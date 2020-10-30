The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for July 14-23.
July 14
Jeanette B. Estep, trustee of the Estep living trust, to Steven R. Farris and wife, Stacey A. Farris, 19th district, $196,000;
Shawn Miller to Brian Van Vorren, 10th district, $23,400;
Joe H. Buchanan Jr. and Sherry Marie Buchanan to Bradley Fullen King, 21st district, no value listed;
Nancy Ruth Cutshaw to Rodney D. Southerland, 8th district, no value listed;
Elizabeth A. Dykes and Johnny Roberts to Rhonda Hardison and James Gilbert, 17th district, $140,000;
Pebble Mullins, trustee of the Mullins living trust, to Andrew Shivley, 8th district, $17,500;
Dixie Miller Kelley to Steven Eugene Miller, 10th district, no value listed;
Joseph McNabb and Taylor Dawn McNabb to Jordan Nechkash and Ashley Nicole Nechkash, 3rd district, $175,000;
Charles Edward Yokley and wife, Carolyn Yokley, to Tyler Rhea Forman and wife, Ashley Foreman, 9th district, $20,000;
Alice Burrell Eckenrod to Wilbur Lynn Turner and Avern William Carter, 6th district, $5,000;
David Lee Jones and wife, Peggy A. Jones, to Amy Leann Jones, 7th district, $169,000;
Patty S. Thornton to Cody A. Skeen and Jaimi Haulk, 1st district, $104,000;
Lucas Allen Ward Morgan to Dallas Boman and wife, Lisa Bowman, 20th district, no value listed;
Dorles Sensabaugh to William C. Gibson, 11th district, $1,800;
July 15
Carole Rainey to Melody King, 19th district, no value listed;
Lisa Denise Brackins to James A. Weeks and wife, Donna d. Weeks, 2nd district, $56,000;
Joshua A. Hughes to Ashleigh D. Hughes, 15th district, no value listed;
Jana Solomon to Cline Cook and wife, Caroline Cook, 18th district, no value listed;
Lela Ricker to Parley R. Wheeler and wife, Debra Wheeler, 23rd district, $30,000;
Roy Aaron McNeese to Kimberlie Beth McNeese, 16th district, no value listed;
Jodie Lynette Johnson, Jill Ann Pettit and Jamie Ray Pettit to Sonny Marsh, 6th district, $108,460;
A. Keith Livingston, substitute trustee, to Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, 11th district, $37,343.18;
Robert H. Bailey to Terry M. Hodges and wife, Bernadette E. Hodges, 11th district, $16,000;
Mulholland Service, LLC, to Landon Mills and wife, Shellan Mills, 2nd district, $61,000;
David A. McLain and Leonard McLain and wife, Jennifer McLain, to Gardner Creek Holdings, LLC, 11th district, $75,861.50;
James W. Woods to William Joseph Price, 19th district, $32,000;
Gregory D. Stephens and Lisa O. Stephens to Richard F. landry and Amy L. Collins, 2nd district, $759,000;
Tonya W. Ottinger, individually and heir-at-law of the estate of Bobby Dean Wilhoit, and Shawn Marvin Ottinger, individually and Bobby Wilhoit, heir-at-law of the estate of Bobby Dean Wilhoit, to Crystal M. Jennings, 2nd district, $25,000;
July 16
Jeffrey Allen Robinson to Christopher D. Robinson and wife, Joanne E. Robinson, 9th district, $7,300;
Janice Jones to Tracey Jones Clowers, Ronald Jones and Rhonda L. Morales, subject to a life estate, 7th district, no value listed;
Shale Farms, LLC, to Ryan K. Hollingsworth and wife, Brittany Hollingsworth, 6th district, $112,000;
Jacqueline K. Payne to Ray D. Deregis and wife, Laura Gail Friesen, 3rd district, $40,000;
Richard A. Fox and Teresa P. Fox to Taylor Laws and Clayton Laws, 10th district, $131,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master, to Joy R. Nunnally, 10th district, $19,500;
Michael E. Parson to Doris Mae Parson and Michael E. Parsons, 13th district, $12;
Stephanie Pafford and Charles W. Pafford to David M. Akers and Cherridon H. Akers, 13th district, $265,000;
Kenneth D. Gorman, James E. Gorman Jr. and Danny L. Gorman to Scott Allen Perkins and Brittaney Danielle Perkins, 4th district, $100,000;
Sharon Gardner, individually and sole heir of the estate of Lloyd Wallace, to Sharon Gardner, 24th district, no value listed;
Sharon Gardner and Philip Gardner to Stephanie M. Pafford and Charles W. Pafford, 24th district, $199,000;
Michael J. French and wife, Ronda J. French, to Alec M. Salem and wife, Kendra S. Salem, 13th district, $161,000;
Hull and Marsh, LLC, to Carlyle Construction, LLC, 9th district, $76,720;
July 17
Rebecca Buchanan to Robert Cremins, 12th district, no value listed;
Tri-City Beagle Club, Inc., to William H. Jarvix, 17th district, $75,000;
Sherin S. Whitfield and Charles H. Whitfield Jr., trustees of the Sherin S. and Charles H. Whitfield Jr. revocable trust, to Michael Schubert II and wife, Mary A. Schubert, 10th district, $369,235;
Billy Charles McAbee II and Chris Henry McAbee to Andy James Millsaps, 9th district, $75,000;
Luke S. Goddard and Melissa Goddard to Wendy C. Warner and James L. Warner, 10th district, no value listed;
Scott Jackson to James Rodriguez and Linda King, 12th district, $489,900;
Steve Pride and Shelly Parker, sole heir-at-law of Forrest L. Pride and wife, Margaret E. Pride, to Katherine S. Billings, 10th district, no value listed;
Jeffrey Keith Jones and wife, Karen D. Jones, to Katherine S. Billings, 10th district, $149,500;
Justin McMillan Guy and Cherie Guy to Adam Moon, 13th district, $250,000;
Andrew J. Coggins and wife, Danielle Coggins, to Sean M. Noonan and wife, Elizabeth A. Noonan, 10th district, $150,000;
July 20
Paul Robert Danley and wife, Stacey Lynn Danley, to Richard Lance Middleton and wife, Kristena Gail Middleton, 17th district, $78,000;
Stephanie Corder to Mark S. Whaley and wife, Connie J. Whaley, 15th district, $23,000;
Scott Jackson to David Bowman and wife, Darla Bowman, 22nd district, $11,000;
Dennis R. Cain and wife, Barbara A. Cain, to Susanna H. Gray and Guy Crauwels, 9th district, $250,000;
Kathryn Carter to Michael J. Carter and wife, Angela D. Carter, 9th district, no value listed;
Heaather Stahlin Williams and husband, Mike Williams, to Starr Hensley-Shelton, 20th district, $120,000;
Diane Lowe Smith and husband, Donald L. Smith, to Tammy Hensley and husband, Leonard Hensley, 19th district, $12,000;
Deborah Adams Cassidy and Russell Lewis Adams III to Richard H. Owens III and wife, Michelle S. Owens, 12th district, $206,000;
Jerry D. Beasley to Melissa Baley and husband, Joshua Bailey, subject to a life estate, 25th district, no value listed;
Pauline C. Weems to Gary Crawford Weems and Gentson Crawford Weems, 24th district, no value listed;
Samuel Arthur Ricker Jr. and wife, Martha Jane Ricker, to Brandon James White and wife, Joann Kay White, 22nd district, $109,000;
Phyllis Davis, Jean Shelton, Kathy M. Myers, Jennie Lunghofer, Debbie Shelton, Martha Shelton and Brandon Bailey, church council of Horse Creek Church of God, to Brandon Bailey and wife, Chelsea Bailey, 1st district, $125,000;
Joanne Foster, Jerry Howard Davis and Glenn Wade Cappetta, trustee of the Agnes Ramona Cappetta irrevocable special needs trust and devisees under the last will and testament of Eunice Faye Davis, to Alice Lilly and Cory Lilly, 17th district, $290,000;
Gaule Shull to Bobby Franklin and wife, Vivian Franklin, 14th district, no value listed;
George Allen Lane and wife, Tonya R. Lane, to Brian K. Hope and wife, Pamela G. Hope, 9th district, $52,000;
Diana R. Penley to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 16th district, $13,232.06;
Miles E. Kilday and wife, Ashley D. Kilday, to Danielle Melody Coggins and husband, Andrew Jon Coggins, 10th district, $247,200;
Keith A. Harrison and wife, Alisa R. Harrison, to Miles E. Kilday and wife, Ashley D. Kilday, 13th district, $325,000;
I.H.S., LLC, to Michael Richards and wife, Katherine Richards, 4th district, $179,900;
Leslie Patrick to Keith Jaynes and wife, Paula Jaynes, 10th district, $5,000;
July 21
Jacqueline K. Payne and Treva J. Crawford to Robert Imhof and wife, Margaret Imhof, 9th district, $193,000;
Jerry L. Norris to Barbara Johnson Olmstead and Roscoe Shannon Johnson, 9th district, $17,000;
Doniece Ottinger, heir-at-law to Clyde A. Gosnell, to Johnathan Greene and Keila Rollins, 18th district, $170,200;
Clyde Dennis Gosnell to Johnathan Greene and Keila Rollins, 18th district, no value listed;
Larry D. Manuel Jr. and wife, Tammy Manuel, to Jeffrey Paul Norton, 13th district, $125,000;
July 22
Helen Hughes to Herbert Wayne Hughes and wife, Pamela Holt Hughes, subject to a life estate, 16th district, $42,000;
Ronald A. Kelley and wife, Irene E. Kelley, to John B. Cradall, 9th district, $216,600;
James David Middleton to Afton Farms, LLC, 16th district, $348,750;
Balinda R. Lehan to Wendi W. Patterson, 10th district, no value listed;
Wendi W. Patterson to Southern Note Holdings, LLC, 10th district, $38,000;
Craig T. Milburn and Kimberly A. Milburn to Jeffrey A. Newkirk, 14th district, $349,900;
William L. Martin and Lisa C. Martin to Kail D. Wilkes and Juliet E. Wilkes, 25th district, $225,000;
James A. Keasling and wife, Lori A. Keasling, to James A. Keasling and Lori A. Keasling, trustees of the Keasling revocable living trust, 25th district, no value listed;
Annette B. Guelli and Rachel A. Barger, co-executrices of the estate of Bobby K. Barger, to Annette B. Guelli and Rachel A. Barger, 20th district, no value listed;
Dove Construction Services LLC to Betty Stavrou, 13th district, $299,000;
Richard T. Legard and wife, Debra J. Legard, to Jeffery Barden and wife, Sandra Barden, 2nd district, $75,000;
Patricia Kate Lynn Thornton to Julie Thornton, 1st district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, and Julie Thorton and William S. Nunnally, co-trustees of the testamentary trust for the benefit of Patricia Kate Lynn Thorton, to Julie Thornton, 1st and 15th district, no value listed;
HBL Enterprises, LLC, to Julie Thornton, 1st district, no value listed;
July 23
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master as special commissioner, to Thomas R. Flaglor, 8th district, $8,500;
Willaim Maurice Hoke II to William Maurce Hoke II and wife, Gloria Hoke, 17th district, no value listed;
Robert Smelcer and Linda Smelcer to BMAM, LLC, 7th district, $80,000;
Brock & Scott, PLLC, substitute trustee, to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, 21st district, no value listed;
Gary B. Zirkle and wife, Beth Zirkle, and William B. Sparks and wife, Patricia R. Sparks, to James K. Williams and wife, Myrna B. Williams, 16th district, no value listed;
Benjamin Sneyd and Noelle Rankin to J.C. Hurd and wife, Imogene Hurd, 10th district, $3,500;
Steven K. Kaylor and Linda L. Kaylor to Angela M. Cavin and Timmy Joe Cavin, 11th district, no value listed;
Randy Barner, executor and devisee, and Jerome Keith Miller, devisee, Yvonne Hamilton, devisee, and Allison Barner, devissee of the estate of Anna Barner, to Kenneth Walter Gwinn, 10th district, $60,000;
Ronald Eugene Haselden and Loretta Toms Haselden to Norman J. Weems, 20th district, $85,000;
Tausha Eads to Rufus Qualls, 17th district, $41,800