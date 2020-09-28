The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for April 3-21.
April 3
John Z. Budd to J.W. Church, 8th district, $21,000;
Helmut Scherrer and wife, Catherina Scherrer, to Heiko Scherrer, 10th district, no value listed;
Richard L. Anderson and wife, Alline J. Anderson, to D. Lyle Weems and wife, Jeanne S. Weems, 21st district, $47,000;
Anita C. Scott and husband, Billy Joe Scott, to Joan Carter, 5th district, $22,000;
Richard T. Clark III to Brandon L. McLaughlin, 19th district, $119,500;
Wayne R. Baumunk and wife, Alice M. Sparks, to Javier Olivares Gutierrez and wife, Araceli Deloya Diaz, 12th district, $105,000;
Shawn C. Holt and wife, Tisha L. Holt, to Akisha Lockridge, 13th district, $132,500;
April 6
John W. Blevins and Amber Foshie to Crystal G. Wiech and Joseph B. Wiech IV, 11th district, $310,000;
Sarah E.T. Webster to Robert Jesse Dugger Webster and Lucy Carson Buckelew Webster Archie, trustees of the Sarah Ellen Tredway Webster irrevocable residence trust, 14th district, no value listed;
Fred A. Roberts and wife, Doris Roberts, to Charles D. Bailey, 10th district, $155,000;
Charles A. Casteel to Timothy Foshie and wife, Amber Foshie, 11th district, $120,000;
Dawn Landes to John Adam Nelson and Brenda Ginn Metski, 3rd district, $131,900;
Vince P. Hockeborn and wife, Dawn Renee Hockeborn, to Kathleen Louise Pederson, 2nd district, $44,000;
Vince P. Hockeborn and wife, Dawn Renee Hockeborn, to Kathleen Louise Pederson and April Schlea Brown, 2nd district, $44,000;
April 7
Sonya Yvonne Campbell and Sandra Darlene Wilhoit to Brock Wampler, 23rd district, $45,000;
Truist Bank to Jimmy Lee Hickman, 9th district, $88,000;
Donna L. Myers and husband, David B. Myers, to Gus B. Grinstead, 10th district, $11,500;
Rhonda L. Shanks, individually and Rhonda Lea Shanks, successor trustee of the Robert O. Shanks and Barbara Shanks revocable living trust, to Bradley Fleming and wife, Margaret Fleming, 14th district, $192,500;
Bruce J. Wright to Dakota Ethen Weems, 18th district, $80,000;
Larry Hugh Jones to David R. Effler and wife, Nancy L. Effler, 2nd district, $26,400;
Travis Manuel II to Joseph Gulley, 10th district, $18,900;
April 8
Stevie Starnes to Stevie M. Starnes, 23rd district, no value listed;
Starr B. Starnes to Stevie M. Starnes, 8th district, no value listed;
Jane Ann Pierce to Warren Pierce, Jane Ann Pierce, Arraon Pierce, Brian K. Pierce and Susan Starnes, 11th district, no value listed;
Sharon Norton Blazer and husband, David Linton Blazer, to Dennis Edwin Norton, 9th district, $11,000;
Lorrie Ann Villeneuve, executrix of the estate of Kling A. Gaby, to Becky Goddard, Craig Gaby, Shane Gaby and Lorrie Ann Villeneuve, 11th district, no value listed;
Lorrie Ann Villeneuve, executrix of the estate of Kling A. Gaby, to Becky Goddard, Craig Gaby, Shane Gaby and Lorrie Ann Villeneuve, 11th district, no value listed;
April 9
Terri D. Rhodes and Gaylon Nathaniel Taylor II to Jason M. Korniotes and Olivia S. Reed, 10th district, $120,000;
Billy Joe Mullins and Vicki Marlene Mullins to Zenis Childress, 10th district, $66,000;
James C. Thompson and wife, Barbara Thompson, to Rocky Allen Thompson and Cheyenne Stacy Thompson, 14th district, no value listed;
Ray White, Brooke Lynn Burr, Nancy Tolley, Terry White and Brittany Lynn Newcomb, heirs-at-law of the estate of Jimmie R. White, to Mark Edward Reaves and Tonda Reaves, 10th district, $125,000;
Fred Lincoln Reynolds Sr. and Doris Gay Reynolds, to Zenis Childress, 14th district, $70,000;
Mary Jane Swinney to Chad Baughman and wife, Marcie Baughman, 14th district, $25,000;
April 13
Lori L. Carr and Meri Lee Lyons to David Sallee and wife, Nancy Sallee, 24th district, $10,000;
Darrell S.J. Wilcox and wife, Brenda Sue Wilcox, to Marty Jackson and wife, Shirley Jackson, 17th district, $3,000;
James Gary Bailey and Dana K. Graves to Phillip M. Seay, 7th district, $58,936;
DL Roberts, LLC, to D Roberts Tennessee, LLC, 22nd district, no value listed;
Ballad Health to Takoma Regional Hospital, Inc., 10th district, no value listed;
Derick Letterman and Jacky Sanders to Robbey Holdway and wife, Kimberly J. Holdway, and Grace Holdway, 17th district, $117,000;
Ernest Galati and wife, Ramona Galati, to Travis Anthony Murvin, 11th district, no value listed;
Michael Kolodi and wife, Darlene N. Kolodi, to Megan Gass, LLC, 10th district, $94,000;
Robert A. Weems Jr. to Vanessa D. Wade and Vickie D. Wade, 13th district, no value listed;
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church to Theodore C. Wilhoit Jr. and wife, Amber L. Wilhoit, 14th district, $11,500;
April 14
Cory W. Tittle and Sarah A. Tittle to Jerry Blair and Carol S. Blair, 17th district, $140,000;
Americas Choice Properties, LLC, to Elizabeth Neuhausal, 12th district, $250,000;
Elizabeth Neuhausel to Douglas Richards and Kimberly T. Richards, 12th district, $395,000;
Wesley Cullman and Leigh a Cullman to Megan Renee Tweed and Jeffrey Brandon Tweed, 10th district, $152,500;
Shirleen Harmon to Robert E. Purgason and wife, Marsha Purgason, 23rd district, $2,000;
Junaita Warner Aiken, William Charles Warner and James Lewis Warner to Gerard Phillip Baudoin, 10th district, $110,500;
Regina P. Isley to Susan P. Starnes, 11th district, no value listed;
Residential Rehab Experts, LLC, to Stephanie N. Foshie, 14th district, $163,000;
Virginia C. Brown to Stephen Menendez and wife, Linda Menendez, 1st district, $30,000;
April 15
Charles Steven Hartness and wife, Carole Ann Hartness, to Charles Steven Hartness and wife, Carole Ann Hartness, and Cody S. Hartness, 8th district, no value listed;
Travis L. Cooter to Janice C. Fox and Alison R. Fox, 13th district, $290,000;
Michael Alan Poole and wife, Michelle Francene Poole, to Drew William Doyle and wife, Cierra Lee-Ann Doyle, 15th district, $235,000;
Residential Rehab Experts, LLC, to Third Base Investments, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Walter R. Johnson and wife, Rhonda F. Johnson, to Christopher a. Reha and wife, Trudy Reha, 1st district, $40,000;
Gerald Tarlton and wife, Martha Christine Tarlton, to Tracy Tweed and husband, Joshua Tweed, 18th district, no value listed;
April 16
Lillian L. Kirk to James Dale Kirk, 5th district, no value listed;
Albert W. Weimer and wife, Maria Rose Arredondo-Weimer, to Zachary Malcolm Skinner and Keri McKamey, 12th district, $120,000;
April 17
Charlotte E. Mardis to Mary K. Dodson and husband, Rodney A. Dodson, 6th district, $283,000;
Sasha Loyse Maurice Catron, individually and Bronwyn Elizabeth Catron, personal representative of the estate of Jackie Vaughn Catron, to Jerry Pope and wife, Susan Pope, 13th district, $130,000;
Alvin Sexton, executor of the estate of Corbit Floyd Cooper, to Heiskell Winstead Jr., 18th district, $40,000;
Dennis R. Young and Sandra Young Jones to Donald Banks and John Cameron Banks, 4th and 14th district, $216,473;
Scott M. Niswonger and Richard H. Roberts to Donald Banks and John Cameron Banks, 19th district, $375,000;
Rhonda Ann Schofield to Jeremiah Benjamin Schofield, subject to a life estate, 6th district, no value listed;
Todd Earl Christensen and Deborah Darlene Christensen to Jun Lu and Ming Zhao, 9th district, $560,000;
Rachel Whitaker and Christopher Whitaker to Matthew Towle and Paulette Towle, 1st and 22nd district, $10,500;
Alex McLean and wife, Shane McLean, to Jimmy H. Hill and John T. Seaton, 13th district, $15,000;
John R. Carter Sr. to Ryan Smith and wife, Stacy Smith, 17th district, $4,000;
Deborah M. Cook and Stephen A. Cook, trustees under the Deborah M. Cook living trust, to Stephen A. Cook and wife, Deborah M. Cook, 14th district, no value listed;
April 20
Lisa A. Crawford to Robert D. Janson and wife, Connie R. Janson, 17th district, $25,000;
Res L. Huddleston Jr. and Carla D. Huddleston to Carla D. Huddleston and Brian W. Mace, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Edward Randolph Hughes to Sara C. Craford, 7th district, $120,000;
April 21
Hunter M. Webb and Kelsey N. Webb to Jeromy Proffitt and wife, Lori Proffitt, 17th district, $136,900;
Jimmy R. Schofield to Charlene M. Jones, 19th district, $3,375;
Alonzo J. Bird and wife, Lori A. Bird, to Samuel David Mays, 6th district, $39,000;
Stanley Crawford and wife, Virginia Crawford, to Jimmy H. Hill and John T. Seaton, 10th district, $32,000;
Rebecca Wilson to Wade A. Roth and Rebeca Wilson, 15th district, $35,000;
Jimmy H. Hill and John T. Seaton to Mark J. Stevans and wife, Meredith J. Stevans, 10th district, $228,000;
Larry Dale Hensley and David Lynn Hensley, personal representatives of the estate of Ulyess David Hensley, and individually, to Nick Susong, 9th district, no value listed;
Karin L. Small and husband, Christopher J. Small, to Charles M. Flint and wife, Roxanna L. Flint, 3rd district, $330,000;
Charles Spencer Smith and Lois Smith, and Jean Smith to Richard A. Moore and Julie A. Moore, 10th district, $87,500;
Adrianna Shoemaker to Jeremy Allen Hall and Breanna Hall, 13th district, $156,000;
Ann M. Munro to Robert John Schmidt Jr. and Robin C. Kaluzienski, 18th district, $92,500;
Thomas Edward Brown Jr. to Amy Marie Brown, 14th district, no value listed;
Ronald Splitt and Elsie M. Splitt to Roxie W. Hotard, 6th district, $33,000