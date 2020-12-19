The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Sept. 3 and Oct. 15-.
Sept. 3
Terry R. Carter and Sheila J. Carter to Jarrod C. Carter, subject to a life estate, 11th district, no value listed;
Oct. 15
U.S. Bank National Association to Dean Fledderjohn and wife, Suzette Fledderjohn, 12th district, $84,000;
Frederick C. Bailey and Kathryn A. Bailey, trustees of the Bailey family trust, to Bruce Whitaker, 8th district, $142,000;
Roger Dean Nunley to Tracy R. Nunley, 18th district, no value listed;
Brock & Scott, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Quint Bourgeois and Laura McNeese, 1st district, $285,771;
Deborah Keister to Adventure From Home, Inc., 1st district, $80,000;
Larry Penley and Vicky Penley to Steve Morris and wife, Cheryl Morris, 14th district, $8,000;
Wilma Huff, Wayland McKay Huff Jr. and Sonja Maddox to Wayland McKay Huff Jr and Sonja Maddox, 5th district, no value listed;
Matthew Bryan Hill to Wesley Ryan Vaughn and wife, Christina Beth Vaughn, 4th district, $39,000;
Heritage Community Bank to Timothy Stafford and wife, Janet Stafford, 24th district, $50,000;
Barbara S. Caudill to Donald S. Caudill, 9th district, no value listed;
Darlene Bennett to Kathryn L. Miller, 12th district, $167,000;
Terrie Grubbs, personal representative of the last will and testament of Glenna Katherine Barnes, to herbert King and wife, Melva King, 10th district, $19,000;
Eagle Crest Rentals, a partnership comprised of Terry Lynn Wykle and Staphen J. Spatz, to Terry Lynn Wykle d/b/a Eagle Crest Rentals, 14th district, no value listed;
Partricia A. Butcher and husband, Dewayne F. Butcher, to Rickey Lee Dean and wife, Kathy L. Dean, 13th district, $171,000;
Charles Wayne Susong and wife, Mary Jo Susong, to Jason Mann and wife, Halina Mann, 22nd district, $12,500;
Phillip Russell McCrary and Phillip Russell McCrary II to Anthony Todd McCrary, 15th district, no value listed;
Dorothy Phyllis Abbott and husband, Jesse Abbott, to Angela Kaye Williams and Jerry Patrick Ball, 12th district, $20,000;
Lavonna Key to Jonathan Travis Honeycutt and wife, Danielle Honeycutt, 10th district, $67,000;
Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, to Benjamin Pasour, 8th district, $92,500;
Linda Spencer Sykes to Carrol Laws and wife, Brooke Laws, 21st district, $109,000;
Scott Jackson to Linda Sykes, 12th district, $25,000;
Logan Metcalf and wife, Madison Metcalf, to John H. Abbott and Carol Abbott, 22nd district, $196,200;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Mark Marszalek and Rhonda Marszalek, 6th district, no value listed;
First Horizon Bank to Joshua Wilkerson, 1st district, $172,000;
James Ray Tweed and wife, Charlene Tweed, and Jamie Davella to Terry Tallos and wife, Kathleen Tallos, 3rd district, $50,000;
Rebecca L. Allen to Kevin M. Catron and wife, Amber L. Catron, 3rd district, $345,000;
Doris Bowman to Randy L. Partin and wife, Teai L. Parton, 20th district, no value listed;
Mary Kay Settle to Shelby Adele Moore, 18th district, $160,000;
Randy Dunbar and Renee Dunbar to Joseph A. Shipman and Ashleigh Shipman, 22nd district, $289,000;
Linda A. Johnson to Kyle Glenn, 6th district, $20,000;
Larry H. Jones d/b/a VBL Properties, to Sabrina Marie Galarza, 10th district, $17,050;
Danny D. Holt to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 6th district, $55,000;
Bill Wilds, Gary Shelton and Nathan Seaton, trustees of the Cedar Creek Church of God of Greeneville, to Tennessee Ministries of the Church of God, Inc., 18th district, no value listed;
Tennessee Ministries of the Church of God, Inc., to the trustees of Cedar Creek Church of God, 18th district, no value listed;
Barbara Ruth Doty and Fred W. Malone Jr., co-executors of the estate of Mary Ruth Malone, to Fred W. Malone Jr., Barbara Ruth Doty and Agnes Malone Williamson, 10th district, no value listed;
Janice Jones, Tracey Jones Clowers, Ronald Jones and Rhonda L. Morales to Janice Jones, a life estate, and remainder to Tracey Jones Clowers, Ronald Jones and Rhonda L. Morales, 11th district, no value listed;
Zetta Harmon to Joe Edward Harmon, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
Zetta Grace Harmon, personal respresentative of the last will and testament of Joe Elliotte Harmon, to Joe Edward Harmon, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
Terrie Grubbs, personal representative of the last will and testament of Glenna Katherine Barnes, to Ronald R. Crum and Charles M. Hankins, 24th district, $103,950;
Oct. 20
Albert J. Raber and wife, Esta Raber, to Carlos Lopez and wife, Debbie Lopez, 13th district, $815,000;
Shawn Hinkle and wife, Rachel Hinkle, to John M. Thomas and wife, Deborah L. Thomas, 15th district, $11,500;
Rubin Lubin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Shelton Brothers LLC, 10th district, $49,240;
Joy Lynn Garber, personal representative of the estate of Tommy Lynn Marshall, to Joy Lynn Garber, 2nd district, no value listed;
Craig R. Olson and Lindsey Swift to Heather Olson, 25th district, no value listed;
Jackie Ray Gardin and Jeanette Gardin to Barney Vaught, 20th district, $154,900;
Rebekah A. McGill to Richard S. McGill, 10th district, no value listed;
Rebekah A. McGill to Richard S. McGill, 1st district, no value listed;
Barbara Mae Reneau to Douglas Eugene Reneau, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Jennifer Smith to Angela M. Vie and Joshua M. Vie, 13th district, $311,500;
Kathy B. Casteel to John R. Carter Sr., 21st district, $65,000;
Audrey Lowery to Paul Daniel Meier and Barbara Ann Meier, 10th district, $271,000;
Workhorse Cabs, LLC, to Store Master Funding XVII, LLC, 10th district, $8,145,736;
Oct. 21
Debra House and Tony King, and Angelia Cordwell Alcantara and Michael S. King to Janice Y. Fisher, 8th district, $120,000;
Adam Luttrell and wife, Lana Luttrell, to Woodrow Shelton, 23rd district, $20,000;
Sandy Love Gammons and husband, Carroll D. Gammons, to Carol Love and Amanda Mead, 10th district, no value listed;
Edward Bryan Laughlin to Summer Morgan Laughlin, 22nd district, no value listed;
William Eugene Lawrence Jr. to Beverly Diane Lawrence, 23rd district, no value listed;
Denise Roxann Rogers to George Robert W. Rogers Jr. 20th district, no value listed;
George Robert W. Rogers Jr. to Garry Greene and Denise Greene, 20th district, $397,500;
John R. Carter Jr. and wife, Jenna Carter, and Kent Hogan and wife, Whitney Hogan, to Spectrum Parks, GP, 11th district, $15,000;
Community Loan Servicing LLC, to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 8th district, $37,500;
Carroll Brown and Edna Brown to Alisha Ricker, 16th district, $20,000;
Alisha Ricker to Richard Griffin Jr., 16th district, $75,000;
Carolyn Jones Armstrong, executrix of the last will and testament of Gwondola O’Dell Anderson, and Carolyn Jones Armstrong, individually, to Justin N. Matthews and wife, Michelle L. Matthews, 22nd district, $265,000;
James Joshua Pierce and wife, Courtney Ann Pierce, to Matthew T. Duncan and wife, Chloe A. Duncan, 10th district, $320,000;
David S. Albert Sr. and wife, Patricia M. Albert, to Keith A. Harrison and wife, Alisa R. Harrison, 13th district, $140,000;
Eddie W. Harmon to TBS Construction LLC, 17th district, $25,000;
James W. Roberts and Donna C. Roberts to James Daley and Sandra Daley, 21st district, $275,000;
Lori Collette Campbell to Linda G. Jankowski and Thomas J. Jankowski, 10th district, $194,000;