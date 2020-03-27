The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for Feb. 20-March 2.
Feb. 20
William H. Jarvis and Lynn E. Jarvis to Cody Allen Segrest, 17th district, $219,000;
John R. Smith Jr. and Glenda M. Smith to William Keller Sr. and wife, Catherine Louise Keller, and Dana William Deller Jr., 2nd district, $75,000;
Brad Ellenburg, Frank Jones and Alex Chesnut to Eric Frye and wife, Lana Frye, 10th district, $5,000;
Victoria Jane Hensley to Rene Avila, 4th district, no value listed;
Horizon Community Development Corporation to Eastern Eight Community Development Corporation, 10th district, $200,000;
Kenneth Scott Rhea, administrator of the estate of Betty Lee Gulley Rhea, to Kenneth Scott Rhea, Robert John Rhea, Tammy Ann Price and Tanya Ruth Rhea, 7th district, $39,600;
First Horizon Bank to Daniel J. Willis and Amanda Willis, 15th district, $165,600;
Jeffrey Howlett and wife, Kendra Dunn Howlett, to Bobby Renner Jr., 25th district, $6,500;
Donnie Robinson to Jimmy G. Jennings and Jacklyn C. Ricker, 2nd district, $139,900;
Feb. 21
Christopher Long to Chris Long, Jarret Long, Christinia Greenlee and Vickie Lawing, trustees of the Roger Long Cemetery, 6th district, no value listed;
Joe Ann Hill to Kendall S. Jackson and wife, Vanessa D. Jackson, 2nd district, $25,500;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Hoosier Builders, LLC, 1st district, $15,000;
Feb. 21
Euna Irene Casteel to Carma Steele, 10th district, no value listed;
Curtis W. Paul and Betty J. Paul, to Sandra Michelle Tillery and husband, Gary W. Tillery, 8th district, $140,000;
Jewell Riddle to Sonia Crisp, 12th district, no value listed;
Sonia Crisp, heir of Johnny C. Riddle, to Jonah L. Smith, 12th district, $26,500;
K&D Real Estate Properties, LLC to Dean A. Mersino and Beverly L. Mersino, 13th district, $24,000;
David Joseph Babb, devisee under the last will and testament of Joseph Babb Jr., and Lois Ann Mottern, devisee under the last will and testament of O’Dean Babb, to Darien Miller and Rhea Miller, 10th district, $85,400;
Feb. 24
Ashley N. Coffey to Glenn E. Coffey and wife, Diane L. Coffey, 1st district, no value listed;
Scott M. Pittman to Adlaide Lou Campbell, 9th district, $66,000;
Roscoe Steelman and Susan F. Steelman to Shawn M. Flanary and wife, Pamela G. Flanary, 13th district, $213,000;
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Dennis Darrell Jones and Karen Ruth Jones, 1st district, $62,650;
Betty Carolyn Parton to Andy Novak and wife, Janie Novak, 2nd district, no value listed;
Bryan Quinn and wife, Nichole Quinn, to Chelsi Rhodes, 10th district, $125,000;
Tammy Y. Burgner and Anthony W. Doyle, co-executors of the estate of Earl William Doyle, to Christina Potts and husband, Larry Horn, 10th district, $415,000;
Melissa White, personal representative of the estate of Joyce M. Jones, to George Pothen and wife, Mariam Pothen, 10th district, $132,500;
Dawn Renee Britton and Jennifer Leann Key to Hans M. Peters and Sherry L. Peters, 9th district, $18,000;
Katie Case and Casey Williams to Christopher A. Bowes and wife, Jessica K. Bowes, 20th district, $80,000;
FNB Properties company, Inc., to Rosanne R. Frye and Michael c. McElroy, 3rd district, $17,000;
Feb. 25
Kathy c. Bailey to Christopher N. Bailey and wife, Sally Annette Bailey, 9th district, no value listed;
Lambco, Inc., to Michael D. Schubert II and wife, Mary A. Schubert, 10th district, $175,000;
Katherine Lee Babb Wust and Brenda Ann Babb McCroskey, co-trustees of the Babb family trust, to Brenda Ann Babb McCroskey and Katherine Lee Babb Wust, 20th district, no value listed;
Cynthia Lynn Mullinax to Bobby Shelton and wife, Dorothy Shelton, 14th district, $10,000;
Andrew Kenneth Gosnell to Jack Sommerville, 2nd district, $5,000;
Anthony R. Steele, trustee, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 10th district, $43,000;
Handley Carter and wife, Shirley Carter, to the Town of Mosheim, 8th district, no value listed;
Feb. 26
James Ray McKinney to Phyllis L. McKinney, 9th district, no value listed;
Courtney R. Burchett to Austin R. Burchett, 13th district, no value listed;
Amande Mae Marion to Amande Mae Marion, 10th district, no value listed;
Scott Solomon to Crystal Ivey and husband, Kelvin Ivey, 19th district, $51,600;
Jimmy Jason Mahaffey to Betty Michelle Mahaffey, 15th district, no value listed;
Patricia W. Bradford and husband, Roberts J. Bradford, to Joseph Oren McAfee and wife, Jessica R. McAfee, 10th district, $180,000;
Mitzi May Bright, executrix of the estate of Phil Justis, to Mitzi May Bright, 10th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court, to Jon Patrick Cawood and wife, Alexis Cawood, 12th district, $248,400;
Barbara Jean Harrison Wright and Rita Joyce Harrison Fletcher to Kendra Hopson, 22nd district, $181,750;
Feb. 27
Commercial Bank to Angela Warren, 25th district, $9,000;
Garold Treadwell, Cheryl Treadwell Peek and Semial Treadwell to Demetress Manuel Dickson, 10th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court, to Gary Key, 10th district, $16,000;
Claude H. Tweed and wife, Mary E. Tweed, to Kevin Knight, 9th district, $120,000;
Daniel Metcalf to Sierra N. Metcalf, 13th district, no value listed;
Tammy Kay Ball, personal representative of the last will and testament of Lois Josephine Alexander, to Tammy Kay Ball, 1st district, no value listed;
Dallas L. Blair III, substitute trustee, to Michael McNeese and wife, Laura McNeese, 15th district, $22,000;
Jimmy D. Sauls Jr. and wife, Megan K. Sauls, to Ronald J. Eldridge and wife, Gina R. Eldridge, 12th district, $412,000;
Tim Wright to James Alexander Miller, 10th district, $10,000;
Guy W. Hopson and wife, Sandra Hopson, to Christopher Guy Hopson and Brian David Hopson, subject to a life estate, 22nd district, no value listed;
Derrick Sizemore to Issac Alexzander Ebrahimi, 23rd district, $11,900;
Richard Palmer to Barbara Betbeze, 1st district, no value listed;
Amanda M. Wilson to Terry Kyle Wilson and Amanda M. Wilson, 13th district, no value listed;
Feb. 28
Tracey Michelle Holt to J.C. Dunbar Jr., 11th district, no value listed;
Federal National Mortgage Association to Trina Youngbar and husband, Tony Youngbar, 14th district, $109,000;
Scott Anthony Felan and Rebecca Lynne Felan Buckner, successor co-trustees of the Jesse Felan revocable living trust, to Rebecca Lynne Buckner, 9th district, no value listed;
Richard Melvin Cox Sr. to Richard M. Cox Jr., 7th district, no value listed;
Jill Kendrick to Jorge Zavala Vazquez, 14th district, $130,000;
Billie West to Jerry William Brown, 20th district, $10,000;
Jerry William Brown to Billie West, 20th district, no value listed;
Jerry William Brown to Jerry Jason Brown and Amy Brown Swecker, 20th district, no value listed;
Renee G. Chandler to Cletis J. Bishop and wife, Linda L. Bishop, 9th district, $20,000;
Willard Wilder and Kimberly Wilder to Robert Nance and wife, Jeanny Nance, 12th district, $32,000;
Katherine Lynn Malone to Joseph A. Malone Sr., 13th district, no value listed;
Brian P. Marks to Brian P. Marks and wife, Janis V. Charles, 10th district, no value listed;
Alan L. Polak to Brian P. Marks and wife, Janis V. Charles, 10th district, no value listed;
Highlands Holdings, LLC, to Brian P. Marks and wife, Janis V. Charles, 13th district, $400,000;
Pandora Thomas to Mary Thomas, 10th district, no value listed;
Mary L. Burns, David Burns and Michael G. Burns and wife, Nancy M. Burns, to Terry Lynn Greer, 22nd district, $6,000;
Shelton Brothers Properties LLC to Jason B. Carter and wife, Mary Erica Carter, 10th district, $27,500;
Sharron Raye Tipton to Edgar Allen Castle and wife, Marianne Castle, 15th district, no value listed;
Jane Anne Pierce to Jeremy Cutshaw, 11th district, $129,000;
Richard (Rick) I. Jennings, as devisee and executor of the last will and testament of Richard L. Jennings, and Diane W. Stillfox, devisee of the last will and testament of Richard L. Jennings, to Joshua S. Jennings and Linda Kaye Jennings, 13th district, $225,000;
Spectrum Properties, LLC, to Stephen R. Hensley, 13th district, $127,500;
Robin Kelli Read to Robert A. Cooper, 10th district, $210,000;
March 2
Della Shelton to Michael Stimpfl and wife, Patricia Stimpfl, 1st district, $19,500;
Eric Shelton and wife, Amber Shelton, to Milo G. Knapp Sr., 10th district, $103,500;
Johnny R. Pitt to Jonathan R. Pitt, 12th district, no value listed;
Ernie W. Ray Farms, L.P., to Jones & Church Farms, INC., 4th district, $369,095.94;
Tina Gordon, heir of Charles W. Page, to Luisa M. Page, 24th district, no value listed;
Carrie Page, heir of Charles W. Page, to Luisa M. Page, 24th district, no value listed;
Wallace Scott MacDonald and wife, Virginia Ann Compton MacDonald, to Thomas Willis and Amy Best, 16th district, $30,000;
Joseph Phillip Cutshall to Leslie Yvonne Jones, 10th district, no value listed;
Darlene Greenlee Lamb, Danny L. Greenlee, Elizabeth Faye Greenlee, Casey Greenlee and Matthew Greenlee to Kristin L. Watts and husband, Jerry L. Watts, and Theresa Sears, 6th district, $210,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Zackary Todd Neas, 1st district, $8,600;
Arnold Anderson to David Melbardis, 6th district, $7,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, to Smash Brothers, GP, 10th district, $115,250;
Leslie Gerald Trantham and Angela L. Broyles to Angela L. Broyles and husband, Richard Broyles, 7th district, no value listed;
Jerry Thomas to John Carl Conklin and Nicole Rose Lusk, 10th district, $190,000;
Cline Cook and wife, Caroline Cook, to Nicholas c. Filarelli and Audrey S. Rollins, 2nd district, $90,000;
Sue M. Hice to Stephanie Kensey Greer, 13th district, no value listed