The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for April 26-May 3.
April 26
Charles T. Caraway and wife, Kathy N. Caraway, to Ethan Douglas Snapp, 8th district, $90,000;
Bobby L. Guinn to Roy Vern Milton, 20th district, $23,500;
Gwen Cavanaugh to Melanie Morgan, 5th district, $22,000;
Stanley Hoard and Kathlene Hoard to Jesler Alexander Hernandez Tomas and wife, Maria Claudia Rodrigues Ponce, 10th district, $60,000;
Leonard McLain and wife, Jennifer McLain, to Aaron Hunter Baxter and Kenzie G. Jobe, 17th district, $50,000;
Kathryn Levee individually and as trustee of the Freda M. Darling testamentary trust, to Charles Merland Clapper and wife, Karla Dee Clapper, 15th district, $54,000;
Bella Properties, LLC, to Matthew Olson, 17th district, $169,900;
Ag Perfame Family Limited Partnership to William E. Moody and Cherie M. Moody, 23rd district, $325,000;
Gary Milhorn and wife, Cathy Milhorn, to David W. Myers and Rebecca Ann Myers, 13th district, $17,500;
David A. Braun Sr. to Peri Ann Miller, 10th district, $210,000;
Buford Edward Metcalf, Norma Dean Johnson, Brenda Sue Laws and Deloris Kay Johnson to Raymond F. Puma and wife, Kimberly H. Puma, 22nd district, $125,000;
Robert Lee Grim to Bobbie Leeann Grim, 22nd district, no value listed;
April 27
Steve Edward Cook and wife, Roberta Rae Cook, to Chelsea M. Hensley, 19th district, $128,500;
Robert I. Brown Jr. and wife, Mitzi Hartman Brown, to Keith Aaron Bucklew, 12th district, $275,000;
Michael Harris and wife, Christy Harris, to Wesley Adam Cook and Alexandria Cook, 14th district, $227,250;
Jimmy Crum to Amanda Lee, 13th district, $102,500;
William L. Monette and Carlene R. Monette, trustees of the Christian Counseling 401(k) trust, and William L. Monette and wife, Carlene Monette, to William L. Monette and wife, Carlene Monette, 9th district, $1,000;
Jennie E. Smith to Daniel Miser and wife, Christa Miser, 10th district, $129,000;
Judy Slagle to Mark Shane Snipes and wife, Judy Mae Snipes, 17th district, no value listed;
Sharlene Renee’ Dunbar to Kathy Dianne Kimble, 1st district, $66,000;
Judy Livingston and husband, Arthur Livingston, to Erin F. Shelton and husband, Rick A. Shelton, 8th district, $7,000;
Edmond Carter to Shannon L. Hinkle and wife, Valerie D. Hinkle, 7th district, $30,000;
Amy Melinda Lowery to Justin Mark Reaves, 10th district, $235,000;
Betty Swift to Michelle Badten, 15th district, $40,000;
Daniel J. Smucker to Pilgrim Mennonite Conference, 1st district, no value listed;
John D. Smucker, Mark W. Smucker and Pilgrim Mennonite Conference to Myron Dean Wengerd and Edwin A. Coblentz, 1st district, $950,000;
Richard Lawrence Bishop to Donna R. Tweed and husband, Louie Gene Tweed, 10th district, no value listed;
Doris Green to HUD, 18th district, $82,709.07;
Scott Worsham and Tami Worsham to Mark Banner and Jennifer Banner, 1st district, $379,500;
Nancy Ann Helton to Jackie Wilson and wife, Nancy Ealey, 10th district, $16,000;
Chamaine Elizabeth Shephard to Brian Thomas Smith and wife, Vera Novelia Simarmata, 19th district, $6,600;
Mamie King to Pamela K. Browning and Jeffery W. Browning, 15th district, $450,000;
Helen R. Reed Revocable Living Trust, Richard D. Nevius and W. Ruth Nevius Revocable Living Trust, David M. Nevius, sole surviving successor co-trustee of the Helen R. Reed Revocable Living Trust, and David M. Nevius, sole surviving successor co-trustee of the Richard D. Nevuis and W. Ruth Nevius Revocable Living Trust, to Ed Johnson, 23rd district, no value listed;
David Ensor Utz and wife, Angela L. Utz, to Matthew McKeever, 10th district, $255,000;
James Royden Kemp and Amy Nicole Kemp to Dylan Foshie and Brianna Foshie, 24th district, $153,900;
John Andrew Roller to Spencer Hankins, 4th district, $45,000;
April 28
Timothy R. Smithson and wife, Angela M. Smithson, to Catrina Johnson, 22nd district, no value listed;
Gary Key to Hubert Michael Loveday, 4th district, no value listed;
Christopher L. Shepard to Kimberly L. Shepard, 24th district, no value listed;
Marvin Slagle to J. Mark Properties, LLC, 11th district, $315,000;
April 29
Chad Inscore and Christopher Jones to William Wire and wife, Ashlee Shirey, 13th district, $55,000;
Bryan Susong to Trina Youngbar and husband, Tony Youngbar, 10th district, $39,000;
Larry Logan Hilton, personal representative of the estate of Lela Fox, to Daniel Miser and wife, Christa Miser, 12th district, $132,000;
David Pierson Barnett and Eleanor Nadine Barnett, trustees of the revocable living trust for the benefit of David Pierson Barnett and Eleanor Nadine Barnett, to David Hugchens and wife, Rhonda Hutchens, 22nd district, $1;
Tammy Janette Whitehead, personal representative of the estate of Willis Hurley, to Tammy Janettte Whitehead, 6th district, no value listed;
Regina K. Wolfe to James Sanders and wife, Brooke Sanders, 16th district, $22,500;
Tammy Janette Whitehead to Timothy Whitehead Jr., 6th and 7th district, no value listed;
Norma Jean Taylor Hartman to Alan C. Hartman and Clark K. Blake, 14th district, no value listed;
Dennis Landon Williams, personal representative of the last will and testament of Margaret Lucille Adams, to Emily Williams and husband, Dennis Landon Wiliams, 12th district, no value listed;
Jimmie Louise Dunbar to Sheila Kay Jester, 24th district, no value listed;
Dorothy G. Brown to Zane Marfiak, 1st district, $14,500;
Dianna Brooks to Elizabeth Joann Williamson, 19th district, $14,900;
April 30
Keith B. Eagerton and wife, Simone A. Eagerton, to Nick T. Loewen and Janine V. Loewen, 21st district, $84,900;
Katrina Faye Holder and Michael Holder Jr. to Lindsey R. Beck and Mariska Beck, 10th district, $335,000;
Russell C. Taylor and wife, Kellye R. Taylor, to Katrina R. Holder and Michael Holder Jr., 14th district, $324,000;
Tivis Ratliff to David Louie Lodes and wife, Aileen Lodes, 17th district, $84,000;
Johnny Dickerson to Douglas Wade Dickerson, 17th district, no value listed;
Lori A. Dunn to David R. Silloway and wife, Norma D. Silloway, 18th district, $79,000;
J. Steven Burns and Constance Marie Roderick to Michael r. Hunter and wife, Eula Maryann Hunter, 14th district, $142,500;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Mason Gibson III, 11th district, $186,873.01;
Linda Smelcer to Maria Smelcer and Joe Smelcer, 23rd district, $30,700;
Lula Irene Sams to Cameron Scott Walton, 7th district, no value listed;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Lana Kennedy, 6th district, $60,800;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Caleb Winstead and wife, Stacie Winstead, 6th district, $53,800;
Glenda E. Langworthy to Charles Leicester Higges Jr. and wife, Patricia Ann Higges, and Marylee H. Greenlee and husband, Edward W. GreenLee, 3rd district, $13,500;
Imogene A. King and Kidwell King to Jennifer Hartley and Bradley Hartley, 12th district, $391,700;
Brenda Lee Hawthorne and George W. Jones to Kellye R. Taylor and husband, Russell C. Taylor, 14th district, $200,000;
Tina Hernandez, administrix of the estate of Billy Martin Brown, to Carolyn Stubblefield, Pam D’Olympio and Lolita Brown, 12th district, no value listed;
Cindy Hartman, Andrea Hartman Korte, Michael Elliott Heath and James Korte, individually, and Cindy Hartman and Andrea Hartman Korte, personal representative of the last will and testament and first codicil of the last will and testament of Reeda Faye Hartman, to Austin J. Korte and wife, Cory M. Korte, 13th and 24th district, $390,000;
John R. Carter Sr. to Glenn Allen Chadwell and wife, Tracey A. Chadwell, 17th district, $100,000;
William R. Shaw to Jordan Lee Cheek and wife, Savannah Lynn Cheek, 4th district, $15,000;
Pete Morrell and Lisa Morrell to Kevin Dempsey, 9th district, $259,900;
Lisa M. Kugler-Crabtree to Brandon Wilson and Amanda Gunter, 10th district, $235,000;
Robert W. Benson and Rhonda Benson to David Wayne Dayton and Cindy S. Dayton, 15th district, $365,000;
Charles J. Fletcher, Dennis Bowers and Jackie L. Bowers to James Redden and wife, Larrada L. Redden, 3rd district, $185,000;
May 3
John Burgbacher and Anne Burgbacher, and Michael J. Waite Jr. to Melanie Hendrickson, 10th district, $264,900
Ballick Properties, LLC, to HQ Investments, LLC, 10th district, $210,000;
Michael Dewayne Haney, Patrick Spencer Key and Jared Eric Wilkerson to Jason Wilkerson and wife, Rachael Wilkerson, 12th district, $30,000;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Joseph H. Parker and wife, Joan D. Parker, 6th district, $33,050;
Sandra Keicher Finkle, personal representative of the estate of Nancy Carolyn Finkle, to Lori A. Bryant, 10th district, $282,500;
Brandon Radomski to Alysia Randomski, 11th district, no value listed;
Douglas M. Allen, conservator of the person and estate of Linda Gurkins Allen, to Robert R. Crawford and Jaimie L. Crawford, 9th district, $400,000;
Donna Fillers to Kenneth W. Hartman II, 13th district, $22,000;
Mitzi May Bright to Kyle C. Reynolds and wife, Jennifer A. Reynolds, 23rd district, $297,000;
Billy R. Gillis to Donald L. Wiggin and wife, Jody Wiggin, 10th district, no value listed