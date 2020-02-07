The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for Dec. 9-19.
Dec. 9
Brian K. Miller and wife, Amanda M. Miller, to Heath A. Petracca, 21st district, $60,000;
Irene Hardin to Jeanne Y. Strange and husband, Curt A. Strange, 2nd district, $57,000;
Loren Brooke Williams and husband, Mathew R. Williams, to Brandon Taylor Metcalf and wife, Dana Stacia Metcalf, 10th district, $150,000;
James David Swatzell to James David Swatzell and Ida Mae Swatzell, 12th district, no value listed;
Patty Thornton to Kara L. Gundlach, 14th diist, $55,000;
Matthew Thomas Nevius and Elise Nevius to William A. Schlotman, 7th district, $95,500;
Dec. 10
Debra M. Gammons to James A. Gammons Jr., 5th district, $2,000;
Matthew Dalton to Briana Danielle Way, 16th district, $133,000;
Mark Kolarsky to Promise Land Construction, Inc., 17th district, $9,000;
William Allen Schlotman and wife, Chellsea S. Schlotman, to Derek Austin Hendricks, 1st district, $127,500;
Mark Kolarsky to Promise Land Construction, Inc., 17th district, $9,000;
James E. Gorman Jr. and wife, Diana Gorman, and Kenneth D. Gorman and wife, Karla Gorman, to Earl Ken Kennedy and wife, Jennifer Lynn Kennedy, 4th district, $399,000;
Gary Shetley and James Shetley, co-executors of the estate of Betty Lou Greene, and Gary Shetley and James Shetley, individually beneficiaries under the last will and testament of Betty Greene, to James Caudill and wife, Tabitha Caudill, 18th district, $82,000;
Michael Franklin and Ashley Franklin to Tasha M. Barwick and Richard L. Barwick, 6th district, $125,000;
Donnie Lee Foxx and wife, Donna L. Foxx, to Stanley Lee Foxx, 17th district, no value listed;
Clear Recon, LLC, substitute trustee to John R. Carter JR. 11th district, $30,500;
Hoosier Builders, LLC, to William H. Thomas III and wife, Abbey Thomas, 1st district, $288,500;
Jeffrey D. Wright and Andee N. Wright, co-trustees of the Jeffrey and Andee Wright trust, to Ethel Longmire, 2nd district, $810,000;
Justin Luke Hughes to Victoria Emily Hayes, 15th district, no value listed;
Guaranty Mortgage Corporation to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 10th district, no value listed;
Emma J. Addison to Garrett James Smith, 7th district, $91,400;
Shepherd Enterprises LLC and Charles Ellenburg to Reatha K. Brown, 25th district, $43,200;
Judy Clark Shields to Deborah Lynn Jones and Dennis Michael Jones, 9th district, $128,000;
Hadley Carter and wife, Shirley J. Carter, to Richard A. Chilcutt and William D. Chilcutt, 8th district, $245,000;
Nicholas Tyler Davis to Albert H. Babe and wife, Connie J. Babe, 3rd district, $60,000;
Binnie R. Brooks to Binnie R. Brooks and Benjamin Charles Brooks, 9th district, no value listed;
Binnie R. Brooks to Binnie R. Brooks and Benjamin Charles Brooks, 9th district, no value listed;
Binnie R. Brooks to Binnie R. Brooks and Benjamin Charles Brooks, 10th district, no value listed;
Mary Jane Broyles to Malissia Broyles, Marcia Nelson, Mechelle Brooks and Amanda Macon, 24th district, no value listed;
First Horizon Bank to Jerry Petzoldt, 10th district, no value listed;
Jerry Petzoldt to APEX Bank, 10th district, $260,000;
Jerry Petzoldt to APEX Bank, 10th district, $141,000;
Lanny L. Love and wife, Betty K. Love, to Connie Painter, 1st district, $30,500;
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, to Robert Brian Kesterson, 7th district, $89,123;
Cathy A. Cannon-Franklin and Michael Franklin to Adnrew Woods and Sonja Bryan Woods, 13th district, $332,500;
Carroll Gregg to Tony Souphannavong and Crystal Ann Souphannavong, 9th district, no value listed;
Kathy Hankins Ford and David Jennings to Marcelle Lynette Black and husband, Jonathan Todd Simmons, 1st district, $15,000;
Dec. 12
Michael R. Miller and wife, Christina L. Miller, to Ruth Campos, 2nd district, $85,000;
Lawanda N. Darnell and Tamara Norton, to Danny Garber, 9th district, $20,000;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Randy L. Dunbar and wife, Sharlene R. Dunbar, 10th district, $40,000;
Leslie A. Hull to Kelley J. Halstead, 10th district, $140,000;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., 3rd district, no value listed;
Judie N. Waddell to Jason M. Carter and Cody L. Davis, 10th district, $15,000;
Marc Dailey and wife, Cheryl Dailey, to Bryan Killion and wife, Sarah Killion, 4th district, $$100,000;
Joshua Morgan Bennett and wife, Ursula Bennett, to Tyson C. Gilland and wife, Jeanetta I. Gilland, 9th district, $174,000;
Miller J. Wright to Dale A. Keasling and wife, Barbara J. Keasling, 1st district, $60,000;
Dec. 13
Larry Allen Aikens and Phyllis Jean Aikens and Crystal Renee Hill-Skinner and Theodore Skinner to Mireille Olthoff and Brian Gageby, 1st district, $12,000;
Calvary Baptist Church to trustees of Calvary Baptist Church, 10th district, no value listed;
Trustees of Calvary Baptist Church to Residential Rehab Experts, 10th district, $33,000;
Residential Rehab Experts, LLC, to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Dec. 16
Martin Lee Hayes and Janice Wilhoit Hayes to Larry D. Stroder and wife, Miriam Stroder, 5th district, $335,000;
JDF, Inc., to Paul Anthony Painter, 10th district, $168,000;
Janice S. Fraker to Mitzi Kilgore Neas, 3rd district, $99,000;
Teresa L. Wild and Amy L. Boyd to Ryan Christopher Hotard and wife, Stephanie Walls Hotard, 5th district, $49,453;
Marty Bowen and wife, Dana Bowen, to Matthew K. Seal, 17th district, $124,900;
Benjamin B. Thomas, personal representative of the estate of Vivian C. Cate, to Roger Brown and wife, Rebecca Brown, 13th district, $164,000;
John E. Hinkle and wife, Linda M. Hinkle, to Mike Girard, 10th district, $26,000;
Selina Lynn Harmon and Darlene Shipley to Jared N. Shelton, 14th district, $34,100;
Guy Hommel to Stephen D. Ratledge, 10th district, $5,500;
Travis Gregg to Bryan Alyea and wife, Pamela Alyea, 3rd district, $9,000;
Robert Nathan Love and wife, Donna Louise Love, to Sharon S. Sexton, 3rd district, $37,000;
Deborah Shane Nelson Tweed to Carroll Hensley, 14th district, $12,000;
Dharmen Patel and Nila Patel, co-trustees of the Dharman Patel living trust, and co-trustees of the Nila Patel living trust, to Rex A. Henley and Mona L. Henley, 10th district, $339,500;
Frederick Malone and Theresa Malone to Mackenzie Ryan Lawson and Caitlin Franklie-Danielle Lawson, 19th district, $120,000;
Amy D. Devotie, sole heir-at-law of James A. Devotie, to Randal Robert Swatzell and Eric Randal Swatzell, 23rd district, $13,000;
Idell Construction Company, Inc., to Kristina M. Welm, 10th district, $239,900;
John R. Walker, L.A. ‘Buddy’ Yonz and Billy W. Cutshaw, Jennifer B. Lee, Kristen O. Blankenbecler and Kelly O. Seivers to Lawson H. Burrow III and wife, Cheyene L. Arnold Burrow, 10th district, $155,000;
Dec. 17
Marcelino Bravo and wife, Ana M. Bravo, to Sean Armstrong and wife, Sheryl Ann Armstrong, 1st district, $450,000;
Edward L. Darnell to Jerry Wayne Darnell, 2nd district, no value listed;
A. Keith Livingston, substitute trustee, to Glenn M. Taylor, 19th district, $3,626;
Kimberleigh Sharon Lester and Larry D. Lester to Kimberleigh Sharon Lester and Larry D. Lester, 17th district, no value listed;
Brock & Scott, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 1st district, no value listed;
Frank D. Gosnell and Trine F. Robinette to Scotty Dean Johnson and Ashley M. Gosnell, 10th district, $57,000;
Dec. 18
Roger D. Brown and wife, Rebecca C. Brown, to James A. Moore, 22nd district, $329,000;
Gilbert V. Pongetti and wife, Debra A. Pongetti, to Dennis L. McCahan and wife, Dana A. McCahan, 18th district, $485,000;
Merna Haas to Samuel Kirk and wife, Destiney Kirk, 17th district, $111,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Ryan Smith, 25th district, $118,407.28;
Charlotte C. Carpenter to Debi M. Starnes, 1st district, $67,500;
Leslie M. Ealey to Chase A. Smith, 8th district, $70,000;
Carlos Miguel Raygada to Brenda Chalfant, 18th district, $12,000;
Joy West to John Loven, 10th district, $40,000;
Jerry Lynn Dixon, personal representative of the estate of Randall Lee Dixon, to Jerry Lynn Dixon, 10th district, no value listed;
C&C Millwright, Inc., to New Harvest Church, 8th district, $62,000;
Brooks Farming & Excavating, L.P., to Shannon Fox, 13th district, $19,000;
Brooks Farming & Excavating, L.P., to Shannon Fox, 13th district, $19,000;
Doris J. Nichols to Brett Nelson Purgason, 23rd district, $158,000;
Kathy Hankins-Ford and David Jennings to Michael Burns and wife, Nancy Burns, and Stefhan Shelton and wife, Tammy Shelton, 1st district, $149,000;
Dec. 19
Janice B. Wise to Debra Gonzales, 23rd district, no value listed;
Stephen H. Dickmann and wife, Brenda P. Dickmann, and Judy S. Robinson to DroW Properties, LLC, 10th district, $60,000;
Stephen H. Dickmann and wife, Brenda P. Dickmann, and Judy S. Robinson to DroW Properties, LLC, 9th district, $53,000;
Stephen H. Dickmann and wife, Brenda P. Dickmann, and Judy S. Robinson to DroW Properties, LLC, 9th district, $60,000;
Bruno Keparutis and Mary Jane Keparutis, trustees of the Bruno Keparutis and Mary Jane Keparutis revocable living trust, to Michael S. Lake and wife, Christina Lake, 15th district, $30,000;
Michael S. Lake and wife, Christina Lake, to Richard J. Kaczmarek and wife, Evelyn F. Kaczmarek, 15th district, no value listed;
Michael Charles Darnell and wife, Julie R. Parris-Darnell, to Paul Bailey and wife, Janice Bailey, 2nd district, $45,000;
Debra Gonzales to Elidia LaShey Gonzales, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;