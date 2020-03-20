The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for Feb. 7-19.
Feb. 7
Cindy L. Strange to Chuck and Paula Cox, 11th district, $16,000;
Michael Jay Durbin to Corrina Lin Durbin, 10th district, no value listed;
Richard D. Reviere and wife, Lee C. Reviere, to Leon H. Bell and wife, Jeweldine P. Bell, 13th district, $195,000;
Miranda Myers to Charles Anthony Stump and Angela L. Stump, 2nd district, $214,900;
Orth Construction to Jerri Lynn Shepherd, 13th district, $219,000;
Phillip N. Brooks to Billy James Brooks, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Kyle Reaves to Brett McCleary and wife, Shirley A. McCleary, 3rd district, $35,000;
Brock Alan Wampler to Terry Dustin Jeffers and Marah E. Jeffers, 4th district, $175,000;
Laura M. fka Laura D. Suddath to Josanne Wampler, 8th district, $133,000;
Carolyn Hammer to Maxine Irvin and Keith Irvin Jr., 9th district, $199,000;
Feb. 10
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Adventure From Home Inc., 14th district, $86,000;
Ramona Janell Sitton, successor trustee under the Isaac H. Robinette Jr. Remainder Trust, to Matthew R. Presley and wife, Kimberley R. Presley, and James A. Wallen and wife, Karon E. Wallen, 13th district, $30,000;
Nancy A. Blankenship, devisee under article II of the last will and testament of Robert a. Stevens, to Nancy A. Blankenship, 18th district, no value listed;
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greeneville/Greene County to Matthew J. Jones and wife, Lydia T. Jones, 10th district, $350,000;
Brock & Scott, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Rural Housing Service, 10th district, no value listed;
Stephen Joseph Spatz and Sheila Amanda Spatz, trustees of the revocable living trust for the benefit of Staphen Joseph Spatz and Sheila Amanda Spatz, to Nathan Paul Collins and wife, Sharron M. Collins, 24th district, $72,000;
Richard D. Dobbelaere and wife, Brenda K. Dobbelaere, to Christina M. Wills, 5th district, no value listed;
Marcy D. Britton to Sam Britton, 23rd district, $13,600;
Martha H. Waddell to John robert Waddell Jr. and Michael Edward Waddell, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Charlotte Holt to Ricky Lynn Fancher, 13th district, $112,000;
Graysburg Hills Golf Course, Inc., to William Robert Bridges and wife, Amanda Kay Bridges, 16th district, $2,160;
Feb. 11
Eugenia Maria Williams to James W. Simmons, 7th district, no value listed;
Linda Gail Blevins and Grady Shelton to Terry G. Shelton, 9th district, $100,000;
Barbara Holt, executrix of the estate of Porshia Cutshall, to Brett Butler, 10th district, $15,000;
Doug Isley to Gary L. Brooks, 20th district, $7,500;
Curtis S. Heckert and Teresa Heckert to Matthew Allen Bowen, 10th district, $187,900;
Jake C. Hedrick and wife, Elizabeth H. Hedrick, to Joni Marie McLain, 20th district, $73,000;
Feb. 12
Fred Roberts to Fred Roberts, trustee of the revocable living trust for the benefit of Fred Roberts and Doris Roberts, 9th district, no value listed;
Fred Roberts to Fred Roberts, trustee of the revocable living trust for the benefit of Fred Roberts and Doris Roberts, 1st district, no value listed;
Revonda Parker Quigley, Ron Parker, Russell Parker, Blake Brookshire, Travis Brookshire, David Johnston, Logan Nathaniel Johnston and Ralph Parker III to Betty Jean Gosnell, subject to a life estate, 19th district, $79,900;
Kathleen Matthes to Spencer Mthes and wife, Savannah Mathes, 3rd district, no value listed;
Josephine Hunt to Jason Allen Ricker and wife, Brenda Bernice Ricker, subject to a life estate, 13th district, $26,136.15;
Josephine Hunt to Jason Allen Ricker and wife, Brenda Bernice Ricker, subject to a life estate, 13th district, $113,670.35;
Anita Kay Sauceman to Tina Morgan, Rachel Whitaker and Alan Hubbard Jr., 22nd district, no value listed;
Brandon Babb and Zachary Babb to Brooks Farming and Excavating, L.P., 18th district, $10,000;
Feb. 13
Richard W. Myers to Michelle L. Myers, 3rd district, no value listed;
Jason M. Ruffner and wife, Heather Ruffner, to Chyan Lashae Gray, 8th district, $95,000;
Anil Patel to Gulab Lodging, LLC, 6th district, $2,100,000;
Melonie J. Storm to Jerry Allen Carter, 7th district, no value listed;
Robert Collins to Tinsley Gosnell, Brian Eugene Presley III, Silas Tweed, Adaline Hinkle and Jonathan (J.J.) Westmoreland, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, $6,500;
Sherrie Davis, personal representative of the estate of Darlene Collins, to Tinsley Gosnell, Brian Eugene Presley III, Silas Tweed, Adaline Hinkle and Jonathan (J.J.) Westmoreland, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Eddie H. Yates to Trent David Henry and Tonya Renee Wilson, co-trustees of the Eddie L. Haun Yates irrevocable trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Spectrum Properties to Daniel Blakely Norwood and Joseph Daniel Norwood, 20th district, $84,000;
Walter C. Chandley, personal representative of the estate of Helen V. Chandley, to Brandy Hurley, testate beneficiary to a porton of the estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Walter C. Chandley, personal representative of the estate of Helen V. Chandley, to Teresa C. Doyle and Brandy Hurley, subject to a life estate, 13th district, no value listed;
Walter C. Chandley, personal representative of the estate of Helen V. Chandley, to Walter C. Chandley, 13th district, no value listed;
U.S. Small Business Administration to Jack Sommerville, 2nd district, $5,000;
Jamie Lynn Willis to Jimmie Dean Willis III, 7th district, no value listed;
Feb. 14
Charles R. Bumgarner and former wife, Wanda F. Bumgarner, and Billy Carter and Tina Carter to Jimmie Dean Coffey and wife, Emma Coffey, 22nd district, no value listed;
Jeff Dunbar to Herbert Miller, 1st district, $12,000;
John P. Cox to Ronnie D. McAmis and wife, Annie B. McAmis, 23rd district, $6,500;
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation to The Secretary of HUD, 24th district, no value listed;
Hope Ann Fincher to David Fincher, 19th district, $9,000;
Wilson & Associates, PLLC, successor trustee, to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 14th district, $60,040;
John R. Carter Sr. to Gaynelle Greene, 21st district, $4,000;
Leah Denise Charlton to Tamara Hayes Bowen, 17th district, no value listed;
Walter C. Chandley, personal representative of the estate of Helen V. Chandley, to Walter C. Chandley, 13th district, no value listed;
Paula T. White and husband Jeffery S. White, to Matthew Dwain Carter, 19th district, $22,000;
Audrey Lowery to Ethan E. Metcalf, 10th district, $169,900;
Dianne Susan Ringel King, executrix of estate of William Earl Ringel III, to Francis L. Borden Jr., 17th district, $158,000;
Don McNeese and wife, Linda McNeese, to Ozzy Clarence Thompson, 8th district, $105,000;
Leonard B. Lawson and Terri Lawson and John A. Tweed and Kim Tweed, to Matthew Scott Thompson, 22nd district, $75,000;
William P. Guy and Sharon J. Guy to Caryn Talbot McDermott, 24th district, $339,000;
Lynda Holt to Jason M. Carter and Cody L. Davis, 10th district, $35,000;
Feb. 18
Eddie Ottinger and wife, Paulette Ottinger, to Russell Ottinger, 10th district, no value listed;
Eddie Ottinger and wife, Paulette Ottinger, to Russell Ottinger, subject to a life estate, 3rd district, no value listed;
Deborah Adams Cassidy and Russell Lewis Adams III to Deborah Adams Cassidy and Russell Lewis Adams III, 12th district, no value listed;
Joshua Hadjopoulos to Bryceton Hadjopoulos, trustee of the Amanda Schubel living trust, 10th district, no value listed;
First Community Mortgage Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 2nd district, no value listed;
Larry W. Lamons and wife, Karen Lamons, to Craig Connor and wife, Dawn Connor, 15th district, $30,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Larry Hugh Jones, 1st district, $1,552,85;
Kathy Rhoton to J. Scott Rhoton, 14th district, no value listed;
Safe Harbour, LLC, to Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, and Bryan R. Jones, 10th district, no value listed;
Safe Harbour, LLC, to Larry H. Jones, 10th district, no value listed;
Luke S. Goddard and Melissa Goddard to Charles Avery Clevenger, 10th district, $74,900;
Kenneth Lester Sr. and Barbara Lester to Jonathan David Burchnell and Tiffany Page Burchnell, 18th district, $116,750;
Feb. 19
Hazel E. Scott, trustee of the Jerry D. Scott and Hazel E. Scott trust, to Michael Brown and wife, Shellie Brown, 13th district, $20,000;
Brock & Scott, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Shelton Brothers LLC, 12th district, $54,000;
Jack G. Wilson Jr. and wife, Barbara A. Wilson, to Ryan Poling and wife, Chelsea Poling, 20th district, $160,000;
Limestone Construction Company, Inc., to Adam Shelton, 12th district, $20,000;
Betty Jo Jackson to Stephen Shelton, 20th district, $18,000;
Jeff Southerland to Louann Southerland, 10th district, no value listed;
Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, to Russell J. Johnson and wife, Paula Johnson, 9th district, $6,000;
Heiskell Winstead Jr. to Austin T. Large, 19th district, $140,000;