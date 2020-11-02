The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for July 24 — Aug. 3.
July 24
Jeff C. Johnson and wife, Kristy Johnson, to William Keith Johnson and wife, Debra Louise Johnson, 23rd district, $400;
Guy Hughes to Leighton F. Boswell and wife, Geneva L. Boswell, 22nd district, $114,361.53;
Randy Shipley, executor of the estate of James Frances Shipley, and Randy Shipley, individually, Larry Shipley, Ashleigh Bowers, Daniel Buell and Marshall Buell to Christopher Paul Thomas and wife, Amanda Dawn Thomas, 6th district, $35,000;
Melissa Kelley to Roger A. Kelley and wife, Dixie Johnson Kelley, 9th district, no value listed;
Donald Wiggin and wife, Jody Wiggin, to Cody Wiggin and wife, Kalei Wiggin, 16th district, $35,000;
Joyce B. Ricker to Elbert Eugene Ricker Jr. and wife, Techia Y. Ricker, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Brant Fitzpatrick to Brant Fitzpatrick and Linda Ann Fitzpatrick, 9th district, no value listed;
Shelton Brothers, LLC, to Vanessa Fyffe, 13th district, $99,900;
James Hal Wisecarver and wife, Linda S. Wisecarver, and Tim Wisecarver and wife, Cindy Wisecarver, to Michael G. Richards and wife, Katherine L. Richards, 4th district, $42,900;
July 27
Tennessee Homes Construction Company, LLC, to Jamie E. Smalkowski and husband, Czeslaw T. Smalkowske III, 13th district, $208,500;
Jerry F. Norton and wife, Barbara J. Norton, to Mark Damann and wife, Suzanne Damann, 22nd district, $12,000;
Glenda Langworthy to Charles E. Chase and wife, Amanda L. Chase, 4th district, $40,000;
John A. Moore and Lloyd F. Fleenor Jr., co-executors of the estate of Ogleva Orville “O.O.” Moore, John A. Moore, successor trustee of the O.O. Moore living trust, John A. Moore and Lloyd F. Fleenor, co-trustees of the O.O. Moore irrevocable living trust, John A. Moore and Sallie Fleenor, individually, as testate beneficiaries of the estate of Ogleva Orville “O.O.” Moore, Thomas Kyle Moore, Teresa Moore Painter, Marla (Moore) Hyatt and Benjamin Moore, residual beneficiaries of the estate of Eugene K. Moore, Randy Moore, sole heir-at-law of Roy Moore, and Lloyd F. Fleenor Jr. individually, to Mario Morales Jr. and wife, Shelly C. Morales, 1st district, no value listed;
Jessica Suzanne Bennett and husband, Joshua Bennett, to Travis Williams and wife, Amy Williams, 10th district, $225,000;
Christopher B. Basar and wife, Jessica A. Basar, to Amanda Stills, 13th district, $157,000;
Roberto Vasquez to Sean Wheeler and wife, Wendi Wheeler, 13th district, $75,000;
James A. Cutshall to Andrew Fezell, 12th district, $105,000;
Greeneville Federal Bank, FSB, to Donna Fillers, $17,000;
Lisa Pitt and husband, Edward C. Pitts, to Nancy Mullins, 6th district, no value listed;
Michael Reece Malone, individually and as co-executor of the estate of Thelma O. Malone, and Timothy Dale Malone, individually and as co-executor of the estate of Thelma O. Moore, to Brianna Lynn Banner, 20th district, $195,500;
Reta Phillips to Eugene Phillips, 22nd district, no value listed;
Hettie Katelyn Blair to Mark W. Adams, 17th district, no value listed;
Eric Justis to Heather Renee Justis, 23rd district, no value listed;
Hazel E. Scott, trustee of the Jerry D. Scott and Hazel E. Scott trust, to C.M. Cobble and wife, Carole Cobble, 13th district,$100,000;
July 28
Jeffrey Allen Smith to Leah Brooks, 12th district, $256,000;
Andrew J. Carter to Cody A. Jennings and Bobby A. Jennings, 13th district, no value listed;
Heather Lyon to John R. Coley and wife, Natalie K. Coley, 15th district, $35,000;
Ben Carson, the Secretary of HUD, to Oscar Cedillo Torres, 10th district, $109,900;
Cedillo Torres to Oscar Cedillo Torres and wife, Violeta Cedillo, 10th district, no value listed;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Greeneville, Greene County Tennessee as special commissioner, to Trey Youngblook and Kevin Kinser, 10th district, $45,000;
Rex Allen Arrington, administrator of the estate of Gary Lynn Bishop, and estate of Melvin Dwight Bishop, Bobby J. Arrington, Rex Allen Arrington and Margaret Elizabeth Hammontree, to Lucas Birch and Elisse Birch, 9th district, $180,000;
Darrell W. Key to John Sexton and wife, Amy Sexton, 12th district, $500;
July 29
Jennifer Jeanne Broyles to James E. Thornburgh and wife, Oratia T. Thornburgh, 1st district, $160,000;
Conny Ray Bailey to Nikki R. Bailey, 9th district, $163,811;
Sandra Hogan, Beverly Overbay, Amy Overbay and Kelly Reaves, guardians of Aaron Jase Overbay, Kiley Renea Overbay and Khloe Shay Overbay, to Appy Trail 401K trust, 8th district, $18,500;
Johnny Rae Carr and wife, Paula M. Carr, to Michelle L. Painter, 17th district, $30,000;
Mark Hanor, trustee, to Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, 7th district, $60,000;
Russell August King and Rebecca Leah King to Paul A. Bel and Theresa Bell, 4th district, $161,650;
Jamey Fillers and Tammy Fillers to Samantha B. Ramsey and Jimmy R. Ramsey, 19th district, $70,000;
Jon D. Jensvold to Angela Jensvold, 13th district, no value listed;
Kenneth T. Lambert to Kelly Lambert Baker, 22nd district, no value listed;
Chad O. Harmon to Mary Ann Harmon, 11th district, no value listed;
Chris Colehamer and Sarah Colehamer to Charles Barnhart, 10th district, $165,000;
July 30
J. Steven Burns and Constance Marie Roderick to Timothy J. Long and wife, Ginger F. Long, 14th district, $72,500;
David Beach and wife, Theresa Beach, to J. Scott Stewart and wife, Pamela A. Stewart, 22nd district, $93,500;
Rex Allen Arrington, administrator of the estate of Gary Lynn Bishop, Rex Allen Arrington, executor of the estate of Melvin Dwight Bishop, Rex Allen Arrington, individually, and Bobby J. Arrington, devisees under the last will an testament of Melvin Dwight Bishop, and Deborah Kay McCurry, conservator of Margaret Elizabeth Hammontree, to Cathy S. Kyker, 10th district, $115,000;
Margaret A. Reaves and husband, Tony Reaves, to Dale Frank Meloche and wife, Sherri lee Halaquist Meloche, 22nd district, $60,030;
Joseph Shenk and wife, Joanna Shenk, to Sarah Leanne Colehamer and Chris Colehamer, 9th district, $249,000;
Raymond F. Walker and wife, Julie L. Walker, to Heather Gaskins and husband, Christopher Gaskins, 6th district, $125,000;
David L. Easterly and Beth Hickey Flatford to Jackie Hartman and wife, Jennifer Hartman, 8th district, $180,000;
Kyle S. Smith and wife, Sherry Smith, to Bradley W. Dyer and wife, Ashley R. Dyer, 19th district, $5,000;
JDF, Inc, to Lisa M. McCamey, 10th district, $22,000;
James Lyle Parton and wife, Doris Lee Parton, to Kenneth Wayne Melton and wife, Deborah Gwynn Melton, 10th district, $165,000;
Francis Anthony and wife, Cynthia Anthony, to Paula M. Bronowski and husband, Douglas P. Bronowski, 1st district, $354,000;
July 31
William Troyer to Shelly Troyer, 11th district, $110,000;
Herman J. Williams to Gina Marie Williams, 15th district, no value listed;
Spectrum Properties LLC to David A. Chamberlain and wife, Genita Chamberlain, 23rd district, $128,735;
Elizabeth Jane Whitaker, trustee of the James & Elizabeth Whitaker revocable living trust, to Lawrence Harry Lefsky and wife, Cathy Lee Lefsky, 13th district, $24,000;
Joe Ray Clawson Jr. and wife, Kimberly Diane Bettis-Clawson, to Bob Currie and wife, Gail Currie, 13th district, $269,000;
Blue Sky Mining Company, General Partnership, to CMH Homes, Inc., 1st district, $16,000;
Ricky Lewis McCamy, Billy J. McCamy and Mary Light to Matthew McCamy, 17th district, $69,700;
Michael McAmis and wife, Amanda McAmis, to Donald S. Caudill and Barbara S. Caudill, 9th district, $192,900;
Gerald E. Donovan and Veronica M. Donovan, trustees of the Gerald E. and Veronia M. Donavan revocable living trust, to Erin Maillie and Derrek Jorgensen, 9th district, $172,000;
Everett Leroy Park to Tamera Darlene Knight, subject to a life estate, 7th district, no value listed;
Virginia Darnell to Doris Parton, 2nd district, no value listed;
Hunter Ridge Development, LLC, to Samuel G. Tucker and wife, D. Suzanne Tucker, 10th district, $339,900;
Allen Huff and wife, Jeannie Huff, and Gary Brown, to John R. Carter Jr., 10th district, $90,000;
Fred Stewart and wife, Sherry Stewart, to Ronald J. Laverde, 15th and 16th district, $50,000;
Winnie Lou Doyle and Tabitha Burgner Ellenburg to Timothy Scott Kozak and wife, Keela Nicole Kozak, 10th district, $250,000;
Aug. 3
John Kilday III to Scott Jackson, 12th district, $35,000;
Hunter Ridge Development to William T. Magill and wife, Tammy B. Magill, 10th district, $50,000;
Robin Wolff and Kathy Gregory to Robie Theodore Hensley III and wife, Cori L. Hensley, 24th district, $20,000;
Amber Catron and husband, Kevin Michael Catron, to Timothy Dean Rosgen and wife, Evon Monae Harrell-Rosgen, 3rd district, $280,000;
Aundrea Gunter and Nicholas D. Gunter to Elaine Carbuccia, 9th district, $259,900;
LanBo Home Solutions, Inc., to Marshall G. Mitchell and wife, Betty J. Mitchell, 9th district, $158,000;
John E. Hinkle and Linda M. Hinkle to Phyllis Fannon, 10th district, $129,000;
Phyllis Fannon to Marshall P. Baird and David A. Cato, 25th district, $200,000;
Philip Howard and Alisa Howard to James E. Sorrells, trustee of the JAS Homestead trust, 20th district, $330,000;
Larry Jennings and Cynthia Jennings to Courtney Carver, 1st district, $109,900;
Shirley Ann Purkey Cotter, Danny Lee Perkey, Ronnie Eugene Purkey and Phyllis Purkey to Todd Aaron Hoard and Treva Lynne Hoard, 8th district, $121,000;
Lori Landes to James B. Crosby and wife, Cathy G. Crosby, 18th district, $432,700;
Terry R. Whittenburg to Sarah Bethea, subject to a life estate, 5th district, $105,572.48;
Terry R. Whittenburg to Kimberly Brown, subject to a life estate, 5th district, $83,703.35;
Sonya Ewell and husband, Joseph Daniel Ewell, to Stacey Franklin and wife, Stacie Franklin, 17th district, $43,000;
Scott E. Alley to Scott E. Alley and Deanna Alley, 10th district, no value listed;
Terry A. Smith to Derrick Smith, trustee of the Terry A. Smith irrevocable trust, 17th district, no value listed;
Terry A. Smith to Aaron Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Terry A. Smith to Derrick Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Terry A. Smith to Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Derrick Smith to Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Derrick Smith, trustee of the Terry A. Smith irrevocable trust, to Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Elizabeth Smith to Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Aaron Smith to Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Smith, 17th district, no value listed;
Joshua N. Gibson and Kelsey Gibson to Destani Summer Gray, 20th district, $139,900;
Ann Preisendorfer to Treva Jean Murphy and Sara Ann Preisendorfer and Terrance Edward Preisendorfer, 2nd district, no value listed;
Joe P. Teague and wife, Sheryl S. Teague, to Tyler Laws and wife, Leslie Shelton-Laws, 2nd district, $278,000;