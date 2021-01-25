The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Nov. 2-16.
Nov. 2
Barbara Robertson Perry and husband, Charlie E. Perry, to Donald L. Robinson, 20th district, nvl;
Nov. 9
Cory N. Pratt and Olivia M. Pratt to Gary L. Martha, 9th and 10th district, $114,900;
Deborah Anne Mullins, executrix of the estate of Sarah Rebecca Brown, and Deborah Ann Bullins and Scott Alan Brown, devisee’s of the last will and testament of Sarah Rebecca Brown, to Timothy A. Ragon and wife, Ashley Beth Ragon, 13th district, $234,900;
Mary F. Hammitt to Timothy Mark Frye Jr., 6th district, $250,000;
James A. Wilburn to Martin A. Santiago, 10th district, $50,000;
Barbara Alley, Hugh K. Johnson and Gary C. Wills to Kenneth M. Greene, 20th district, $15,000;
Cody L. Davis to Vongphrachanh Thirakul, 10th district, $135,500;
Brenda L. Jones and husband, Johnny Bill Jones, to Barbara J. Swafford and Dewey Dewayne Taylor, 12th district, $10;
Dustin Powell Click and wife, Erin Elizabeth Williams Click, to Christie Fox, 13th district, $110,000;
Christie Fox to Dustin P. Click and wife, Erin E. Click, 10th district, $200,000;
Susan Ellen Stewart to Kristina B. Hahne and Lorrie E. Wright, 18th district, $71,000;
Thomas Lynn Carmichael to William Arthur Armstrong and wife, Amy Jones Armstrong, 13th district, $105,511;
Nov. 10
Brenda Gail Myers, executrix of the estate of Albert Harold Moles, to Carolyn Marie Seaton and husband, Billy Ray Seaton, 13th district, $210,100;
Nancy W. Sexton to Stephen Lee Sexton, 10th district, no value listed;
James Whitman and wife, Sharon Whitman, to Joseph F. Conte and wife, Susan D. Conte, 1st district, $350,000;
Elvin Schoolcraft to Antonio Mosquera and wife, Therese Mosquera, 14th district, $190,000;
Timothy Mark Frye to Brittany K. Davis, 23rd district, $142,000;
Mark A. Jones to Rickey A. Chappell and wife, Jennifer Chappell, 17th district, $96,000;
Vongphrachanh Thirakul to Vongphrachanh Thirakul and Nunu Thirakul, 10th district, no value listed;
Kyle Waddell and wife, Vickie Waddell, and Shirley Waddell to Kyle D. Waddell and wife, Vickie Waddell, 18th district, no value listed;
Harold D. Patterson Jr. and wife, Brooke D. Patterson, to Lyan Florence and wife, Tammy Florence, 10th district, $269,900;
Nov. 12
James A. Sauls to Timothy A. Green, 5th district, $125,000;
Brian Allen McAmis to Bobby Hightower, 16th district, $108,000;
Ricky D. Frye to Colleen McAmis and husband, Taylor McAmis, 8th district, $189,900;
Terrance Bergeron and wife, Patricia Bergeron, to Daniel Denis Coombe and wife, Kaitlyn Joy Coombe, 15th district, no value listed;
Florence Moore to Bobby Keith Reed, 8th district, no value listed;
Natisha Marie Brown to Natisha M. Brown and Brian T. Bartlett, 13th district, no value listed;
James W. Woods to Jessie Ware and wife, Sarah Ware, 25th district, $69,900;
E. Jerome Banks and wife, Rhonda Banks, to Jack C. Richards and wife, April N. Richards, 18th district, $37,500;
James E. McNabb and Sandra D. McNabb, to Hayden Lee Foulks, 14th district, $150,000;
Roger S. Hendry to Allen B. Hendry, 13th district, no value listed;
Allen B. Hendry to Roger S. Hendry, 13th district, no value listed;
Allen B. Hendry to Roger S. Hendry, 13th district, no value listed;
James Young and Autumn Young to Frank Cedillo, 9th district, $139,900;
Rachel Concetta Ratheal-Silvers to Michael Orrey and Ashlyn Paige Tarlton, 10th district, $179,900;
Ricky D. Frye to Terry Allen Betzold and Brenda June Betzold, 8th district, no value listed;
Sean Wheeler and wife, Wendi Wheeler, to Adam Shelton, 13th district, $18,750;
Pamela Darlene Pierce to Jeffery D. Michels and wife, Laura E. Michels, 17th district, $101,500;
Russell Olin O’Barr and wife, Shirley Griggs O’Barr, to Brian K. Cox and Cynthia Kelberer, 9th district, $32,500;
Arnold Stills and wife, Joyce Stills, to Diana Hensley, subject to a life estate, 18th district, no value listed;
Joyce Stills to Janet Arrington, 18th district, no value listed;
Nov. 13
Anna C. Bishop and Louise K. Moore, to Anna C. Bishop, Louise K. Moore and Robert Bryan Bishop, 11th district, no value listed;
Glen Robert Smith to Jana M. Darnell and Jonathan A. Darnell, 16th district, no value listed;
Vince P. Hockeborn and wife, Dawn Renee Hockeborn, to Trevor Hensley and wife, Brooke Allen, 2nd district, $147,900;
Johnisa Garren Golash, trustee of the trust A under the will of John L. Garren, to Bryon Snelson and wife, Kimberly Snelson, 22nd district, $52,000;
Consumer Credit Union to Ballick Properties, LLC, 8th district, $140,000;
Heather Kinser to Thaddeus Kinser, 23rd district, no value listed;
Robert Ayers, A.K. Killion and Donald R. Duryea, trustees of the Warrensburg Community Cemetery, to Joy B. Amo, 25th district, $12,159,10;
Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, Inc., to Jonathan A. Rugtherford and wife, Karen D. Rugherford, 10th district, $39,000;
Aaron Massey and April Massey to Aron Cutshaw and Mandy Cutshaw, 13th district, $217,000;
William Michael Wilson and William Storm Wilson, co-trustees of the Dominique Sky Gretchen Wilson subtrust, to Dominique Sky Gretchen Wilson, 24th district, no value listed;
Robert O. Schaed to Juan Santana and wife, Diane Santana, 11th district, $23,000;
John A. Valentino to Raelynn L. Brown, 11th district, $42,500;
Robert Keith Hensley and Vickie J. Hensley to Donna M. James, 10th district, $175,000;
Spectrum Parks to Allan Thomas Smith and Rebecca Mitchell and Michael L. Mitchell, 11th district, $120,000;
Londa Patton Bunn and Randall ‘Randy’ Lynn Patton to Billy Sam Patton and wife, Vilas Patton, subject to a life estate, and Billy Sam Patton and wife, Vilas Patton, 23rd district, no value listed;
Billy Sam Patton and wife, Vilas Patton, and Londa Patton Bunn and Randall ‘Randy’ Lynn Patton, subject to a life estate, to Daniel Jacob Scroggins and Tina Marie Scroggins, 23rd district, $85,000;
Brad Ellenburg to Russell Hendrix, 10th district, $75,500;
Lloyd G. Covill and Mary Y. Covill, to Merlin James Yoder and wife, Rhoda J. Yoder, 22nd district, $176,000;
Nov. 16
Nickie Cannon to Josh Parkins, 9th district, $6,500;
Randy Keith Waddell to Jodie A. Johnson, 9th district, $141,000;
Melanie Sovine, personal representative of the estate of Darrell G. Sovine, Melanie Sovine, individually, Rosanne Joyner and Darrell T. Carter to Judy K. Cope, Janice E. Cope and Alan G. Cope, 10th district, $227,500;
Tammie J. White Nicholson to Craig A. Easterly, 10th district, $83,500;
Jerry Mercer and wife, Wendy Mercer, to Robert R. Shipley Jr. and wife, Brenda Sue Shipley, 10th district, $120,000;
Max Sizemore and wife, Beulah Sizemore, to Ari Daluz and wife, Maria Daluz, 25th district, $105,000;
Ronald Edward Lee and Vickie L. Lee to John Holsti, 1st district, $179,900;
Thomas E. Dubois and wife, Patricia J. Dubois, to Joshua L. Idell and wife, Madison E. Idell, 13th district, $375,000;
Bonnie Clyde Goode Hixson to Betty Jean Goode Sapp, 10th district, $32,850;
Tony Bird and wife, Betty Bird, to Tony A. Bird and Betty R. Bird, trustees of the Bird family community property trust, 13th and 15th district, no value listed;
Betty Roberts Bird to Tony A. Bird and Betty R. Bird, trustees of the Bird family community property trust, 25th district, no value listed;
Tony A. Bird and wife, Betty R. Bird, to Tony A. Bird and Betty R. Bird, trustees of the Bird family community property trust, 9th and 15th district, no value listed;
Tony A. Bird and wife, Betty R. Bird, to Tony A. Bird and Betty R. Bird, trustees of the Bird family community property trust, 25th district, no value listed;
Donna Marie James to Janet S. Anglin, 11th district, $240,000;
Russell E. Baird and wife, Janice L. Baird, to Hazel Baughman, 4th district, $130,000;
Patsy W. Shelton to Idell Construction Co., Inc., 10th district, $150,000;
Derek K. Killion and wife, Amanda L. Killion, to Michael A. Hicks and Renee L. Hicks, 4th district, $249,900;
Belinda Hinkle to Larkin W. Clemmer, 6th district, $200,000;
Abundant Life of Greene County to Brad M. Kaplan, 10th district, $95,000;
Joshua Brandon Evans to Scotty A. Williams and Carol L. Williams, 9th district, $90,000;
Patricia Vanderetraeten to Hannah Faircloth, 9th district, $86,000;
Thelma Morgan Young and Daniel J. Salend and Shannon D. Salend to Aundrea Gunter and Nicholas Gunter, 10th district, $60,000;
Dominique Sky Gretchen Wilson to Timothy Trainer and wife, Lisa Trainer, 24th district, $370,000