The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for June 22-30.
June 22
Willis Scott, Richard Scott and Danny Scott to Danny Scott and wife, Vicki Y. Scott, 14th district, no value listed;
Willis Scott, Richard Scott and Danny Scott to Richard Scott, 14th district, no value listed;
Glenda Langworthy to Danny L. Garber and Tina L. Tweed, 3rd district, $16,500;
Glenda Langworthy to Chris Allen Morgan, 15th district, $13,500;
Floyd J. Ayers to Keith Gregory Hillyer, 15th district, $30,000;
William Gary Jones to Zackery Shelton, 15th district, $8,525;
Shelia Singletary to Joshua L. Idell and wife, Madison E. Idell, 24th district, $28,000;
Audrey Lowery to Benedito Deoliveira and wife, Maria M. Deoliveira, 25th district, $56,500;
Helen L. Chapman to Steven Daniel Galloway and wife, Bridget Leandra Galloway, 17th district, $123,600;
Nathan Kenneth Mullins and Jennifer Faye Mullins to Joseph Neal Turner and Wendy Sheila Turner, 1st district, $85,000;
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Residential Rehab Experts, LLC, 2nd district, $86,100;
Residential Rehab Experts, LLC, to Southern Note Holdings, LLC, 2nd district, no value listed;
Jerry W. Laughlin, substitute trustee, to Consumer Credit Union, 8th district, $50,000;
Tammy M. Gallagher to Frank Cremins Sr. and wife, Betty L. Cremins, 12th district, $2,000;
Virginia C. Brown to Kenneth R. Kidner and wife, Karen W. Kidner, 1st district, $172,500;
Steven L. Cornwell to Leigh M. Wills, 22nd district, $7,500;
June 23
Hull and Marsh, LLC, to William D. Stephens and wife, Rosemary Stephens, 9th district, $325,00;
Ronnie Eugene Purkey, executor of the estate of Buster Purkey, to Shirley Ann Purkey Cotter, Danny Lee Purkey, Ronnie Eugene Purkey, Chasity Dawn Smith and Phyllis Purkey Collins, 8th district, no value listed;
Chasity Dawn Smith to Ronnie Eugene Purkey, 8th district, $3,000;
Buford J. Cobble to Francine M. Sallot and husband, Michael Sallot, 10th district, $85,000;
Shirley Click and wife, Louise Click, to David Sitton, 19th district, $65,000;
Frank Waddell, Carla Diane Waddell and Vicki Lynn Waddell to Benjamin Tyler Bailey and wife, Ashley Lorine Elizabeth Bailey, 22nd district, $246,000;
Vicki Lynn Waddell to Benjamin Tyler Bailey and wife, Ashley Lorine Elizabeth Bailey, 22nd district, $2,000;
Carla Diane Waddell to Benjamin Tyler Bailey and wife, Ashley Lorine Elizabeth Bailey, 22nd district, $2,000;
Herbert Heinze and wife, Catherine L. Heinze, to Audrey Willard, 18th district, $20,000;
Troy E. Cutshall to James Christopher Bales, 23rd district, $6,000;
Sarah J. Chesnut to Daniel P. Echols and Heather Renee Echols, 24th district, $315,000;
Glenn Ward to Sam Britton, 13th district, $48,000;
Robert T. Casteel and Jerrea Casteel, Jerry Casteel and Margaret Casteel, and Betty Casteel Cameron and Sam J. Cameron, to George M. Huisman and Diane L. Huisman, 10th district, $75,000;
Deborah Mullins, executrix of the estate of Sarah Rebecca Brown, and Deborah Ann Mullins and Scott Alan Brown, devisee’s of the last will and testament of Sarah Rebecca Brown, to Andrew D. Hampton and Katrina Hampton, 1st district, $199,500;
William D. Downs Sr. and Sofia A. Downs to Brian R. Hiatt and wife, Crystal Hiatt, 2nd district, $225,000;
June 24
Bobby Seaton to Kevin Scott Seaton and wife, Vivian Ann Seaton, 22nd district, no value listed;
Kevin L. Guinn to Tommy Davis and wife, Glenda Davis, 3rd district, $50,000;
Kim Neas to Hing K. Wong, 10th district, $159,900;
Brian D. Hagenburger and Karen Marie Hagenburger to McKinley Mock, 13th district, $135,000;
Stephanie Kensey Greer and Michael Greer to Andrew J. Starnes and Rachel E. Luttrell, 13th district, $167,000;
Joe W. Coleman and wife, Chrissy Anne Coleman, to Scott Allen Thomas, 25th district, $275,000;
Gary Randall Webb II to Gary Randall Webb II and Chelsie M. Webb, 25th district, no value listed;
June 25
Steven William Marshall and wife, Tiffany Heather Marshall, to Mark A. Stratton, 21st district, $22,000;
Norman J. Weems to Kurt Bessler and wife, Freda Bessler, 22nd district, $15,000;
Carla L. Arnold to Joel D. Douglas and wife, Lainie D. Douglas, 21st district, $216,000;
David M. Gray and Deborah L. Gray to John Oswalt and wife, Tamara Oswalt, 17th district, $374,900;
Leah Holt to Leah Holt and Kevin Foreman, 25th district, no value listed;
Steven A. Thomas and Teresa Thomas, trustees of the Steven A. Thomas living trust, to Heather D. Thomas, 22nd district, no value listed;
Steven A. Thomas and Teresa Thomas, trustees of the Steven A. Thomas living trust, to Kevin A. Thomas, 22nd district, no value listed;
Clyde Edward Ayers to Joetta Choice and Charles Choice, 3rd district, no value listed;
Michael R. Johnson to Blackburn Holdings, LLC, 1st district, #295,000;
Cheri M. Sluder and Sean K. Smith to Cheri M. Deihl, Sean K. Smith and Jeffrey W. Litten, 24th district, no value listed;
Weldon Shirey and Ealine Shirey, co-trustees of the Shirey Marketing Joint living trust, to Tiffany Q. Kolehmainen and Joseph D. Massi, 9th district, $142,000;
Kay Solomon Armstrong, Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court as special commissioner, to Jason Waddell and wife, Jamie Waddell, 10th district, $12,000;
Andy Novak and wife, Janie Novak, to Joshua V. Batson and Melissa A. Batson, 10th district, $296,500;
June 26
Ronald W. Woods, personal representative of the estate of Ruth S. Moss, to Frankie Hagan, 10th district, no value listed;
Jimmy Fillers to Michelle D. Alcorn, 19th district, $18,000;
Kayla Beth Gass to Charles McGaha, 12th district, $108,900;
Michael McNeese and wife, Laura McNeese, and Quint Bourgeois to Evan Andrew Whitton, 11th district, $119,900;
Beverly Kay Carter to Karen Cobble, subject to a life estate, 15th district, no value listed;
Gail Pugh and Lynn Sams to Gail D. Pugh, 8th district, $80,000;
David R. Gregory to David Allen Gregory, 4th district, $215,600;
David Ray Gregory to David Allen Gregory, 23rd district, $85,200;
David Ray Gregory to David Allen Gregory, 19th district, $229,500;
Jerry Mac Strom and Linda Gail Denney to Alonzo J. Bird Jr. and wife, Lori A. Bird, 10th district, $35,000;
Robert C. Seay and Chassity N. Seay to Demmetris Tyronne Baynham, 7th district, $9,000;
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Shawn Kenney and Joellen Kenney, 10th district, $90,001;
Sonny Marsh to Edward D. Miller Jr. and wife, Kathleen A. Miller, 9th district, $525,000;
H.M.S. Partnership to Edward Miller and wife, Kathleen Miller, 9th district, $45,000;
Jason I. Alderman and wife, Julie Alderman, to Peter D. Kendrick and wife, Geraldine Kendrick, 10th district, $239,900;
Alonzo Jacob Bird Jr. and Mary Anna Bird, Frances Carol Bird, Kimberly Rena Cox and Kema Regenia Cox Gregg to Randal C. Wilhoit and wife, Kimberly F. Wilhoit, 24th district, $200,000;
William R. Showalter and wife, A. Ann Showalter, to Susan Lynn Myers and husband, Donald R. Myers Jr., 10th district, $44,000;
John P. Cox to Charles D. Hart and wife, Dawn E. Hart, 23rd district, $16,000;
Todd Lanius and Sarah Elizabeth Lanius to Madalene P. Doane, 13th district, $155,000;
Orth Construction Company to William S. Carr and Tammy R. Carr, 13th district, $282,500;
Winford Gray and wife, Jeannine Gray, to Christy Shelton, 14th district, $245,000;
June 29
Adrienne R. Moncier-Hensley to Thomas D. Springfield and wife, Lucinda Springfield, 10th district, no value listed;
John Abbott and Carol Abbott to Anita K. Haight and Blaine R. Haight, 1st district, $325,000;
Brittaney D. Perkins and Scott A. Perkins to Valisha Danielle Howlett, 17th district, $95,000;
Winford Gray and wife, Jeannine Gray, to Anthony Shelton and wife, Christy Shelton, 14th district, $75,000;
Treva J. Crawford to Jacqueline K. Payne, 3rd district, no value listed;
Donald C. Hamilton, Robin H. Latham, Donnie E. Hamilton and Thomas A. Hamilton to James D. Jordan and wife, Mary Ann Jordan, 13th district, no value listed;
CPG Farms of Tennessee, LLC, to Jeffrey Brian and wife, Traci Mathes Holt, 17th district, no value listed;
Gaylon Vanhoose and wife, Louise Vanhoose, to the Secretary of HUD, 18th district, no value listed;
Brad Ellenburg to Alonzo J. Bird Jr., 10th district, $15,000;
Sam Britton to Joseph R. Carter and wife, Amanda J. Carter, 23rd district, $229,900;
Dennis Leab Ball, Virginia Kathern Thompson, William David Ball and Phil Allen Ball to Robert Keith Hipps and wife, Pamela J. Hipps, 14th district, $75,000;
Betty Penninger Brown to Jeffery L. Brown, 11th district, no value listed;
Joshua Douglas Carner and Alexa Renee Carner to Carson R. Becker, 13th district, $115,000;
Terry L. Ferguson to Richard Allen Fox and Teresa Ann Poore Fox, 13th district, $144,000;
Kent Allen Wilhoit and wife, Karen Denise Wilhoit, to Whitney Lashae Ricker, subject to a life estate, 18th district, no value listed;
Judi Crockett to David Crockett, 14th district, $10;
Michael T. Rubley and wife, Patricia L. Rubley to Harold O. Duggin and Wanda K. Brown, 9th districk, $8,430;
Marjorie Hawkins Hodges and Eleanor B. Hawkins to Kenneth B. Allison and wife, Janice E. Allison, 6th district, $8,000;
Teresa L. Wild and Amy L. Boyd to Douglas William Swick and wife, Rebecca L. Swick, 5th district, $599,000;
Scott Jackson to Samantha Marie Oliver, 22nd district, $12,500;
Rachel Carter Miller, custodian for Kevin F. Miller, to Kevin F. Miller, 2nd district, no value listed;
June 30
Melissa K. Shelton to Sarah Ann Tobie and husband, David Todie, 8th district, $120,000;
Sarah Ann Tobie to John A. Senuta and wife, Anna Marie Senuta, 5th district, $145,000;
Zackary Todd Neas to Hugo Camacho Garcia, 1st district, $12,500;
Richard M. Johnson and Patricia P. Johnson, holding a life estate, to Dustin T. Weller and Caroline G. Alonzo, 17th district, $112,000;
Floyd Leon Edwards to Gayle Shull, 14th district, $1,500;
Brenda Mercer to Allen Mercer, 22nd district, no value listed;
Cathy J. Beach to Nichael Lynn Shelton, subject to a life estate, 20th district, no value listed;
Beverly K. Sheffey to Patty Sue Thornton, 13th district, $105,000;
Melissa S. Ash to Joseph O’Ferrell, 23rd district, no value listed;
Joseph O’Ferrell to Natalia McCormack and Joshua L. McCormack, 23rd district, $250,000;
Brian Gall and wife, Robyn Gall, to Thomas Harlan Delany and wife, Debora Ann Delany, 3rd district, $38,000;
Paul Leonard McCray to Courtney Leifert, 13th district, $156,000;
Catherine J. Ward to HQ Investments, LLC, 10th district, $945,000;
Douglas L. Valente to Amethyst Moriah Crawford, 10th district, $104,900;
Michael Wayne Bernard and wife, Charlotte Kathy Bernard, to Timothy Jason Armstrong and Heather Michelle Armstrong Brasheras, subject to a life estate, no value listed;
Adam Jourdan to Jerry Thomas, 10th district, $19,900;
Leonard Hensley and wife, Tammy Hensley, to Roger Harris and wife, Marilyn Harris, 19th district, $62,200;
Andrew Martin Johnson and Lena M. Woods to Scott Randolph and wife, Alesha Randolph, 8th district, $70,000;
Johnson Greeneville II, LLC, to Crestview Commercial, LLC, 10th district, $2,250,000;
Natalie Carter Staiffer, custodian for Rachel Scarlett Staffier, to Rachel Scarlett Staffier, 2nd district, no value listed;
Rachel Carter Miller, custodian for Darrin K. Miller, to Darrin K. Miller, 2nd district, no value listed;
Jonathan W. Starnes to Christopher A. Brown, 16th district, $9,900;
Meacha Carol McGhee to Eric Alan Richardson and wife, Tamara Richardson, 17th district, $149,600;
Norman J. Weems to David Conley and wife, Sharon Conley, 22nd district, $15,200