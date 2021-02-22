The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Jan. 20-26.
Jan. 20
Riley House and Lee Robert House to Lee R. House, trustee of the House Freedom 2004 living trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Elmer Thad Winchester to J.W. Church, 8th district, $8,000;
Barbara Jean Purkey and husband, Randall Purkey, to David E. Fluty and wife, Jennifer L. Fluty, 20th district, $3,000;
Linda B. Roberts to James T. Cook and wife, Janet G. Freeman, 10th district, $279,000;
Don McMillian and wife, Mitzie McMillian to Julie Donnese Kinser and Amanda Donnene Drummonds, subject to a life estate, 18th district, no value listed;
Don McMillian and wife, Mitzie McMillian to Julie Donnese Kinser and Amanda Donnene Drummonds, subject to a life estate, 3rd district, no value listed;
Brian Lyn Herskind to Deanna Herskind, 3rd district, no value listed;
William Hunt to Gabrielle Reynolds, 10th district, no value listed;
Alan A. Raines to L. Christine Hawk, 8th district, $40,000;
Rubin Lubin TN, PLLC, substitute trustee, to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-1, 10th district, $53,733.28;
Gary Carter and wife, Elizabeth Carter, and Carl Beach and wife, Carolyn Beach, to Gary Sean Carter, 7th district, $1;
Brian Douglas Sharpe to Mitchell Ryan Saulsbury, 12th district, $86,500;
Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Shirley J. Davis irrevocable living trust, to Tiffanee Holt, Ashley Holt and Brandon Holt, 3rd district, no value listed;
Jan. 21
Michael Cansler, individually, Jerry Fortner, Michael Cansler and Rick Greene, co-personal representatives of the estate of Jimmy J. Cansler, and Jerry Fortner, Michael Cansler and Rick Greene, co-trustees of the Monica Page Greene testamentary trust and Brittany Danielle Greene testamentary trust, to Steven Louis Byford and wife, Lisa Michelle Byford, 6th district, $250,000;
Lanny Haynes Gammon to Timothy Dean Rosgen and wife, Evon Monae Harrell-Rosgen, 3rd district, $200,000;
Terry Lawson to Ryan Samuel Lawson and wife, Kassie Marie Lawson, subject to a life estate, 4th district, $75,000;
Terry Lawson to Karen Lawson, 6th district, no value listed;
Arthur T. Sims to Tim A. Brobeck, 9th district, $26,000;
Ballick Properties, LLC, to Billy E. Rader, 8th district, $155,000;
Paul W. Voiles Jr. and wife, Janet D. Voiles, to Jodi D. Higgins, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Mary Ruth Morelock and husband, Lloyd Thomas Morelock, to Mary Emmaline Brooks, 11th district, no value listed;
Marc Wright and wife, Peyton Wright, to Brian K. Northrip and wife, Jennifer Northrip, 1st district, $350,000;
Keith Ramsey and wife, Leaanne Ramsey, to Lance D. Asbury and wife, Kimberly L. Asbury, 4th district, $365,000;
Noah E. Cutshall and wife, Breanna Cutshall, to Randy Gene Grooms and wife, Amanda Grooms, 13th district, $177,000;
Greene County Tennessee to Towne Square Partnership, 10th district, $125,000;
Dustin A. Christie to Joseph Culley and wife, Donna Culley, 19th district, $149,900;
Jan. 22
Jeffrey A. Cobble, personal representative of the estate of Ann Ruth (Britton) Carter, to Nancy Kathryn Parker, 23rd district, no value listed;
Randall ‘Randy’ Laverne Dunn, executor of the estate of Rosemary Florence Dunn, to Lanny Dunn and Randy Dunn, 21st district, no value listed;
Robert Tocci and wife, Marie Tocci, to Mitchel P. Edge, 14th district, $220,000;
Michael Roberts and wife, Carrie Roberts, to Noah Ethan Cutshall, 10th district, $223,900;
James Ackerly and wife, Janie Ackerly, to Richard Hickerson and wife, Angel Hickerson, 5th district, $239,900;
Adventure From Home, Inc., to Alesia Ramsey and Corey Ramsey, 1st district, $125,000;
Gale Hartmann-Slagle and Earl Slagle to Edward Sullivan, 15th district, $181,500;
Jerry D. Freeman and Martha J. Freeman to Guy Andrew Kern Jr. and Kim Marie Kern, trustees of the Kern Family revocable trust, 12th district, $40,000;
Brenda K. Ellenburg and Stephen D. Harris to Katie L. Harris, 24th district, no value listed;
George Leonard to Michael Joe Payne, 1st district, $4,000;
Teresa Johnson and husband, Michael R. Johnson, to Ray Shelton, 1st district, $5,000;
Caleb Foulks to Brent M. Cornette, 21st district, $75,000;
Eddie W. Harmon to Alexander D. Reed, 17th district, $25,000;
Randall Wittig and wife, Mercedes Wittig, to Alonzo J. Bird Jr., 10th district, $26,000;
Jennifer Renee Roberts and Jeremy Michael Roberts to David Keith Duffie and Nancy Gail Duffie, 18th district, $205,000;
Leslie Weems and Angie Weems to Lowell Howard and Gari Howard, 15th district, $289,900;
Alfred Conrad Emerick and Dawn Michelle Emerick to Raymond Clinton Truelove and Brenda Jordan Truelove, 20th district, $14,000;
Robert W. Bird and Sammy L. Bird to Donald White, 24th district, no value listed;
Robert W. Bird, Sammy L. Bird and Donald White to Todd S. Bird and Leann Aiken, 24th district, no value listed;
Robert W. Bird, Sammy L. Bird and Donald White to Todd S. Bird and wife, Cindy Bird, 24th district, $27,500;
Gary Carter and wife, Elizabeth Carter, and Carl Beach and wife, Carolyn Beach, to Chad W. Beach, 7th district, no value listed;
Carl Beach and wife, Carolyn Beach, to Chad W. Beach, 7th district, no value listed;
Jan. 25
Bobby E. Kirk and wife, Linda L. Kirk, to Brian Keith Kirk and wife, Heather Lynn Kirk, 16th district, $77,000;
Sandra Renee Oaks to Billy Gene Oaks Jr., 17th district, $25,000;
Fred Maltsberger and wife, Yvonne Maltsberger, to Bobby L. Owens, 15th district, $13,000;
Sam Britton to Jarrod R. Christensen and wife, Heidi Christensen, 16th district, $378,000;
Heritage Community Bank to Maci Kelley and husband, Tyler Kelley, 24th district, $23,000;
Betty Humphreys to William R. Kiser, 9th district, $40,000;
Kawana G. Rose and husband, Philip K. Rose, to Shelby Lynn Wishoun and husband, Allen Kyle Wishoun, 13th district, $169,000;
Chris C. Wilson, individually and as administrator of the estate of Michael Allan Wilson, and Judy An Boyer and Allyson C. Raines, sole heirs of Michael Allan Wilson, to Aaron S. Cremins and wife, Leah M. Cremins, 15th district, $58,300;
James P. Cline, trustee under the Lloyd F. Fleenor Jr. and Sallie K. Fleenor irrevocable living trust, and John A. Moore to Kevin L. Ward and wife, Pamela L. Ward, 1st district, $21,500;
Bradley Dale Fillers to Benjamin Chad Fellers, 18th district, no value listed;
Community Trust Bank to Mount Pleasant Industrial Properties, LLC, 8th district, $25,000;
Jana Solomon to Cline Cook and wife, Caroline Cook, 2nd district, $25,000;
Bryan L. Bostock and wife, Julianne M. Bostock, to Nathaniel Vaughan and Jenesse Vaughan, 5th district, $299,500;
Jan. 26
Dustin Bryan Laughlin and Tyla N. Laughlin to Samual C. Hutchins and Veronica Hutchins, 9th district, $289,000;
Michael Jonathan Schuster, individually and as personal representative of the last will and testament of John Dennis Schuster, and Janine Schuster Gentilini and Caroline Hughes, as devisees of the last will and testament of John Dennis Schuster, to Robert E. Lee and Victoria K. Lee, 7th district, $150,000;
Ruth L. Britton and Lloyd Darrell Britton to Allen Lee Green and Gaither R. Green, 11th district, $228,000;
Jeffrey A. Foulks and Donna Foulks to Joshua Gibson and Kelsey Gibson, 10th district, $49,119;
Brandon M. Bingman and wife, Gina M. Bingman, to Raymond Clinton Truelove and Brenda Jordan Truelove, 20th district, $10,500;
David Alan Knight and Leslie D. Knight to Jerry Fortner, 24th district, no value listed;
Lanny Haynes Gammon to Timothy Dean Rosgen and wife, Evon Monae Harrell-Rosgen, 3rd district, no value listed;
John B. McIntyre and wife, Brandy C. McIntyre, to Stephanie Rena Cox and husband, Scott Edward Cox, 10th district, $249,000;
Rory O. McCook to Jahmecca LLC, 10th district, no value listed;
Lynn S. Dowtin to Thomas D. McVicar Jr., 6th district, $329,000.