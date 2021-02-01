The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Nov. 23-Dec. 1.
Nov. 23
Pamela Darlene Bryant to Mark Baxter Gammon and Lisa Thi Kessler, 22nd district, $185,000;
Heritage Community Bank to Pamela Darlene Bryant, 24th district, $35,000;
Marcus Eric Johnson and wife, Shenia Diane Johnson, to Matthew W. Smith, 17th district, $255,000;
Meary Peters to Teresa R. Crawford, 10th district, $124,500;
Larry G. Johnson and Ginger R. Johnson to David Michael Lister, 5th district, $319,500;
Angel Gilland Peters and husband Cecil Peters, to William Lynn Hartman and wife, Bonnie Hartman, 10th district, $30,000;
H. David Roberts to Brenda Chalfant, 25th district, $25,000;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., to Heather Babb Hensley, 13th district, $110,000;
Celia Ann McCall to Tammi L. Yusuf, 1st district, $19,100;
Carel V. van der Merwe to Elsie M. van der Merwe, 10th district, no value listed;
Carel V. van der Merwe to Elsie M. van der Merwe, 10th district, no value listed;
Elsie M. van der Merwe to Carel V. van der Merwe, 13th district, no value listed;
Stanley Allen Giles and wife, Ollie Mae Giles, to William H. Morrison and Sheila S. Morrison, trustees of the Morrison family trust, 25th district, no value listed;
Iva M. Starnes and husband, Michael G. Starnes, to Charles K.C. Honaker and wife, Rebecca Dyan Honaker, 11th district, $339,900;
Miguel A. Sanchez-Gonzalez and wife, Emily Vanessa Molineros-Robles, to Romana Guadalupe Salgado, 11th district, no value listed;
Iva M. Starnes and husband, Michael G. Starnes, to Charles K.C. Honaker and wife, Rebecca Dyan Honaker, 11th district, no value listed;
Tivis Ratliff to Barbara Jean Ratliff Kress, 17th district, no value listed;
Barbara Jean Ratliff Kress to John L. Dusablon and Susan A. Dusablon, 17th district, $500;
Justin R. Goembel and Melissa A. Goembel to Douglas E. Gant Sr. and Kristie C. Gant, 12th district, $750,000;
Nancy C. Casteel to Joel Shipley and wife, Lisa Shipley, 1st district, $16,000;
Shankus Group Greeneville LLC to Sai Greeneville LLC, 10th district, $2,900,000;
Stephen C. Love and wife, Sharon A. Love, to Kristi Michelle Mathis, 13th district, $195,000;
Patsy Ruth Wells to David Heith Rollins and wife, Pamela J. Rollins, 9th district, $33,500;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court, as special commissioner, to C.N. Wilhoit and SASKCUS, LLC, 22nd district, $59,940;
Nov. 24
Travis Cooter to Timothy L. Stinnett, 10th district, $132,500;
Darren G. Arrowood to Ken Shelton and wife, Crystal Shelton, 3rd district, $140,000;
Derick V. Whitson and Constance King Whitson to Jerry Wayne Brown and wife, Kelly Denise Brown, 22nd district, $150,000;
Troy Dwight Hunt to Ray Shelton, 1st district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court as special commissioner, to Nick Susong and wife, Jennifer Susong, 8th district, $77,000;
Celestine L. Hixson III to Lisa Marie Hixson, 23rd district, no value listed;
Helen Huff Mashburn to Jason Eric Johnson and Jay Charles McMillan, co-trustees under the Darris Layne Mashburn special needs trust, 5th district, no value listed;
Linda Hensley to Gregory S. Faust and Doreen E. Bennett, 1st district, $90,000;
Larry G. Johnson and wife, Ginger R. Johnson to Joyce Marie Nance, 13th district, $215,000;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., to Joel P. Dupre and Cynthia E. Dupre, 22nd district, $176,900;
William J. Roberts and Mary E. Roberts to Dimitri Chaber and Sheri Chaber, 5th district, $60,000;
Matthew Duncan and wife, Chloe Duncan, to Stephan A. Follmer and wife, Christine Follmer, 1st district, $50,000;
Robert R. Otto, trustee under the Penates trust, to Timothy O. Wagers and wife, Maude Misaki Wagers, 8th district, $54,000;
Robert J. Albert Sr. to Robert J. Albert Jr., 8th district, no value listed;
Tracy McAmis Dickerson to Tracy M. Holmes and Johnathan P. Holmes, 17th district, no value listed;
Robert L. Turner to Matthew Earl Moyers, 6th district, $16,000;
Michael D. Schubert and wife, Mary A. Schubert, to David A. Betz and wife, Julie A. Betz, 13th district, $461,000;
Duane Hayes and David Hayes to Scott Kusel and wife, Susan Kusel, 1st district, $15,000;
Ted Freeman to Timothy Lee Francis and wife, Amy Lynne Francis, 10th district, $131,250;
Helen Achenbach to Brian A. Hayes, 10th district, $199,000;
Donald A. Ruizzo and wife, Janice J. Ruizzo, to Raymond F. Pijma and wife, Kimberly H. Pijma, 22nd district, $40,000;
Michelle L. Gruber to Jacqueline Snyder, 22nd district, $79,900;
Johan I. Brown and wife, Ashlyn T. Brown, to Lindsay Peet and Allie Kent, 2nd district, $130,000;
Timothy Alan Ragon and wife, Ashley Beth Ragon, to Jonah Isaac Brown and wife, Ashlyn Brown, 24th district, $149,900;
Paul Wagner and wife, Kathleen B. Wagner, to Paul Zacharias and wife, Cheryl J. Zacharias, 2nd district, $209,900;
Adam C. Scott and Megan E. Rader to Christopher Carr and wife, Shealgh Carr, 23rd district, $185,000;
Albert J. Desormeaux, Sherry C. Burris, Dorothy M. Harrison, William P. Desomeaux, Katherine D. Turner and Michele D. Shelton to Katherine D. Turner and husband, John W. Turner, 5th district, $23,000;
Steve B. Munson to David L. Stewart and Sandra J. Steward, 15th and 16th district, $3,000;
CMH Homes, Inc, to Robert Wells Taylor and Megan Ree Taylor, 9th district, $29,500;
Richard Palmer and Barbara Betbeeze to Donna S. Fann, 1st district, $245,000;
HV 2004, LLC, to Frances Moore and Kelly Moore, 2nd district, no value listed;
Frances Moore and Kelly Moore to Jodi L. Gemmer and Robert F. Gemmer, 2nd district, $45,000;
Christina M. Wills and Christopher M. Wills to Logan Derek Collins, 13th district, $160,000;
JDF INC to Gordon H. Hoffman, 10th district, $223,500;
Brooks Farming and Excavating L.P., to Diana Brooks, 13th district, no value listed;
Brooks Farming and Excavating L.P., to Diana Brooks, 13th district, no value listed;
Brooks Farming and Excavating L.P., to Diana Brooks, 19th district, no value listed;
Donnie Brooks to Diana Brooks, 20th district, no value listed;
Donnie Brooks to Diana Brooks, 10th district, no value listed;
Donnie Brooks to Diana Brooks, 9th district, no value listed;
Third Base Investmens, LLC, to Dannette Slack, 5th district, $70,000;
Mary Katherine Hubbard, personal representative and sole heir-at-law of the estate of Dorothy Willadean Fort, to Edward F. Love and Mary K. Love, 13th district, $145,000;
Michelle Mathes Wilhoit, Marsha Sexton, Bobby Mathes and Melanie Shultz, devisees under the last will and testament of Shirley Josephine Mathes, to Allen D. Boyd and Tracy L. Boyd, 6th district, $99,900;
Kenneth Clark Hood, substitute trustee, to William K. Smith Jr., David Brian Julian and Russell Lynn Noe, 6th district, $5,200;
Shirley Waddell to Jeffrey Iwin Waddell and wife, Rebecca Ann Waddell, 3rd district, no value listed;
Shirley Waddell to Yvonne Rose Renner, subject to a life estate, 2nd district, no value listed;
Samuel P. Thomas and wife, Huichun Thomas, Sydney Meng Thomas and Olivia Meng Thomas to Andrew Testi and wife, Katie Testi, 24th district, $45,000;
Ronald W. Woods, personal representative of the estate of Nat R. Coleman Jr., to Tusculum Road, LLC, $190,000;
Dec. 1
Betty Slagle to Hobart Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, to Kenney david Ricker and wife, pamela Susan Ricker, 24th district, $319,113;
Joyce S. Cox to Gregory S. Meyer and wife, Rebecca R. Meyer, 10th district, $198,500;
Aaron L. Bible and wife, Ashley M. Bible, to Y&K Propertieis, 13th district, $228,000;
Lisa Meislahn to Diane Lentino, 6th district, $36,000;
Priscilla A. Renahan to Scott Gentry, 10th district, no value listed;
Terry L. Ferguson to Jeffrey Cooper and Janet Cooper, 9th district, $670,000;
Cleno V. West to Cleno V. West and Luke Garrison West, 23rd district, no value listed;
Cleno V. West to Cleno V. West and Luke Garrison West, 23rd district, no value listed;
Cleno V. West to Cleno V. West and Luke Garrison West, 23rd district, no value listed;
Brian A. Ward, Kim G. Ward and Brian Allen Ward, successor trustee of the James and Carol Donohue living trust, to Gregory Wheeler and Suzanne E. Wheeler, 17th district, $650,000;