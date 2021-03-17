The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Feb. 16-24.
Feb. 16
Donna H. Garland to Holly Hayes Ferguson, 13th district, no value listed;
David R. Tarr and wife, Laura J. Tarr, to David R. Tarr and Laura J. Tarr, trustees of the Tarr family trust, 10th district, no value listed;
K&D Real Estate Properties, LLC, to Laura Hinkle, 13th district, $270,000;
Norman Maxwell to Roger A. Helbert and wife, Katherine E. Helbert, 10th district, $75,000;
Rodney K. Taylor and wife, Paula C. Taylor, to Rodney K. Taylor and wife, Paula C. Taylor, 8th district, no value listed;
Glenda Lee Malone and Rhonda Kim McAmis to Billie Jo Malone, 16th district, $28,500;
Dawn M. Farias to Clinton Anthony Farias and wife, Dawn Marie Farias, 6th district, no value listed;
Jerrold A. Dunwoody Jr. to Holly Denise Weems Dunwoody, 9th district, no value listed;
Shea Kristen Holly, Derek Keith Holly, Brett Christopher Holly and Trevor Allen Holly to Trevor Allen Holly, 15th district, $48,750;
Harold Fellers and wife, Vicki Fellers, to Wesley Harold Fellers and Kari Marie Fellers, 23rd district, no value listed;
Randall L. Heck to Patti J. Heck, 8th district, no value listed;
Rachel Ann Hughes to David Keith Hughes, 20th district, no value listed;
Linda B. Hensley to Scott E. Chestnut, 1st district, $90,000;
Keith E. Dunn and wife, Brenda K. Dunn, to Brennen Rompa, 5th district, $259,900;
David Scottlon Moore and wife, Alissa Moore, to Rachel Morrison, Patricia Dunn Jones, Phyllis Dunn Broyles, George Morrison, Pamela Dunn Morrison and Ray Britt, 20th district, no value listed;
David Scottlon Moore and wife, Alissa Moore, to Diana Velasco, 22nd district, $33,000;
Bryon Keith Moore to Melissa Macbeth, 15th district, no value listed;
Karen S. Lamb to Austin Johnson, 22nd district, no value listed;
Walter D. Moore Jr. and Janice R. Moore to Scotty D. Moore and Kelley R. Moore, 8th district, no value listed;
Feb. 17
Robert Spontak and wife, Michele Spontak, to Bruce Henri St. Laurent, 25th district, $57,000;
Terry Lee Couch to Teresa Killion, 4th district, no value listed;
John S. Waddle Jr., trustee of the Mary Waddle testamentary trust, and John S. Waddle, individually, to Linda D. parham, 13th district, $59,900;
Sabrina Marie Galarza to Sabrina Marie Galarza and Jack Montgomery Davis, 10th district, no value listed;
Frances Mae Dunbar to Tammy Hosier and husband, Chris Mosier, 1st district, no value listed;
James P. Cline, trustee of the Lloyd f. Fleenor Jr. and Sallie K. Fleenor irrevocable living trust, and John A. Moore to Danny R. Clark, 1st district, $30,000;
Lloyd Carter and wife, Sylvia Carter, to Marc S. Good and wife, Jeanne M. Good, 10th district, $69,000;
Jimmy Fox to Ginger White and Anthony Fox, subject to a life estate, 24th district, no value listed;
Betty Cora Hurley and husband, Samuel Lynn Hurley, to Betty Cora Hurley and husband, Samuel Lynn Hurley, and Joseph Hurley, 6th district, no value listed;
Megan B. Moran, successor trustee of the Patricia A. Neiferi revocable living trust, to Christopher D. Cole, 25th district, no value listed;
Feb. 18
Tony J. Wheeler and Rebecca A. Wheeler to Sally Burk and husband, Gary Burk, 9th district, $402,000;
William W. Cutshaw Jr. and Kristen Wexler to Kristen Wexler, 13th district, no value listed;
Jerry R. Croghan and wife, Laura R. Croghan, to Brad Slagle and Emily Slagle, 15th district, $170,000;
Brian W. Fletcher and wife, Stephanie Fletcher, to Mark F. Roark and wife, Donna Rose Reece-Roark, 16th district, $55,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, to Tyler K. Bledsoe and katelin Bledsoe, 9th district, $110,000;
DeShara A. Killian to James Patrick Dolan and wife, Kathy W. Dolan, 18th district, $1;
Feb. 19
James L. Fincher and Jill B. Fincher to Charles Edward Carpenter III and wife, Jeannie Bailey Carpenter, 25th district, $135,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to Charles E. Chase and wife, Amanda L. Chase, 4th district, $12,000;
Brandon Lee Babb and Zachary Lee Babb to Trenda Lynette Seaton, 10th district, $135,000;
Bryan Kevin Bradley to Nancy Woods, 13th district, $137,500;
Eric Lynn Brown and wife, Trenna Faye Brown, to William R. Jones and wife, Sherri L. Jones, 2nd district, $25,500;
NRZ Reo II Corp to Dane R. McClanahan, 6th district, $29,900;
Gary Key to Hubert Michael Loveday, 4th district, $20,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master of Chancery Court, to Dewitt Backus and wife, Barbara Backus, 22nd district, no value listed;
John Kilday IV to John Kilday IV and wife, Sally Jo Kilday, 10th district, no value listed;
Melisa Kay Brown to John Kestner and wife, Karen Kestner, 12th district, $13,000;
Christina Johnson to Richard Lawson, 6th district, $5,000;
Ida Johnene Galloway to Jama Marie Garner and husband, Michael Roland Garner, 9th district, $46,000;
Feb. 22
Richard D. Bailey and wife, Janet R. Bailey, to Jon M. Holloway and wife, Diana M. Holloway, 19th district, $210,000;
Lesa Darlene Thompson, personal representative of the estate of Jewell Faye Lamb, to Rhonda D. Lamb Stanton and husband, Michael Joseph Stanton, 15th district, no value listed;
Ann Meischke to Anthony Perryman and wife, Tara Perryman, 22nd district, $265,000;
Richard L. Anderson and wife, Alline J. Anderson, to David Weems and wife, Zan Weems, 21st district, $87,000;
Wiley James Gosnell, Frances Ann Waddell, David Scott Gosnell and Catherine Elizabeth Hurley to Casey Allen Broyles and wife, Erin Marie Broyles, 9th district, $140,000;
Katelyn Miller to Blaine D. Ratliff, 15th district, no value listed;
Coy R. Jordan and Amanda Jordan to Chayton Williams, 6th district, $123,800;
Alyssa Palmer and Lindsey Peters to Logan Silvers, 1st district, $120,000;
W. Kyle Wills to Conny Bailey, 9th district, $15,000;
GDP Properties, LLC, to Dylan Michael Payne and wife, Jesse Payne, 10th district, $185,000;
Mary Edith Swanson to Simon W. Wilhoit, 8th district, no value listed;
Dean A. Boynton to Ronnie Brown, 19th district, $20,000;
Dolphus Morgan and wife, Bonnie Lou Morgan, to Brandley Alan Morgan, 22nd district, no value listed;
Robert M. Seahorn II to Lori Kirk Dean, 5th district, $16,000;
Gary Key to Amanda Killion and husband, Derek Killion, 4th district, $25,000;
Mary Elizabeth Bowling, Patricia (Patty) B. Hurley, Matthew James Hurley and Joshua David Hurley to Russell Noe and wife, Sara Noe, 4th district, $30,000;
Michael R. Brown and wife, Sherri M. Brown, to John McKinney and wife, Melanie McKinney, 6th district, $155,900;
Feb. 23
Steve Neas to Jon Wilder and wife, Jenifer Wilder, 12th district, $3,500;
Marvohn Hastings to Marvohn Hastings and Sonja Kay Hastings, 11th district, no value listed;
Fredia Gaby to Mark Edward Gaby, 11th district, $96,200;
Jacob Michael Bolden and wife, Ashley E. Bolden, to Zachary T. Overhulse and wife, Jamie Hudson, 7th district, $227,000;
Jeffery D. Michels and wife, Laura E. Michels, to Kurt Matthew Small and wife, Lydia Ann Small, 7th district, $260,000;
William Daniel Wirt and Ashlee Elaine Shirey, trustees under the William Wirt and Ashlee Shirey living trust, to John S. Betzina and wife, Gwenda Sue Betzina, 13th district, $290,000;
Greene County Habitat For Humanity, Inc., to Racheal Smith, 19th district, $143,000;
Elmer G. Robinette Sr. to Elmer G. Robinette Jr., subject to a life estate, 23rd district, no value listed;
Feb 24
Bryan L. Bostock and wife, Julieanne M. Bostock, to Joseph Robert Kendall and wife, Nicole Marie Kendall, 5th district, no value listed;
Harry Carrier to Sarah Beth Carrier, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, substitute trustees, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, 3rd district, $92,920;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Tony S. Langworthy to Jonathan Bret Jones and wife, Theresa R. Brown, 25th district, $13,500;
Donald L. Wiggin and wife, Jody Wiggin, to Billy R. Gillis, 10th district, $303,000;
William Storm Wilson to Tim Trainer and wife, Lisa Trainer, 24th district, $37,500;
Dylan Payne and wife, Jesse Payne, to Adam Scott, 14th district, $165,000;
Donna M. James to Donna M. James and Karen Nadine Leib, 10th district, no value listed;
Jason T. Neverline and Courtney J. Neverline to Bailey A. Fassler, 13th district, $179,900