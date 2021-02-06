The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Dec. 22-31.
Dec. 22
Lisa Meislahn and William F. Meislahn to Justin James Miller, 6th district, $405,000;
Limestone Construction Company, Inc., to Charles A. Walter and wife, Linda E. Walter, 12th district, $249,500;
Kathy McCamey to Lisa M. McCamey, 13th district, no value listed;
Kathy McCamey to Kristy A. Johnson and Lisa M. McCamey, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Connor Kelley and Macey Dixon Kelley to jerry L. Spicer Jr., 20th district, $200,000;
William S. Barnhart to William S. Barnhart and Jennifer Tait, 16th district, no value listed;
Charlotte J. Ayotte to Charlotte J. Ayotte, Norman W. Ayotte Jr. and Jenniver Ayotte, 13th district, no value listed;
Donald Ray Morelock and wife, Mary Louise Morelock, to Donald Shane Morelock, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
Donald Ray Morelock to Mary Louise Morelock and Donald Shane Morelock, subject to a life estate, 21st district, no value listed;
Walter Johnson, Walter Stone, Bobby Byrd, Lanny Love, Terry Wilhoit and Joe Brown, members of the parsonage committee of Ebenezer Circuit of Three Rivers of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, to Joe Trantham and wife, Evet Trantham, 1st district, $170,000;
Towne Square Partnership, 10th district, $75,000;
Michelle Postell to Eron C. Bushell and wife, Ann M. Bushell, 15th district, $21,000;
Carroll Hinkle and Judy Hinkle, trustees of the Carroll and Judy Hinkle living trust, to Matthew T. Raum, 19th district, $115,000;
Dec. 23
Harold Presley to Gary Grant Gasco, 18th district,$95,000;
Hayden B. Johnston and wife, Brittani J. Johnston, to Bryan H. Wright, 13th district, $129,000;
Robert Maynard Reaves to Jimmy Fincher, 12th district, $195,000;
Frederic Cole and wife, Joyce Cole, to Highland Properties Limited of NC, LLC, 19th district, $6,685;
Tesla Angell Berry and husband, Robert Berry, to Zachary H. Ledford and wife, Kristen M. Ledford, 13th district, $169,900;
Louann Southerland to Mark Justus, 10th district, $89,500;
Mark Justus to William R. Owenby and wife, Sharon R. Owenby, 10th district, $215,000;
Wayne E. Tipton family limited partnership, to Ralph Billington and wife, Diana Billington, 2nd district, no value listed;
Mesa Properties II, LLC, to RBS Investments, LLC, $370,000;
Greene County Board of Education to Jason R. Brandon, 17th district, $308,000;
Dec. 28
Victoria Emily Hayes to Christopher Michael Kemp and Jessica Danielle Kemp, 15th district, $227,500;
Patricia Wilhoit to Ronda Winters Miller, 10th district, $175,000;
Maureen D. Shaw to Nancy A. Hacker and Stephanie d. Falter, 16th district, $75,000;
Linda B. Roberts to James T. Cook and wife, Janet G. Freeman, 10th district, $100,000;
Eddie D. Driggers and Lorissa L. Driggers to Michael O’Donnell and Michelle O’Donnell, 7th district, $50,000;
Eric Shelton to Alyssa M. Johnson and husband, Dylan S. Johnson, 15th district, $117,500;
C.N. Wilhoit and SASKCUS, LLC, to John William Cochran and Stacy Leanne Cochrane, 22nd district, $112,500;
Landon Johnston to Eric Daniel Shelton, 10th district, no value listed;
Margie Gross and husband George Gross, and Susie Foulks and husband, Gordon Foulks, and Lanny Hicks and wife, Diane Hicks, to Kenneth H. Pinkston and wife, Angela Pinkston, 4th district, $25,000;
Angela Jensvold to Ryan T. Childress, 13th district, $197,500;
Talishia Ketcherside to Daniel Way, 11th district, no value listed;
John Jeffers and Suzanne Waybright to James Troiano, 15th district, $89,900;
John R. Carter to Mark L. Kesterson, 12th district, $32,500;
NAC Realty, LLC-TN, to NAC Realty TN, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
NAC Realty, LLC, to Shawn Miller, 17th district, no value listed;
NAC Realty, LLC-TN, to Homeland, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Maryann Toth to Sandra K. Mitchell, 10th district, $15,000;
Third Base Investments, LLC, to Cody Yates Baugh and wife, Chloe Labrina Baugh, 10th district, $270,500;
Betty Jean Cogburn-Stockton to Robewrt Hock, 12th district, $3,200;
Adam B. Clark and Andrea S. Clark to Timothy J. Height, 6th district, $124,900;
Phyllis A. Jaynes, Bridget Forrester and Matthew Jaynes, heirs-at-law of Roger G. Jaynes, to Dawn landes, 15th district, $28,750;
Robert S. Gilbert to Gary L. Tayler Jr. and wife, Lisa A. Tayler, 9th district, $126,500;
Roy LaRue Bales to Carroll Edward Long and wife, Tonya L. Long, 12th district, $17,000;
Kelly Collins to Eryn Cate Boyd, 3rd district, $142,000;
Dec. 29
Pamela Gray Johnson and Adam Johnson to Pamela R. Johnson and Adam L. Johnson, 1st district, no value listed;
Elizabeth Hayes to William C. Davis, 17th district, $222,000;
Jessica L. Wilder to Brenda G. Davis, 10th district, $100,700;
Christopher L. Franklin and wife, Nancy Ann Franklin, to Jessica Lynn Wilder, 10th district, $119,500;
Brenda Davis to Jason Neverline, 23rd district, $148,900;
George Krause and wife, Elizabeth Krause, John Ferris and Anne Ferris to Scott Fellows and wife, Lori Fellows, 1st district, $50,000;
Freddy L. Wooten to Freddy L. Wooten and Patsy W. Shelton, 10th district, $120,000;
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, sugstitute trustee, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, 19th district, $59,058.40;
Carole Payne to James J. Tiefenthaler and wife, Abigail M. Tiefenthaler, 24th district, $45,000;
Scott Jackson to Robert D. Porter and Joann M. Porter, 12th district, $45,000;
Lester Ricker and wife, Anna Kate Swatzell Ricker, to Mary Christine Blazer, 1st district, $32,000;
Marshall Bolinger to Terry Pruitt and wife, Sandra Pruitt and Brittany Pruitt-Dixon, 25th district, no value listed;
Jack C. Abee to R&J Property Hunters, Inc., 10th district, $149,900;
Jody L. Money to Rodney Rowley, 17th district, no value listed;
Robert Wayne Rowley and Dianne Sue Rowley, trustees of the Robert Wayne Rowley and Dianne Sue Rowley revocable living trust, to Jody L. Money, 17th district, no value listed;
Rex Hopson and wife, Nadine Hopson, to Victoria Hopson, 22nd district, no value listed;
Joy A. Jones to Christopher Cole and wife, Julie Cole, 16th district, no value listed;
Dec. 30
Debbie Overacker, personal representative of the estate of Mark L. Overacker, Debbie Overacker, individually, Tammy Overacker, Teri Zimmerman and James Overacker, to Britt Evans and wife, Vicky Evans, 25th district, $110,000;
Michael Woods to Jenny Woods, 9th district, $12,000;
Sharon Moore to Ian A. Morris and wife, Alina Vogel, 1st district, $162,000;
Greene County Board of Education to Dean Lewis and wife, Mary Ann Lewis, 24th district, $74,800;
Patsy Waddell to Mark Waddell and wife, Kimberly Waddell, 13th district, $130,000;
John B. Bradley Jr. to Elizabeth Jane Hayes, 17th district, $10,000;
John B. Bradley Jr. to Elizabeth Jane Hayes, 17th district, $20,000;
Pamela Wampler and Sherman Wampler to Logan Norris Dickenson, 8th district, $215,000;
Paul McCray to Pamela McCray, Micah McCray and Courteney Lane, 10th district, no value listed;
Jennie G. Stewart to Thomas Haire and wife, Renee Haire, 8th and 10th district, $150,000;
Matthew Seaton to Benjamin Seaton, 9th district, no value listed;
Amanda Harris to Amanda L. Harris and Justin K. Harris, 22nd district, no value listed;
Dec. 31
Kimberly Lowe to Bill Debruhl, 19th district, no value listed;
Donna Sue Cunard and Tammy Jean Turner to Jerry Lyle Shelton, 24th district, no value listed;
Robert W. Kamieneski and wife, Ruth M. Kamieneski, to Robert W. Kamieneski and Ruth M. Kamienski, trustees under the Robert W. Kamieneski and Ruth M. Kamieneski joint revocable living trust, 18th district, no value listed;
Saad Al-Mafrachi to Shining Star Properties LLC, 7th district, no value listed;
Dorothy A. Fillers to Scott Ricker, 18th district, $10,800;
Frances Mae Dunbar to Seth L. Dugger and Jordan Dugger, 10th district, $42,000;
Dinah McNamara to Charles Shannon Fox, 20th district, $11,500;
Jimmey Lynn Bird to Cardinal Holdings, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Bradley A. Johnson and wife, Stacie Johnson, to Cody S. Hartness and Abigail L. Jaggers, 22nd district, $137,500;
Judy E. McClanahan to Donald Russell Locher and wife, Alyssa Maria Locher, 10th district, $120,000;
Debra Steward, Kyle Bieker, surviving heir-at-law of Kendell Lucas, Emily Stichling, surviving heir-at-law of Kendall Lucas, Amand Lucas, sole surviving heir-at-law of Ray Lucas, Scotty Lucas, Devin Lucas, Dwight Lucas, Brian Lucas, Cindy Lucas, Linda Lucas, Kenny Lucas and Allie Lucas to Emily Stichling, Brian Lucas and Dwight Lucas, 17th district, no value listed;