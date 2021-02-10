The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader-Nunnally for Jan. 5-11.
Jan. 5
John Jeffries to Savannah Boles, 10th district, no value listed;
Carl Morgan, Benjamin Morgan, Ray Morgan, Amy R. Utsman, Denver Morgan, Dwayne Morgan and wife, Michelle Morgan, Gene Sasser and Deborah Sasser to Linda McFarland, 22nd district, $125,000;
Charles T. Bales to Frank Vito Fontana and Amy Rose Henley, 17th district, $256,000;
Glenn Allen Sackelford II, personal representative of the estate of Laura Kay Shackelford, to Patrick Brady and Diane Nadeau, 3rd district, $125,000;
M.A.R.K., LLC, to Shawn Lee Simcox, 2nd district, $212,100;
Jonathan D. Currin and wife, Devi A. Currin, to Arthur F. Ponstingle and wife, Jean M. Ponstingle, 13th district, $220,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy and John Langworthy to Michael Lynn Shelton, 5th district, $14,900;
John Hankins to Joe B. Tillery and wife, Terry C. Tillery, 10th district, $54,50;
Jan. 6
Karen Lynette Roberts to Wade McCamey and wife, Ann McCamey, 8th district, $14,000;
Jeremy David Proctor to Ray Ramser, 21st district, $16,000;
Scott Lapis and Pam Lapish to Mary L. Allen and Jon H. Allen, 18th district, $375,000;
Robert D. Arnold and Linda Arnold to Thomas L. McCarthy and Deborah K. McCarthy, 15th district, $640,000;
Israel Allen Jennings to Darlene Hilton and Otis Levon Hilton, 15th district, $32,800;
Ronnie D. Hoard to Jonathan E. Bailey, 12th district, $64,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to Charles E. Chase and wife, Amanda L. Chase, 4th district, $12,000;
Richard N. Shackleford to Richard N. Shackleford and Belen H. Kendall, 13th district, no value listed;
John K. Butler Jr. to Anita Frame, 17th district, $118,105;
Edward Darnell to Brian G. Reed and wife, Laurie L. Reed, 2nd district, $140,000;
Duane Haatvedt to Mary A. Gregg, 18th district, $10;
FLMM Family, L.P., to Martha Jane Myers to Mary Cansler Jones, 6th and 9th district, no value listed;
The Cansler family limited partnership, Martha Jane Myers and Mary Cansler Jones to Martha Jane Myers and Mary Cansler Jones, trustees of the Ketella Lucille Cansler trust, 6th and 19th district, no value listed;
Paul Sexton and wife, Linda Sexton, to Randall Wittig and wife, Mercedes Wittig, 10th district, $16,000;
Otto (O.E.) Edwards to Otto (O.E.) Edwards and Randall M. Wittig, 15th district, no value listed;
Jerry Duane Headrick and Lisa Jan Headrick Kindle to Tyler Proffitt, 13th district, $168,000;
Roy Larue Bales and wife, Sarah J. Bales to CMH Homes, Inc., 12th district, $24,000;
Jan. 7
Wirt Properties, LLC, to S. Robert Worley and wife, Michelle R. Worley, 10th district, $8,000;
J.D.F., Inc., to David L. Dean, 24th district, $159,375;
Elizabeth Jane Hayes to Renda P. Williams and wife, Gail B. Williams, 17th district, $15,000;
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Miles Kilday, 9th district, $129,000;
James E. McMillan to Jamie Carlson, 3rd district, no value listed;
Patsy L. Reade to Steve Evans, 6th district, no value listed;
Patsy L. Reade to Steve Evans, 5th district, no value listed;
Steve Evans to Christopher Denkler and wife, Kristin Denkler, 6th district, $16,900;
Karen Jean Coffey to Karen Jean Coffey and Samuel David Coffey Jr., 14th district, no value listed;
Richard J. Poinsett and wife, Judith Poinsett, to Beth Ann Poinsett Von Hagen and Richard J. Poinsett II, trustees of the Richard and Judith Poinsett living trust, 1st district, no value listed;
Michael Richesin to Wanda N. Renner, 14th district, no value listed;
Phillip Mullinax and wife, Geri G. Mullinax, to Dew Drop Car Wash Services, LLC., 10th district, $795,000;
Kenneth S. Thacker and wife, Nancy C. Thacker, to Michael Charles Gaskins and Rachel Ann Gaskins, trustees of the Michael and Rachel Gaskins family trust, 10th district, $450,000;
Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, to Cheri Deihl and Sean Smith, 24th district, $13,000;
Michael Gaby and wife, Janice L. Gaby, to William Michael Gaby II, 11th district, no value listed;
Elizabeth Jane Hayes to Renda P. Williams and wife, Gail B. Williams, 17th district, no value listed;
Bobby Payne to Bryan Scott Smith, 20th district, $90,000;
Jennifer Leigh Dotson Hensley to Raymond Newton Hensley, 14th district, no value listed;
Phillip Keith Lowrey to Brian D. James and wife, Tonya M. James, 18th district, $175,000;
Bryan Zachary Crum and wife, Brittany Crum, to Thomas J. Freshour and wife, Laura E. Freshour, 24th district, $65,000;
Parker Johnson and Elizabeth F. Johnson to Parker Johnson and Elizabeth F. Johnson, 13th district, no value listed;
Jan. 8
Eileen Clifford to Lindsey Marie Susong and husband, Bryan Luther Susong, 9th district, $100,000;
Alan Raymond Morin and Cathy Anne Heubner, to Cindy Lee Adams, 22nd district, $167,000;
Samuel P. Thomas and wife, Huichun Thomas, Sydney Meng Thomas and Olivia Meng Thomas to Raymond G. Christian and wife, Elizabeth M. Christian, 24th district, $49,000;
Philip England to Abby Butterfield, trustee of the Abby Butterfield living trust, 16th district, $565,000;
Ross O. Hensley and wife, Rehea D. Hensley, to Sherrie Ann Davis, 10th district, $310,000;
Glenda E. Langworthy and Kendra L. Sittig to Rick Nubile and wife, Linda Nubile, 4th district, $27,500;
Jeff Morgan and wife, Angela Morgan, to Matthew Z. Killian and wife, Kristen M. Killian, 7th district, $205,000;
Jan. 11
Richard Capanyola and wife, Lynn D. Capanyola, to Jadon O. Stoltzfus, 1st district, $132,500;
Cross Roads Properties, LLC, to Arnold Hensley and wife, Veronica Hensley, 10th district, $260,000;
David B. Widmaier and Bonnie J. Widmaier to Randy G. Turner and Mary L. Turner, 24th district, $56,000;
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Timothy Houser and Alicia Houser, 21st district, $87,750;
Bruce Ellis Berry and Kimberly Ann Berry to Rebecca Jane Crawford, 15th district, $14,000;
Orville Ward Swarner Jr. and Julia Boyd Swarner to Angela G. Vaszuez, 15th district, $27,000;
Bruce Ellis Berry and Kimberly Ann Berry to Warren Glenn Moore, 15th district, $14,000;
Paul E. Frutiger and wife, Eleanor C. Fruitger, to Celeste Smith Webbe, 19th district, $425,000;
Kenneth Ray and wife, Deborah Ray to Jeff Haney, 10th district, $11,000;
Brian K. Tahaney and wife, Grace O. Tahaney, and Thomas Molnar to MTG Apartments, LLC and EAG Management, LLC, 3rd district, $660,000;
Richard Kimball and wife, Dorothy Kimball, to Chandler Thomas Barham, 14th district, $93,000;
Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, and Bryan R. Jones, dba VBL Properties, to Donald Curtis Norton and wife, Brandy Michelle Norton, 9th district, $32,500;
Jennifer G. Shriner to Robert C. Shriner, 20th district, no value listed;
Rob Holdway and wife, Kim Holdway, to Grace Holdway and Garrett Harbin, 17th district, no value listed;
Odis Ricky Morriston to Antony L. Morrison and wife, Jennifer Lynn Morrison, 18th district, $139,700;
Carol Sue Tippin to John D. Rogers and Becka R. Rogers, 6th district, no value listed;
Richard L. Adams and Robert C. Adams to Town of Greeneville, 10th district, no value listed;
Robert Ellington to Tony Andrew Goins, 6th district, no value listed;
Nancy Guinn to Mary K. Tullock, 10th district, no value listed;
Mary K. Tullock to Christopher D. Robinson and wife, Joanne E. Robinson, 10th district, $70,000;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Davis Property Group, LLC, 4th district, $20,500;
Bruce A. Nutter and Sharon A. Nutter to Brian C. Robey and Christina M. Butrim, 5th district, $179,900;
Jerome Anthony Thompson and Rena Thompson to George Bruce Noonan and Sandra Susan Noonan, 10th district, $240,000;
Amy Louise Varson, William Paul Varson to Cynthia L. Jones, 4th district, $105,000;
Yvonne Tipton Dotson to Jennifer Leigh Hensley, 15th district, no value listed;
Edward Lee Horton, personal representative of the estate of Patricia Eliene Horton, and Kenneth Lee Horton and Inge Elizabeth Horton, individually, to Joanne Horton White, 10th district, nvl