The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Nov. 17-20.
Nov. 17
Elizabeth A. Schofield to Dominique O. Burnett, 10th district, $89,900;
Kenneth Matthew Greene and Rachel Kathryn Greene, individually and as co-personal representatives of the estate of Rachel Kathryn Greene, to Willis Fillers Jr. and wife, Brandy Fillers, 13th district, $60,000;
Kenneth Matthew Greene and Rachel Kathryn Greene, individually and as co-personal representatives of the estate of Rachel Kathryn Greene, to Lanbo Home Solutions, Inc., 10th district, $80,000;
Alonzo Bird and wife, Lori Bird to C.M. Cobble, Jeffrey A. Cobble, Joseph R. Coffey, David Layton Stout and Robert Vandusen, trustees of Freedom Baptist Church, 10th district, $12,000;
Ralph J. Metcalf and wife, Mattie G. Metcalf, to Billy Joe Barkley and wife, Lynne Barkley, 8th district, $100,000;
Connie C. Hamilton to William C. Hamilton, 10th district, no value listed;
Michael Willis to Orville Cecil Ball and Shirley Z. Ball, 11th district, $10,000;
Amanda B. Harmon to Joey Ross Harmon, 24th district, no value listed;
Terry Allen Betzold and wife, Brenda June Betzold, to Terry A. Betzold and Brenda J. Betzold, trustees of the Betzold revocable living trust, 8th district, no value listed;
Life, LLC, to Christopher Michael Harvey and wife, Heather Lynn Harvey. 12th district, $114,900;
William Jameson Dixon to David G. Meghreblian and wife, Karen J. Meghreblain, 20th district, $500;
Billy R. Gillis to Jacob R. Mayfield and wife, Hayley Gregg, 13th district, $319,900;
Kimberlee Simpson to Susan Herron, 17th district, $60,000;
Harold V. Russell and Lillian R. Russell to Michael Odell Cook, 9th district, $120,000;
Phillip R. Tipton to Tonya Tipton, 14th district, no value listed;
Torri Emmette and Larry A. Crumley to Phyllis Fry Verran, 10th district, $55,000;
Charles D. Reese and Ruth R. Williams, joint successor trustees of the Jermaine B. Reese revocable living trust, to Kathy McCamey, 13th district, $180,000;
Nov. 18
Freta K. Knight to Greg S. Dykes and wife, Kari M. Dykes, 14th district, $75,000;
CMH Homes, Inc. to Maurice H. Greer III and Sharon Greer, 9th district, $189,900;
Iva M. Starnes and husband, Michael G. Starnes, to Jeffery S. Bond, 16th district, $33,000;
Michael Winters and wife, Tracy Winters, to Ashley Cole, 14th district, no value listed;
Jeremy Bonds to Ashley Cole, 14th district, no value listed;
Ronald J. Boshart and wife, Jewell M. Boshart, to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 10th district, $53,000;
Southern Note Holdings, LLC, to Daniel J. Salend and Shannon D. Salend, 2nd district, $159,900;
Tonya A. Percell to Amanda K. Franklin, 14th district, $154,253;
Tusculum Development, L.P., to Donnie Brooks, 13th district, no value listed;
William Cook to R.B. Proffitt and wife, Helen Proffitt, 4th district, $1;
LKM Properties, L.P., to Diamond Jubilee TN Holding LLC, 10th district, $2,133,522;
Larry W. Daniel and wife, Polly W. Daniel, to Aaron Wayne Daniel and Megan Elizabeth Thompson, subject to a life estate, 9th district, no value listed;
Sherry L. Lamb to John Riddle, 7th district, $5,000;
Tammy M. Gallagher to Tammy M. Gallagher and husband, Albert Gallagher, 12th district, no value listed;
Samantha S. Greer, Anna Swatzell Ricker and Amanda Evoughn Dean to Charles Winston Love, 1st district, no value listed;
Samantha S. Greer, Anna Swatzell Ricker and Amanda Evoughn Dean to Anna Swatzell Ricker, 1st district, no value listed;
Samantha S. Greer, Anna Swatzell Ridker and Amanda Evoughn Dean to Samantha S. Greer, 1st district, no value listed;
Samantha S. Greer, Anna Swatzell Ridker and Amanda Evoughn Dean to Amanda Evoughn Dean, 1st district, no value listed;
Samantha S. Greer, Anna Swatzell Ridker and Amanda Evoughn Dean to Riley Anthony Dean, 1st district, no value listed;
Jack Harry Whitaker to Jack Harry Whitaker, trustee of the Jack Harry Whitaker revocable trust, 10th district, no value listed;
Phyllis Fry Verran to Teresa Watts, 10th district, $108,400;
Audra Gay Luttrell Malone, personal representative for the estate of Buddy Ray Luttrell, to Audra Gay Luttrell Malone, 25th district, no value listed;
Nov. 19
Eagle Crest Rentals to Terry Lynn Wykle d/b/a Eagle Crest Rentals, 14th district, $47,000;
Eagle Crest Rentals to Terry Lynn Wykle d/b/a Eagle Crest Rentals, 15th district, $10,000;
Sven Hadjopoulos and wife, Mary Lou Hadjopoulos, to Donna C. Rogers, 10th district, $135,000;
Fred Thomas Hopson and Ellen Hopson to Richard Hopson, 14th district, $40,000;
Richard Hopson to Lindsey Reeves, subject to a life estate, 14th district, no value listed;
Fred Thomas Hopson, personal representative of the estate of Faye Irene Hopson, to Fred Thomas Hopson, Ellen Hopson and Richard Hopson, 13th district, no value listed;
Tommy Carlyle Gregory and wife, Frances Gregory, and Kathy K. Gregory, to Tommy Carlyle Gregory and wife, Frances Gregory, and Kathy K. Gregory and Robin Wolff, 9th district, no value listed;
Kathryn LeVee, individually, and Kathryn LeVee, trustee of the Freda M. Darling testamentary trust, to Julie Melissa Montgomery, 15th district, $54,000;
Michelle Postell to Eron C. Bushnell and wife, Ann M. Bushnell, 15th district, $329,000;
Bob W. Blanton to Lula D. Henry, 10th district, $179,000;
Johnny Wilson to Jordan D. Dugger and Seth L. Dugger, 10th district, $16,000;
Cindy Adams to Christopher D. Schwichtenberg, 22nd district, $255,000;
Tracy Boyd, and Tracy Rodgers and Allen Boyd to Kathleen A. Valentine and William B. Kaletta, 4th district, no value listed;
Tracy Boyd, and Tracy Rodgers and Allen Boyd to Jonathan E. Haun and Sadie Hall-Haul, 4th district, $320,000;
John P. Cox to Lanny K. Dean and wife, Karen L. Dean, 23rd district, $37,500;
Timothy Franklin and wife, Victoria Hope Franklin, to James Kenneth Culbert, 15th district, $110,000;
Jan. 20
Johnny Hutton and wife, Jane Hutton, to the Hutton family limited partnership, 24th district, no value listed;
James O. Painter and wife, Brenda G. Painter to James Olan Painter Jr. and Keith Michael Painter, subject to a life estate, 1st district, no value listed;
Steven Davis, Vicki Solomon and Donald Dave to Steve Cutshaw and wife, Cheryl Cutshaw, 2nd district, $42,000;
Michael Cansler, individually, and Jerry Fortner, Michael Cansler and Rick Greene, co-personal representatives of the estate of Jimmy Jack Canlser, and Jerry Fortner, Michael Cansler and Rick Greene, co-trustees of the testamentary trusts Jimmy J. Cansler, to Thomas Haire and wife, Reee Haire, 8th and 10th district, $12,000;
James Robert Harmon to Ralph W. Harmon, 6th district, $27,000;
Ralph W. Harmon and Theodore “Teddy” Harmon to Ralph W. Harmon and Mary R. Harmon 6th district, no value listed;
Ralph W. Harmon and Mary B. Harmon, and Theodore “Teddy” Harmon to Ralph W. Harmon and Mary R. Harmon, 6th district, no value listed;
Nancy Moore Solomon to Larry H. Jones, Bryan Jones and Vivian Jones, dba VBL Properties, 24th district, $100,000;
Jason M. Malone to Audra G. Malone, 12th district, no value listed;
Jeremiah S. Lutzow and wife, Sandra P. Lutzow, to Martin G. McDonald and wife, Kendra J. McDonald, 13th district, $269,900;
Adrienne Brooke Scott to Elias M. Scott, 6th district, no value listed;
Elias M. Scott and Emily Scott to Carroll R. Combs, 6th district, $79,900;
Johnny Eugene Murray to Roy Frank Waddell and wife, Terri Waddell, and Hannah Honeycutt, 23rd district, $70,000;
Joel Leslie Kuka and Melanie Kuka to Charles Frederick Carter III and Arlena Micielle Carter, 15th district, $299,900;
Claude Jackson Archer Jr. to Jonathan James Carter and wife, Debra Diane Carter, 11th district, $10,000;
Cynthia A. Tannert, trustee under the John Wayne MicMichen irrevocable living trust, to Pamela C. Gwynne, 24th district, $156,000;
Juanita P. Taylor to C&C Millwright Maintenance Company, Inc., 10th district, $120,000;
Reuben G. Smucker Jr. and Susie Ann Smucker, trustees under the Reuben G. Smucker Jr. and Susie Ann Smucker revocable living trust, to Jamie De-Vera and wife, Katherine De-Vera, 8th district, $128,500;