The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for July 1-13.
July 1
Jay Dee Frye Jr., aka J.D. Frye Jr., and wife, Misty Frye, to Mary Crawford, trustee of the William H. Crawford III self settled special needs trust, 11th district, $115,000;
Bobby Scott Jr. and Jerry Lynn Scott to Debbie Scott Ramsey, 10th district, no value listed;
Debbie Scott Ramsey to Jeffrey A. Cobble, 10th district, $75,000;
Christopher D. Reeves-Jones to Christopher D. Reeves-Jones and Wileen Margaret Swain, 16th district, no value listed;
Linda Pitts to Linda Faye Pitts, revocable living trust, 9th district, no value listed;
Scott A. Wills to Eric A. Hall and wife, Amy S. Hall, and Victoria Hall, 8th district, $84,500;
Padgett Law Group, substitute trustee, to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A., 19th district, $33,150;
Patsy Sue Swift to Robert Dale Hankins, 20th district, no value listed;
Jesse L. Hill to Kourtney E. Hill, nka Kourtney E. Cannon, and Damien E. Paysinger, 12th district, no value listed;
Billie S. West to Wesley J. Fuller and wife, Elizabeth Ann Fuller, 20th district, $58,000;
Joshua Cutshaw and wife, Ashley N. Cutshaw, to Trevor Scott Southerland and wife, Katie Southerland, 25th district, $292,000;
Rodger Vradenburgh and wife, Emily Vradenburgh, to Caleb J. Julian, 13th district, $85,000;
Jonnie H. Hensley to Jackie Shelton and husband, Charles Shelton, 23rd district, no value listed;
Kevin Rogers to Stanley J. Begley and wife, Misty S. Begley, 7th district, $27,000;
Walter S. Smith and wife, Barbara E. Smith, to Thomas F. Morley Jr. ad wife, Valerie A. Morley, 10th district, $196,860;
Randy E. Loggins and wife, Brook A. Loggins, to Dale J. McAmis and wife, Samantha N. McAmis, 10th district, $170,000;
James Harol Wood Sr. to Michael Ellis, 7th district, $17,000;
July 8
Allen L. Shelton and Catherine J. Shelton to Paige K. Bradford, 22nd district, $208,000;
Terra Kristina Burris to Alan C. Marsh and Marie C. Marsh, and Stephen P. Burris and wife, Constance A. Burris, 14th district, $210,000;
Tmmy Joe Connor to John E. Carter and Martha A. Carter, co-trustees of the Carter family revocable trust, 18th district, $595,000;
Bobby T. Wilhoit and Tracy Angela Wilhoit to Bobby T. Wilhoit and Tracy Angela Wilhoit, 23rd district, no value listed;
Terry G. Botts and wife, K. Michelle Botts, to Karen Susan Johnson, 22nd district, $202,000;
Karen D. Jones to Jay L. Taylor and wife, Teresa Taylor, 10th district, $66,000;
Arnie Smelcer to 28 to Live, LLC, 12th district, $50,000;
Teresa M. Hammer to Matthew C. Ricker, dba Energy Home Soolutions, 10th district, $35,000;
Randall Lynn Heck to Steven J. McManaman, 10th district, $74,200;
James Carroll Babb and Mary Babb to Brittany A. Houser, 9th district, $84,900;
Travis Cooter to Amber Renee Wagner, 10th district, $132,000;
Carolyn A. Gunter to Allen L. Shelton and Catherine J. Shelton, 1st district, $275,000;
Ray H. Darnell to Brandon Golden, 23rd district, $20,000;
Billy G. Piatt and wife, Dorothy M. Piatt, to Chris Allen Tipton and wife, Tiffany Tipton, 25th district, $46,000;
Heath Austin Pierce to Heath Austin Pierce and Courtney L. Pierce, 17th district, no value listed;
Terry L. Wampler and Vivian Y. Wampler, to Jose Perez and Sandra Perez, 14th district, $26,000;
Jesse M. Hayes and Amber Hayes to Michael D. McCombie and Wilda H. McCombie, 10th district, $225,000;
Southern Note Holdings, LLC, to Christopher D. Shuffler, 7th district, $162,000;
Lisa M. McCamey and Kathy V. McCamey to Richard Wayne Dunnuck Jr. and Teresa Calain Dunnuck, 1st district, $389,400;
Stephanie Renee Barham and husband, Blake Barham, to Matthew Brent Decker and Laura Sandra Thompson, 10th district, $129,900;
Timothy Jesse Randolph and wife, Melissa Rene Randolph, to Richard Eugene Moore Jr. and wife, Lori M. Moore, 1st district, $48,500;
Ralph Rainey and wife, Carole Rainey, to Sharon Kaye Kilfeather, 13th district, $410,000;
Michael C. Griggs and Rachel A. Griggs to Stephanie Renee Barham and husband, Blake Barham, 10th district, $259,900;
Tony Allen Bird and wife, Betty Jane Roberts Bird, to Michael S. Payne and wife, Patti H. Payne, 25th district, $39,500;
Carma Steele to Rebecca Lee Casteel, 10th district, no value listed;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., to Tyler A. Reaves and Jessica O. Reaves, 19th district, $128,000;
Sarah L. Arrington and Daniel Arrington to Leo Scot Payne and Matthew Shaun Carter, 18th district, $70,000;
Charles Hainer and wife, Stephanie Hainer to Gage Hainer, 6th district, $230,000;
Charles Edward Skeen to Jamie Skeen, 17th district, no value listed;
William Randall Holt to Kathy D. Willett, subject to a life estate of Novella C. McCamey and Brandon Aaron McCamey, 9th district, no value listed;
Virgil Murray to Randy Miller and wife, Sudie F. Miller, 9th district, $10,200;
Thomas Michael Stueber to Rhonda M. Garner, 9th district, no value listed;
Connie B. Brandon to Gardner Creek Holdings, LLC, 11th district, no value listed;
Leonard B. Lawson and John A Tweed to Pamela Darlene Bryant, 22nd district, $160,000;
The Secretary of HUD to Raymond Clark and Katharine Clark, 24th district, $167,700;
Brian Van Vooren to Rachelle Van Vooren, 10th district, no value listed;
H.M.S Parnership to Hull and Marsh, LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Russell Hefti to Linda Sellers, 6th district, $120,000
July 9
Phyllis Ann Harrison to Michael William Malone and wife, Wanda Gaye Malone, 16th district, $22,000;
Michael Brown and wife, Shellie Brown, to Timothy L. Jenkins and wife, Robin M. Jenkins, 13th district, $104,200;
Heidi Bailey to Eleanor Manasala Albano, trustee of the Eleanor Manasala Albano revocable living trust, and Voltaire deJoya Albano, trustee of the Valtarie deJoya Albano revocable living trust, 7th district, $130,000;
Heather D. Gaskins to David M. Cregger and wife, Vicky L. Crigger, 6th district, $20,000;
CMH Homes, Inc., to Billy Jack Chandler and wife, Virginia Kay Chandler, 2nd district, $200,995;
James Russell Pryor, Kevin C. Stratton, Mark A. Stratton, Teresa M. Downs, Rebecca Rose, Chris Stratton, Amy Kringel and Tabitha Stratton, to New Day Ministries Internation, Inc, 17th district, $18,000;
Tammy L. Woods to Angela M. Hardin, 18th district, no value listed;
Thomas Willis and Amy Best to Thomas D. Gilliam and wife, Alicia R. Gilliam, 16th district, $30,000;
Nancy Louise Jones to Jason R. Brandon, 11th district, $85,000;
Phyllis Cobble and Jay Carson Watts, co-executors of the estate of Lucille Watts, to Phyllis W. Cobble, 13th district, no value listed;
Phyllis Cobble and Jay Carson Watts, co-executors of the estate of Lucille Watts, to Jay Carson Watts, 24th district, no value listed;
Heritage Community Bank to John Whitton, 11th district, $3,000;
Bernice Downen, executrix of the estate of Ada Barham, to Joshua T. Bennett and wife, Jessica S. Bennett, 10th district, $99,000;
Thomas Felice to Leslie Patrick, 10th district, no value listed;
Robert Seth Oaks, trustee of the Worley revocable trust, and Charles H. Worley to Nancy W. Worley, trustee of the Worley revocable trust, and Nancy W. Worley, 24th district, $134,500;
Sonja C. Keller to Jason Stacey Brown, Jerrilynn Faith Brown and Kaitlynn Brown, 14th district, no value listed;
Marcus Rodney Kiker to Karen Shelton, 10th district, $54,000;
Rodney Jeff Ward to Julia A. Waddell, 13th district, $65,000;
Rodney Todd Hawk to David M. Durrua and wife, Jamie L. Durrua, 4th district, $15,000;
Brad Ellenburg, Chrystal Helton Parrish and Shane Renner to Clay K. Franklin, 1st district, $9,250;
James Ferranti to Thomas Wayne Smith and wife, Lori A. Smith, 1st district, $1,300;
Judy A. West to Stacia Vaught, subject to a life estate, no value listed;
July 10
Kenneth Lee Ray and David Ray, co-executors of the estate of Mary Elizabeth Ray, James F. Ray, David M. Ray, Carolyn R. Seaton, William A. Ray, Kenneth L. Ray and Cynthia R. Collins to Michael R. Tracy, 23rd district, $329,000;
Barbara L. Cavin to Melissa E. Edwards, 11th district, no value listed;
Barbara L. Cavin to Johnny Wayne Cavin, 11th district, no value listed;
Carla Arnold to Kevin C. Malarchick, 11th district, $30,000;
Kathryn Levee to Kenneth Aaron Eatmon and wife, Ann Dnaielle Eatmon, 15th district, $50,000;
Margaret S. Andrew to James K. Galyon and wife, Jamie L. Galyon, 10th district, $130,000;
Sarah J. Fillers to Brittany M. Dodgen and Steven A. Dodgen, 20th district, $176,000;
Felisha Jaynes to Bobby R. Jaynes and wife, Berta F. Jaynes, and Shawn Jaynes, 10th district, $32,000;
Felisha Jaynes to Bobby R. Jaynes and wife, Berta F. Jaynes, and Shawn Jaynes, 14th district, $32,000;
Judy Anne Carmack, personal representative of the estate of Norma Reaves Cornwell, to Tammie J. Nicholson, 10th district, no value listed;
Hoosier Builders, LLC, to Judley Ross and wife, Krystal Ross, 1st district, $5,000;
Jeanie Elaine Moore to David Scotland Moore, 20th district, $25,000;
Brian Evans to Benjamine Ray Seaton and wife, Dana Marie Seaton, 9th district, $20,000;
Jennifer Chester to Paul Leonard McCray, 13th district, no value listed;
Thomas D. Waldron, administrator of the estate of John T. Chase Sr., to Frederick Edward Chase and Harry Joseph Chase, 8th district, $88,000;
Richard Jeffers and wife, Sharon Jeffers, to John James Shannon and wife, Paula Marie Shannon, 11th district, $224,900;
David J. Cox and Volena Cox to Terry Tallos and Kathleen Tallos, 18th district, $214,000;
Michael R. Johnson to Jeremy Hawkins Snapp and Wyndi Malissa Snapp, 22nd district, $150,000;
July 13
Brian Postell to John Clark and wife, Martha Clark, 15th district, $69,000;
Eugene F. Hipps, Pearl Ailene Hipps, Michael E. Hipps and Sandra K. Hipps to Michael E. Hipps and Sandra K. Hipps, 23rd district, $100;
Edward Ramirez and Cheryl Ramirez to Nicholas Charles Banks and Kristen Danielle Taylor, 17th district, $252,500;
Jarrod Brandon Marshall, Devin Miles Barner and Jasmyne Barner to Devin Miles Barner, 8th district, no value listed;
John James Shannon and wife, Paula Marie Shannon, to John J. Shannon and Paula M. Shannon, trustees of the John & Paula family trust, 11th district, no value listed;
Marcia B. Sargent to Leslie K. Sargent, 1st district, no value listed;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Dwayne P. Gray and wife, Laurie A. Gray, 8th district, $10,000;
Barbara B. Clanton and Letha Clanton King, co-trustees of the testamentary trust established by the last will and testament of Deborah Bewley Haun for the benefit of Debany Elizabeth Haun, Vikki Gail Bewley, William Debusk Bewley, Robert David Bewley, Glenn Nelson Bewley, and Barbara Bewley Clanton to Bryan Killion and wife, Sara Killion, 4th district, $95,000;
Shelton Brothers, LLC, to Volunteer Home Solutions, LLC, 8th district, $61,000;
Johnny E. Vines and Candy L. Vines to Joshua D. Carner and Alexa R. Carner, 10th district, $239,900;
Ava Short Wilkerson to Jay Dee Frye Jr. and Misty Dawn Frye, 18th district, $11,000;
Jeanne Gregg Jackson, administrator and devisee, and Janet Dowell Mofffitt, devisee of the estate of James Gregg, to James Reynolds Cunningham and Myra Ruth Cunningham, 23rd district, $265,000