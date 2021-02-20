The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Jan. 12-19.
Jan. 12
Joseph Darron Hall to Tina Marie Trombley and husband, Dean Trombley, 10th district, $165,000;
James Phillip Richards to Danny A. Skeens and wife, Aneida L. Skeens, and Justin Allan Skeens, 17th district, $315,000;
Dorothy A. Fillers to Danny Garber and wife, Judy Garber, 18th district, $5,060;
E. Lyndon Gallimore and wife, Evonne M. Gallimore, to Joseph C. Nanney and wife, Shalee O. Nanney, 9th district, $37,900;
Steven R. Craddock to Charlie Rowe and wife, Vicky Rowe, 3rd district, $7,000;
Steven R. Craddock and Mary L. Crum, co-executors of the estate of Troy D. Craddock, Steven R. Craddock and Mary L. Crum, individually, Troy Craddock, Debra J. McCready, David L. Jeffers, Lisa Jeffers Kidwell, Connie Jeffers Bowers and Jamie L. Lowery, beneficiaries under the last will and testament of Troy D. Craddock, to Charlie Rowe and wife, Vicky Rowe, 3rd district, $233,000;
Jessie Nicole Boudreaux to Jimmy L. Kirk and Dustin H. Kirk, 5th district, $14,000;
Erik Skatfeld and wife, Mindee K. Skatfeld, to Gary Winn, 1st district, $210,000;
Carol Maupin to Dennis L. Shipley and David L. Shipley, 18th district, no value listed;
Carol Maupin to Adam L. Shipley, 18th district, no value listed;
Troy D. Hunt, Chad Hunt and Adams to Justin Hunt, 8th, 9th,10th, 14th, 15th and 6th district, no value listed;
Carla Jordan-Elbrecht to Angela Plyer, 15th district, $156,000;
Cecilia Marlene Thompson to Naomi Louise Quillen, 6th district, $227,500;
Donna Rogers and Pam B. Smead to Olde Towne Tennis Club, Inc., 10th district, $1,080;
Ashley Cole to Amanda Jo Lambert and Clint Alan Lambert, 14th district, $240,900;
Patricia Elmore to Nina Miller, 10th district, $42,500;
Teresa Dyer to Jeff Dyer, 6th district, no value listed;
Justin House and Soctoria House to Connor James Kelley and Macey Kelley, 24th district, $140,000;
Donna Rogers and Pam B. Smead to Keith Rice and wife, Elizabeth Rice, 10th district, $22,000;
Michael Cansler, individually, Jerry Fortner, Michael Cansler and Rick Greene, co-personal Representatives of the estate of Jimmy Jack Cansler, and Jerry Fortner, Michael Cansler and Rick Greene, co-trustees of the testamentary trust under the last will and testament of Jimmy Jack Cansler, to Jeffrey Black, 6th district, $250,000;
Jan. 13
Diana B. Malone to James G. Foster Jr. and wife, Deborah Foster, 10th district, $165,000;
William Carter and William Conrad Krauser III to William Carter and wife, Melanie Carter, 23rd district, no value listed;
James Mullett to Lee Ann Renea Fisher, 14th district, no value listed;
Richard S. McGill to Alan B. Corley and wife, Mary L. Corley, 10th district, $130,000;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Gerald D. and Anne M. Grimmonpre irrevocable living trust, to Patrick Steven Weeb and wife, Lynn Marie Webb, 1st district, $315,000;
Arnold Hensley and wife, Veronica Hensley, to John B. McIntyre and wife, Brandy C. McIntyre, 10th district, no value listed;
Susan F. Wills to Lisa Southerland and husband, Timmy Southerland, 7th district, no value listed;
Jan. 14
Leslie Ann Melton Irwin, personal representative of the estate of Eva Ruth Solomon Melton, to John Tivis Melton Jr. and Leslie Ann Melton Irwin, 6th district, no value listed;
John Tivis Melton Jr. to Leslie Anne Melton Irwin, 6th district, no value listed;
Brad A. Bauder and wife, Barbara J. Bauder, to Jon B. Barron and wife, Sherri P. Barron, 9th district, $40,000;
J.A. Holloway to Ellen Faye Shelton, 22nd district, $15,000;
John Lyndon Styke to Kellie Anne Byrd and husband, Dylan Wade Byrd, 4th district, no value listed;
John Lyndon Styke to Katie Lynne Styke Boslooper and husband, Dalton Thomas Boslooper, 4th district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Richard S. Gill, 1st district, $25,000;
Emogene Painter to James Lee Miller and wife, Barbara Chupp Miller, 15th district, $225,000;
Dorothy G. Brown to Fred S. Hatfield and Jodi L. Hatfield, 19th district, $8,500;
Jan. 15
Randy Moore to Patricia Huffman and Robert Crawford Jr., 16th district, $25,000;
Kameron A. Keller and wife, Kayla M. Keller, to Jamie Viola Smith and husband, Michael Stephen Smith II, 15th district, $239,900;
H.A. Harris Properties, Inc., to Rosa Colon Gonzalez, Estrella Ortiz Colon, Eduardo Ortiz Colon and Alma R. Ortiz Colon, 4th district, $85,000;
Douglas Myers and wife, Salome Myers, to SRM Properties, 10th district, $81,000;
Kenneth Martin and Janet D. Martin to Christopher P. Monahan, 13th district, $382,000;
Eddie Paul Higgins to Robert T. Wratchford and Cheryl V. Wratchford, 1st district, $39,033.23;
Mary Frances Johnson to Jacob K. Weems and Jared K. Weems, 11th district, no value listed;
Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-personal representatives of the estate of Keith Erwin Webb, to Terry Lee Webb, Robin Lynn (Webb) Jagels and Sandra Kay (Webb) Parker; and Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-trustees for the Gary Lee Webb trust, 1st district, no value listed;
Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-personal representatives of the estate of Keith Erwin Webb, to Terry Lee Webb, Robin Lynn (Webb) Jagels and Sandra Kay (Webb) Parker; and Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-trustees for the Gary Lee Webb trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-personal representatives of the estate of Keith Erwin Webb, to Terry Lee Webb, Robin Lynn (Webb) Jagels and Sandra Kay (Webb) Parker; and Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-trustees for the Gary Lee Webb trust, 1st district, no value listed;
Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-personal representatives of the estate of Keith Erwin Webb, to Terry Lee Webb, Robin Lynn (Webb) Jagels and Sandra Kay (Webb) Parker; and Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-trustees for the Gary Lee Webb trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-personal representatives of the estate of Keith Erwin Webb, to Terry Lee Webb, Robin Lynn (Webb) Jagels and Sandra Kay (Webb) Parker; and Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-trustees for the Gary Lee Webb trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-personal representatives of the estate of Keith Erwin Webb, to Terry Lee Webb and Sandra Kay Parker, co-trustees for the Gary Lee Webb trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Darwin C. Kolb Jr. to Darwin C. Kolb Jr. and wife, Dianne M. Kolb, 13th district, no value listed;
Terry K. Rayburn and Pamela S. Rayburn, trustees of the Terry and Pamela Rayburn living trust, to Minnie L. Key and Herbert A. Key, 24th district, $$47,000;
Jimmy L. Foshie and Sherry P. Foshie to Karcke Family LLC, 7th district, $203,525.29;
Jan. 19
Terry L. Baeshore and wife, Joyce M. Baeshore, to Michael P. Joseph and Patircia C. Westover, 12th district, $24,000;
Thomas J. Stewart and wife, Michele Stewart, to Trisha Casteel Wilhoit, 10th district, $240,000;
Sherilyn K. Lawlor to Tonya R. Patterson, 10th district, $85,000;
patsy Wells, Kkeema Starr Wells and Dwayne Wells to Walter Miscoski and wife, Anne Miscoski, 9th district, $215,000;
Mike Bailey and wife, Karen Bailey, to Larry Bailey and wife, Sherry Bailey, 9th district, $75,000;
Janet R. Gonzales to Janet R. Gonzales and George A. Sikic Jr., 10th district, no value listed;
Carolyn A. Gunter to Larry Allen Jennings and wife, Cynthia Loraine Jennings, 1st district, $28,000;
Charles L.P. Close and Deborah R. Close to Karen Hookway and Jean Hookway, 10th district, $112,500;
Amity L. Cutshall to Ronald Lee Cutshall, 22nd district, no value listed;
Sandra Logan to Stewart Higgins, 6th district, no value listed;
Marvin Stanley Blankenship and wife, Phyllis Darlene Blankenship, to Gerald L. Miller and wife, Karen L. Miller, 7th district, $285,000;
Rebekah A. McGill to Wendy Okie, 13th district, $332,500;
Nicole D. Sexton to Gregory L. Crum, 22nd district, $20,000;
Janet Stewart and husband, Steve Stewart, to Isabel Lago, 23rd district, $95,000;
William Stephen Slater, executor of the estate of Mary V. Slater, and William Stephan Slater, individually, to Carel Van Der Merwe, 10th district, $120,100;
Lyle Crum to Jameison Hughes, 22nd district, $164,900;
Ben Carson, secretary of HUD, to Gregory A. Youngblood, Randa A. Youngblook and Kevin C. Owens, 18th district, $340,132;