicholson, personal representative of the estate of Jackie Robert Lane, to Judy Lane Nicholson, 8th district, no value listed;
Peggy J. Fillers, Debbie Pitt, Connie Pierce, Lori parks and Jeff Fillers to Jeff Fillers and wife, Debbie Fillers, 16th district, $1,000;