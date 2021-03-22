The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Feb. 25-March 3.
Feb. 25
Cynthia Wisniewski Lamons, Jennifer Lamons Yeip, and Frank Harrison Lamons Jr., devisees under the last will and testament of Constance D. Lamons, to Dorinda Emily Dickinson, 10th district, $12,000;
Kidwell King and Imogene King, devisees under the last will and testament of Jean Anderson King, to Ashley E. Rymer, 10th district, $105,500;
Lisa M. McCamey to Sharon L. O’Gara and husband, John E. O’Gara, 10th district, $17,000;
Walter Mitchell Shelton, Kenneth E. Shelton and Charles Edwin Shelton to Miles Kilday and Jerry Storm, 9th district, $95,000;
Euail Gosnell to Gerilyn Jacob, 9th district, $299,000;
Garry Shideler Sr. to Stephen D. Northrup, 5th district, $169,000;
Brad Ellenburg, Chrystal Paris and Shane Renner to Can Do It, LLC, 1st district, $9,500;
Teresa L. Wild to Susan Theresa Garrett and husband, Randy Wayne Garrett, 5th district, $169,900;
William H. Morrison and Sheila S. Morrison, trustees of the Morrison family trust, to Steven Rogers and wife, Charlotte Rogers, 9th district, $120,000;
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to Nelson Davis and Claire Williams, 19th district, $75,005;
Mejj Familia, LLC, to Robert Seaborn Moore and wife, Bonnie Ann Kleffel, 10th district, $179,400;
Barbara B. Johnson to Barbara B. Johnson and husband, Terry Johnson, 14th district, no value listed;
William C. Ritzel Jr., and Charlene Golione-Ritzel, to Nancy Marie Estrada and Norman Timothy Cremeans, 13th district, $350,000;
Jacklyn Park and James Michael Park to Lane Alden Tweed, 10th district, $130,000;
Trisha Casteel Wilhoit to Jimmy W. Seaton and Julie Blakeney, subject to a life estate, 1st district, $290,000;
John R. Carter Sr. and wife, Angela F. Carter, to Kent Hogan and wife, Whitney Hogan, and John R. Carter Jr. and wife, Jenna Carter, 21st district, $125,000;
Feb. 26
Delia Norton to Crossroads Cowboy Church/CCC, 2nd district, $54,000;
Gregory Swajian and wife, Karen A. Swajian, to Joseph Patrick Gibbons and Star Garber, 20th district, $79,000;
Angela Michelle Wills to Alan M. Farrish and Lisa J. Farrish, 18th district, $174,900;
Frank T. DeBusk and Douglas L. DeBusk to Kody A. Stanton and wife, Tammy L. Knapp-Stanton, 14th district, $112,400;
Blackburn Holdings, LLC, to Lloyd Taylor, 1st district, $1,289,295;
James J. Griffin to Melissa Jill Broyles, 10th district, $204,950;
Tracy Kimoto-Whitehouse and Keith Whitehouse to Golden Tower Enterprises, LLC, 10th district, $55,000;
Allyson Freudenberger and Jo Ann Hopson to Kevin Freudenberger and wife, Allyson Freudenberger, 13th district, no value listed;
Robert Douglas Johnson to Bruce W. Lemons and wife, Mary F. Lamons, 12th district, $157,000;
Ronnie D. Cansler and wife, Belinda C. Cansler, to Justin Lyons and wife, Meghan Lyons, 8th district, $80,000;
Billy C. Broyles Jr., executor of the estate of Mary Ann Broyles, to Elizabeth Rhodes and Eric Allen Rhodes, 10th district, $184,900;
Lisa Marie Woodin to Patricia Bennett, 5th district, $245,000;
David Wallack to Kenneth F. Baker Jr. and wife, Maureen R. Baker, 9th district, $775,000;
Donald Richard Brown and wife, Barbara Jean Brown, to Harvey McClain and Delta McClain, 16th district, $69,000;
Howard Conner to Donna Renee Gray and Kip Douglas Conner, 13th district, $$100,000;
March 1
Patricia Elswick to Robert Keith Hensley, 13th district, no value listed;
Patricia Elswick to Robert Keith Hensley, 13th district, no value listed;
Patricia Ann Mullenix Jones to Roy Glen Stuart Jr. and Danika Leilani Stuart, 17th district, $405,000;
Brandon R. Campbell to Brandon R. Campbell and wife, Kayla L. Campbell, 10th district, no value listed;
Edward J. Harrington and wife, Linda M. Harrington, to Joseph Scott Hart and wife, Lisa P. Hart, 13th district, $20,000;
Larry W. Gilbert and wife, Meghan L. Gilbert, to George P. Halliday, 13th district, $160,000;
Kenneth A. Benson and wife, Sarah C. Benson, to Larry W. Gilbert and wife, Meghan L. Gilbert, 10th district, $225,000;
Diane M. Washburn to Matthew Richard Washburn and wife, Chloe Csarina Generaux, 17th district, no value listed;
William Patrick Sikes to Barbara Sikes, 10th district, no value listed;
James Christopher Sikes to Barbara Sikes, 10th district, no value listed;
Lanbo Home Solutions, Inc., to David Trevor Hurst and wife, Gina Hurst, 10th district, $163,500;
Kathryn H. Proffitt to Darin George Watercott and Kelly Lee Watercott, and James Proffitt, 22nd district, $173,000;
Lesa Darlene Thompson, personal representative of the estate of Jewell Faye Lamb, to Ronald Albert Lamb and wife, Jennifer Lynn Lamb, 15th district, no value listed;
Lesa Darlene Thompson, personal representative of the estate of Jewell Faye Lamb, to Ronald Albert Lamb and wife, Jennifer Lynn Lamb, 15th district, no value listed;
March 2
Donald L. Smith to David E. Smith, 8th district, no value listed;
Donald L. Smith to David E. Smith, 19th district, no value listed;
Donald L. Smith to David E. Smith, subject to a life estate, 8th district, no value listed;
Robin Lawson to Eduardo Prada Ardila, 1st district, $12,000;
Fred Campbell to Limestone Construction Company, Inc., 1st district, $25,000;
Joshua Bailey and wife, Ashley Bailey, to Annette W. Perkins, 10th district, $106,500;
Matthew Frasure Dalton to Bobbie B. Manning Jr. and wife, Harriett E. Manning, 16th district, $32,000;
Paul C. Higgins and Anne E. Higgins, trustees of the Higgins family revocable living trust, to Amber Hanie, 8th district, $98,000;
Benjamin K. Pasour to Dakota J. Pasour, 10th district, no value listed;
Dakota J. Pasour to Sharon Denise Harper, 10th district, $140,400;
Chadley Hensley to Amy Mildred Norton, 1st district, no value listed;
Charles M. Cobble to Reece Ramsey and wife, Lynda Ramsey, 8th district, $140,600;
Pamela Kate Howe Botta, Sharman Joan Howe Lyons and Cheryl Ann Howe Ottinger to Sherry Jean Howe House, 13th district, $81,750;
Joseph Daniel Ewell Jr. and wife, Sonya Ewell, to Carolyn Rebecca Efird, 17th district, $95,000;
Jackie L. Ottinger and wife, Kathy Elaine Ottinger, to Robin Alan Barnett and wife, Emily H. Barnett, 25th district, $272,500;
Gwendolyn Hoffman Lamb, devisee under the last will and testament of Edith N. Hoffman, to Michael Park and Jacklyn Park, 9th district, $20,000;
Kenneth Allen Godfrey and Teresa Jane Godfrey to Brien Cameron Durkee, 24th district, $219,000;
Angel Y. Dixon to Brandon Wade Dixon, 14th and 20th district, $200,000;
John S. Waddle Jr, devisee under the last will and testament of Mary B. Waddle, to Tiffany A. Carroll, 13th district, $179,900;
Tony Youngbar and wife, Trina Youngbar, to Shane M. Jones and Linda B. Jones, 7th district, $349,900;
Andrew D. Hampton and wife, Katrina A. Hampton, to Matthew Edward Maples, 13th district, $157,500;
Samuel P. Thomas and Huichun Thomas, Sydney Meng Thomas and Olivia Meng Thomas, to Brian S. Tuthill and Denise S. Tuthill, 24th district, $42,500;
March 3
Glenda E. Langworthy to Jacqueline Charlon Malone and husband, Evan Lee Malone, 3rd district, $28,000;
Darryl Baskett to Jon Russell Fisher and Andrew Russell Fisher, 15th district, $500,000;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Frederick James McCluskey Jr. and wife, Krissina Lin Manzanares, 1st district, $46,000;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Payne Farm Properties LLC, 16th district, $32,000;
Jerod Frame and wife, Shawn Frame, to Justin M. Guy and wife, Cherie M. Guy, 22nd district, $84,000;
David C. Esterby to Jennifer L. Esterby, 10th district, no value listed;
Bryan Gray to Hayden Johnston and Miles Kilday, 3rd district, $11,000;
Richard Cox and wife, Diane Cox, to Samuel David Shell and wife, Ashley Noel Shell, 11th district, $18,000;
Carl Morgan and wife, Athlynn Morgan, to Benjamin H. Morgan and wife, Helena R. Morgan, 22nd district, no value listed;
Diane K. Underwood to Michelle Morelock and husband, Jamie Morelock, 8th district, no value listed;
Ross O. Hensley and wife, Rehea D. Hensley, to James W. Roberts and wife, Carrie L. Roberts, 2nd district, $200,000;
James W. Roberts and Carrie L. Roberts to Mark H. Miller and Valeta A. Miller, trustees of the Miller family trust, 2nd district, $624,900;
Johnene Galloway and Jama Marie Garner, individually and as personal representatives of the estate of Johnnie T. Carroll III, to Jama Marie Garner and husband, Michael Roland Garner, 9th district, no value listed;
Johnene Galloway and Jama Marie Garner, individually and as personal representatives of the estate of Johnnie T. Carroll III, to Jama Marie Garner and husband, Michael Roland Garner, 9th district, no value listed;
Johnene Galloway and Jama Marie Garner, individually and as personal representatives of the estate of Johnnie T. Carroll III, to Jama Marie Garner and husband, Michael Roland Garner, 9th district, no value listed;
Brian Bradley Gerber to James Hammond, 22nd district, $137,000;
Kenneth T. Alexander and Hilary Alexander to Leonard B. Lawson and Terri N. Lawson, 13th district, $455,400;
Megan Arvin to Anna Marie Wills, 10th district, $80,000;
Magsoud Anhari and wife, Catherine Anhari, to Ronald Glaser and wife, Christie Lee Glaser, 24th district, $294,900
LHJ Enterprises, Inc., to Larry H. Jones, 10th district, no value listed;
LGP Realty Holdings LP to Capl Retail LLC, 6th district, no value listed;
Patsy Story, trustee of the trust for the benefit of Bronson Allen Cobble, to Bronson Allen Cobble, 7th district, $8,000;