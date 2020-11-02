The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for May 29 and June 9-19.
May 29
Michael Eric Jones and wife, Martha Elizabeth Jones to David Bryon McDonald, 17th dist, $65,000;
June 9
Herbert E. Isley Jr. and wife, Patricia G. Isley, to Danny Ray Morrow and wife, Carrie Ann Morrow, 12th district, $10,000;
Ronald McAmis and wife, Teresa McAmis, to Rob Holdway and wife, Kim Holdway, 17th district, no value listed;
Rob Holdway and wife, Kim Holdway, to Ronald McAmis and wife, Teresa McAmis, 17th district, no value listed;
LeAnn Edmondson Key and husband, Matthew Stephen Key, and Gary Edmondson to Eugene Edmond West Jr. and wife, Donna Lynn West, 3rd district, $275,000;
Travis Cooter to Shawn Elliott and Brandi Elliott, 13th district, $262,000;
Thomas C. Jessee and wife, Crystal Jessee, to Haden C. Scott and wife, Debra Scott, 10th district, $40,000;
Yoder’s Country Market to Yoder’s Country Market, 6th district, no value listed;
Douglas Watson to Hala E. Watson, 10th district, no value listed;
June 10
Jason P. Saylor and Shelly R. Saylor to Nicholas Dalton Kent and Rainey Dawn Kent, 10th district, $217,000;
Barbara J. Davidson to Lawrence M. Zubel and wife, Marie T. Zubel, 11th district, $415,000;
Gail Ann Woods to Jennifer Sue England and husband, William Donald Lee England, 6th district, $40,000;
Buford J. Cobble and wife, Dianne Cobble, to Dianna B. Thompson, 10th district, $100;
Debra Farmer Fanning to Elizabeth Ann Hall and Edward Allen Hall, 20th district, $220,000;
John R. Carter to Jonathon Jay Morgan, 11th district, $165,000;
Wayne D. Honeycutt to Luann Honecutt, 1st district, no value listed;
Robert Bailey and wife, Carla Bailey, trustees of the Robert and Carla Bailey living trust, to Christopher Bailey and wife, Sallie Bailey, 25th district, $135,000;
GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, Inc., to Steven Michael Myers and wife, Traci D. Myers, 10th district, $35,000;
June 11
Sammy Dean Fellers and wife, Tammy Inez Fellers, to Jay Casper and wife, Christine M. Casper, 1st district, no value listed;
Carol A. Ford to Shawn Lowe and wife, Catherine Lowe, 4th district, no value listed;
Rachel Warren and Jonathan Colyer to Brandon Lynn Sams, 20th district, $144,900;
Laura Slone Mize and Timothy Roy Mize to David Michael Burnette and Sarah K. Burnette, 20th district, $159,900;
Teresa Cummings and husband, Dewayne Cummings, to John R. Carter Jr. and wife, Jenna Carter, 11th district, $40,000;
June 12
Barbara Jean purkey and husband, Randall A. Purkey, to Sarbeen Willis and husband, Adam Willis, 20th district, no value listed;
Doloros Britton Horne to Doloros Horne, trustee of the Doloros Britton Horne trust, 20th district, no value listed;
Gregg Watson to Alsha C. Godfrey and Bryan B. Godfrey, 14th district, $455,000;
Judy A. West to Stacia Vaught, subject to a life estate, 12th district, no value listed;
James E. Christian to James E. Christian and Carla A. Dalton, 23rd district, no value listed;
Jason A. Knight and wife, Katie Jo Knight, to Johnny Vines and wife, Candy Vines, 25th district, $310,000;
Sara Weese, executrix of the last will and testament of Shields Dalton Jr., Michael Edwin Dalton, Sharon Dalton Collins and Vance Woods, individually and as devisees of the last will and testament of Shields Dalton Jr., to Aaron Wayne Smith, 20th district, $90,000;
James Gregg, personal representative of the last will and testament of Peggy Holt, to Garrett Taylor Franklin and Sarah Wells, 3rd district, $167,000;
Glenn Carter and wife, Shelby Carter, to Mary Ann Davis, 15th district, $12,000;
C.A. Gass to C.A. Gass and B.L. Gass, 19th district, no value listed;
Shirley Jean Cansler to Jonathan David Cravens, 6th district, $6,500;
C-S Land & Timber, LLC, to Bradley Naaman Brown and wife, Rebecca Katherine Brown, 11th district, $40,000;
James F. Metcalf and wife, Stella Metcalf, to Travis James Metcalf, 10th district, no value listed;
Rhonda Hensley to Troy C. Sawyers and wife, Cynthia L. Sawyers, 22nd district, $35,000;
June 15
Haskell E. Waddle and Dale D. Waddle to Richard Cannon Hughes III and wife, Donna Marie Hughes, 1st district, $50,000;
Noah Lavern Long and Eugene L. Mullett to Jeffrey A. Cobble, trustee of the Old Stage Irrevocable Living trust, 13th district, no value listed;
Joanne P. Carroll to Dav Outar, 17th district, $62,000;
Lester Green and wife, Eva Green, to Vanessa M. Baradari and husband Ramyar B. Baradari, 2nd district, $266,000;
Aaron L. Bible and wife, Ashley M. Bible, to Mina Alexander, Deborah B. Eskan and Carole L. Pfeilsticker, 2nd district, $154,000;
Freddy L. Wooten to David R. Bailey and wife, Sheila W. Bailey, 10th district, $100,000;
Erica Keev Ramsey to Aaron Matthew Hillyar, 1st district, no value listed;
Marty Jackson and Shirley Jackson to Johnny Lewis Roberts and Elizabeth Ann Dykes Roberts, 17th district, $18,000;
Rankin Long to Linda C. Moore, 10th district, $170,000;
June 16
Brad King to Sean O. Wheeler and wife, Wendi K. Wheeler, 1st district, $22,000;
Jack R. Gardin to Lucas Scott Gardin and Jacob Ryan Gardin, 20th district, no value listed;
Douglas A. Thayer to Weston R. Hensley and wife, April M. Hensley, 15th district, $170,000;
Jerry B. Kelker and John R. Carter Sr. to Rod Roderick, 15th district, $125,000;
Brad King to Glenn E. Coffey and wife, Diane L. Coffey, 1st district, $40,000;
Mary Elizabeth Hope to Brian Edward Neas, 2nd and 12th district, no value listed;
Mary Elizabeth Hope to Brad Allen Neas, 12th district, no value listed;
Jody I. Palm successor trustee of the Charlene F. Palm trust, to Federal National Mortgage Association, 10th district, no value listed;
James F. Comi Jr. and Jean E. Comi, co-trustees of the the Comi Family trust, to James B. Shanks and Linda A. Shanks, 10th district, $156,500;
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Chas Randell Ottinger, 14th district, $73,873;
Norman D. Cluley and wife, Ada Loraine Cluley, to Danny G. Cutshaw, Sherry R. Cutshaw and Daniel C. Cutshaw, 18th district, $7,800;
Dorothy Marie Keith Turberville to Jeremy E. Lutz and wife, Jessica R. Lutz, 11th district, $65,000;
Linda G. Grizzle and Mary Ruth Spears to Ralph David Solomon Jr. and wife, Kathy Key Solomon, 23rd district, $100,000;
Curtis Murphy to Gary Ross Styons and wife, Kelly Gore Styons, 22nd district, $82,500;
Shea P. Pitts to Shea P. Pitts, 14th district, $10;
Carolyn Ann Booker to Dustin R. Lynch and wife, Danielle Christine Lynch, 11th district, $80,000;
Jeffrey Todd Ricker and Montie Olivia Ricker to Mark Rucker and Kathleen Rucker, 10th district, $92,000;
June 17
Nellie Dolores Seay to Nellie Dolores Seay, trustee of the Nellie Dolores Seay revocable living trust, 25th district, no value listed;
H.M.S. Partnership to Hull and Marsh LLC, 9th district, no value listed;
Andrew Joseph Wolf and wife, Margaret Wolf, to Jason Douglas Kraeger and wife, Kimberly Ann Kraeger, 13th district, $143,000;
Vincent J. Corso II and Kim J. Corso to Marcia Lee Jennings, 22nd district, $23,000;
Blue Springs Village to Hallmark Blue Springs, 8th district, $1,255,000;
Blue Springs Village to Hallmark Blue Springs, 8th district, no value listed;
Sara Jo Seay, Leslie Edward Brown, Michael James Brown and Melinda Kay Brown, devisee of the last will and testament of Martha Mae Brown, to Deborah Diane Brown and Leslie Edward Brown, 9th district, no value listed;
Larry Hugh Jones to Steven Laube and wife, Leigh Ann Laube, 17th district, no value listed;
June 18
Johnny B. Thompson and wife, Anna Mae Thompson, to Thomas Willis and Amy Best, 21st district, $212,500;
Tamarah Miller to Miranda Myers, 10th district, $62,500;
Nick Susong and wife, Jennifer Susong, to Linda Pitts, 9th district, $225,000;
Wheels Real Estate, LLC, to JWilhoit Properties LLC, 13th district, $650,000;
Michael Allen Britton and wife, Lisa Michelle Solomon Britton, to Judith E. Lindsey, 10th district, $185,000;
Jamie P. Sams to Amber R. Sams, 10th district, no value listed;
James Estepp to Tiffani Estepp, 14th district, no value listed;
Karen Lipscomb to David Andrew Rednour and wife, Brittany Rednour, 18th district, $375,000;
Danny Scott and wife, Vicki Y. Scott, to Carla M. Combs, 14th district, no value listed;
William Henry Moss to Frankie Hagan, 10th district, $235,000;
Zak Neas to Michael Livings, 6th district, $1,000;
Debra L. Carpenter and husband Donald L. Carpenter, to Robert A. Anderson and Stephanie M. Anderson, 10th district, $245,000;
Walter Armstong and Ruth Armstrong to Sean V. Wolf and Pennie A. Wolf, 13th district, $99,900;
Doris Shepherd to Kaylon Joseph Shepherd, 12th district, no value listed;
June 19
CMH Homes, Inc., to Brian S. Morrow and wife, Beverly S. Morrow, 7th district, $264,900;
A.L. Blickem to K. Alan Wrathall and K. Ann Wrathall, 2nd district, no value listed;
Sue Cox, a/k/a Mettie Sue Phillips Cox, to Candis Deszarae Shaneal Barnette, 23rd district, $42,000;
William S. Nunnally, substitute trustee, to Gary Key, 24th district, $20,000;
Patty Thornton to Brieanna Nicole Schermock, 1st district, $87,000;
William Gary Jones to Joshua Jessee and wife, Melissa McCall, 15th district, $46,750;
Christy L. Garrett to Frank A. Garrett, 10th district, no value listed;
Patricia Ann Hinchman to Pamela Y. Stapleton, 10th district, no value listed;