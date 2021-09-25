The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for May 4-7.

May 4

Pamela McCray, Micah McCray and Courteney Lane to Timothy M. Stoll, 10th district, $1,000;

Melvin Renner and wife, Scarlett Renner, to Frank Methling, 3rd district, $150,000;

Lawrence B. Gregg Sr.and Lawrence M. Gregg to Lawrence B. Gregg Sr. and Susan Gregg, 10th district, no value listed;

Roberta Kathleen Hall, personal representative of the estate of Anthony Leon Hall, to Sharon Louise Bowers, 10th district, $1,000;

Cheyenne Bolton to JoAnne Horton White, 10th district, no value listed;

Danny R. Clark to Johnathan Forester, 1st district, $15,000;

Timothy Houser and wife, Alicia Houser, to Diana L. Clark, 21st district, $165,000;

Mark Edwin Burkey to Kent Oliver Burkey, John Curtis Burkey and Paul Frederick Burkey, 25th district, $8,700;

James W. Hickerson to Melinda S. Hickerson, 10th district, no value listed;

Wilma Mae Ottinger and Jamie Sue Starnes, co-executrices of the estate of Glendon Reed Ottinger, to Brian B. Starnes and wife, Jamie Sue Starnes, 25th district, $300,000;

James Max Park to James Michael Park, subject to a life estate, 7th district, no value listed;

William Wiley Grubb II, trustee of the WWG Investment Trust, to DroW Properties, LLC, 10th district, $97,000;

Russell A. Evans to DroW Properties, LLC, 13th district, $25,000;

Rodney Allen Long and wife, Janetta Carolyn Long, to Rodney Allen Long, Janetta Carolyn Long and Marc Adam Hickman, 8th district, no value listed;

Michael D. Gregg and wife, Velma Gregg, to William I. Earley and wife, Bethany Earley, 15th district, $80,000;

Marcus Poynter, personal representative of the estate of Tammy Marie Poynter, and Marcus F. Poynter to Tanner Collins and wife, Logan L. Collins, 11th district, $92,000;

Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra Sittig to Richard Monroe Crawford and wife, Samantha Nichole Crawford, 4th district, $17,900;

Virginia Mathes and Rita Knight to Steve Newhouse and Sylvia Anthony, 4th district, $125,000;

Frances Hammett, Kenton Weems, individually and as the sole heir-at-law of William Kenneth Weems, and Pamela J. Weems, administratrix of the estate of William Kenneth Weems, to Willie Swatzell, 10th district, $32,000;

John C. Shelton and wife, Patsy F. Shelton, to Edgar Allen Castle and wife, Marianne Castle, 15th district, $150,000;

Stephen G. Wells and wife, Frances Carolyn Wells, to Donald D. Kilday and wife, Connie L. Kilday, 18th district, $150,000;

Robin Forni to Roland Crowder and wife, Mariea Crowder, 16th district, $114,400;

Michael J. Holder and Jenna J. Holder to Jeremy Mitchell and wife, Deanna L. Mitchell, 4th district, $305,999;

B. Margaret Armstrong to Mary-Katherine Kraeger, 9th district, $189,000;

James C. Bitner and wife, Jean M. Bitner, to Nathan C. Howard, 1st district, $7,000;

Angela M. Cavin and Timmy Joe Cavin to Brandon Rodriguez and Sierra Rodriguez, 11th district, no value listed;

Dean Peter Madden to Erwin Leo Madden, 2nd district, no value listed;

James C. Hampton Jr. and wife, Anna S. Hampton, to Tonya Reetz, 10th district, $240,000;

Gary Key to Amanda Killion and husband, Derek Killion, 4th district, no value listed;

Pamela Gail Gentry and Brian Michael Holt to Nicklaus Michael Holt, 9th district, no value listed;

Brian Michael Holt and Nicklaus Michael Holt to Pamela Gail Gentry, 9th district, no value listed;

Linda Diane Ragan to Kasey Johnson, 19th district, $5;

May 5

James W. Wilhoit to Roy Coakley and wife, Natasha Coakley, 22nd district, $30,000;

Tonya M. Martin to Brandon Radomski, 10th district, $160,000;

Teresa L. Wild and Amy L. Boyd to Paul L. Roberts and wife, Jocelyn S. Roberts, 5th district, $189,900;

Eric Frye and wife, Lana Frye, to Robert Joseph Grabowski and wife, Deborah Ann Grabowski, 24th district, $38,500;

Donnie Bible to River Village Properties, LLC, 10th district, $40,000;

Gary L. Martha to Gary L. Martha, trustee of the Gary L. Martha trust, 9th and 10th district, no value listed;

George Larkin Clemmer and wife, Kathy Clemmer, to Thomas McVicar and wife, Janet L. McVicar, 6th district, $169,240.27;

Donald L. Wiggin and Jody Wiggin to Gary Frances Olson and Valerie Leone Olson, 10th district, $319,900;

May 6

James Harmon, executor of the estate of Arnold Harmon, to James Harmon, 12th district, no value listed;

Starr L. Hensely to Robert Ritchea and wife, Margaret Ritchea, 10th district, no value listed;

Gregory Allan Bird and wife, Elizabeth M. Arze, to Joshua Michael Johnson, 14th district, $280,500;

Randy Kay Holland and wife, Dianne Holland, to Biviana Gonzalez Lopez, 10th district, no value listed;

Regina K. Wolfe to Gregory Roehl and wife, Elizabeth Rohel, 16th district, $22,500;

James Harmon, executor of the estate of Arnold Harmon, to James Harmon, 12th district, no value listed;

John B. Bradley Jr. to Lisa Denise Tucker and husband, Vestel Lee Tucker, 17th district, $50,000;

Dennis Potter and wife, Susie A. Potter, to Bobby Ward, 15th district, $44,000;

Susie A. Potter and husband, Dennis Potter, to Bobby Ward, 15th district, no value listed;

Connalley L. Brown to Connalley L. Brown and wife, Kerri M. Brown, 23rd district, no value listed;

Bill G. Moncier and wife, Doris B. Moncier, to Charles Edward Montgomery and Agnes Fay Montgomery, 2nd district, $145,000;

Charles L. Davis Jr. to Nicholas Shepherd, 17th district, no value listed;

Osvaldo Borras and wife, Beatriz Corredeira, to Lonnie W. Kerbs and Sondar J. Kerbs, 12th district, $285,000;

Dwayne Wells and Ruth Wells to Paul R. Wrobel and Deborah S. Wrobel, 18th district, $240,000;

May 7

Mamie King to Donna Zagajowski and Thomas Zagajowski, 15th district, $325,500;

Frank Waddell and wife, Terri Waddell, to Clint Ricker and wife, Lisa D. Ricker, 19th district, $37,000;

John Whitton to Evan A. Whitton, 11th district, no value listed;

Edith J. Flocik and husband, Steven L. Folcik, to William Timar and wife, Veronica Berrueta-Timar, 22nd district, $110,000;

Carl M. Zimmberman and wife, Christina W. Zimmerman, to Randall S. Riddle and wife, Karly F. Riddle, 22nd district, $160,000;

Kenneth Underwood and wife, Kimberly Raines, to Lisa Barner, 8th district, no value listed;

Jeffery T. Duncan to Bethany D. Duncan, 22nd district, no value listed;

Clifford Edward Malone, personal representative of the estate of Della Mae Malone, to Herman William Malone and wife, Rhoda Pauline Malone, 10th district, $65,000;

Matthew T. Duncan and wife, Chloe A. Duncan, to Austin K. Colehamer and Rebecca D. Ward, 10th district, $205,000;

Shale Farms, LLC, to William T. Maine and wife, Lisa G. Maine, 4th district, $31,900;

Michael Thomas Mather to Michael Thomas Mather and wife, Deborah Mather, 10th district, no value listed;

Nicholas T. Crawford to Brett T. Owen and Joy Beth Wilhoit, 13th district, $182,500;

Jerry Morelock and wife, Sheree Morelock, to Linda Evans and Lindsey Evans, 17th district, $14,250;

Dilipkumar Vanmalibhai Patel and wife, Jaymatiben Patel, and Akash Dilipkumar Patel to DP Hotels, LLC, 13th district, $850,000;

Sylvanie M. Wykle to Sylvanie M. Wykle, Anthony Wykle and Jessica Naylor, 23rd district, no value listed;

Jeff White to Paula White, 23rd district, no value listed;

Paula White to Ronald L. Gettys and Jeanne M. Gettys, 23rd district, $155,500;

Luke A. Keasling and wife, Kristen M. Keasling, to Limestone Construction Company, Inc., 13th district, no value listed;

Stevie Allen Garber to Sandra Sutton, 7th district, no value listed;

Mark Edwin Burkey, Kent Oliver Burkey and John Curtis Burkey to Dulaney Properties, 25th district, no value listed;

Tammy Suzanne Felts to Michael Ryan Garrett and wife, Michelle Annette Garrett, 10th district, $364,900;

Randall E. Murray and wife, Jennifer P. Murray, to John P. Cox, 23rd district, $62,000;

Kimberly D. Risner to Sayde Marie Sutherland, 24th district, $150,000;

Connie Painter to Jarrod R. Painter, 1st district, $82,000