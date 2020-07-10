The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for Mar 10-19.
March 10
Heritage Community Bank to Chasta Jaynes and William C. Shipley, 24th district, $33,000;
Janet C. Lemos to Robert P. Knox, 20th district, no value listed;
Pamela Dunn Bledsoe, personal representative of the last will and testament of Billy Gene Dunn Sr., to Billy Dunn Jr., 21st district, no value listed;
Donald Cutshaw to Kathy Boyd and Elaine Looney, 18th district, no value listed;
Linda Key to Travis Cooter, 15th district, $5,000;
Paul Bradley and Alice Faye Bradley to Terrance J. Brady, 6th district, $88,000;
Taylor Miller II and Russell Clifton Miller to Sandra G. Murphy, 10th district, $165,000;
March 11
James Eric Wise and Melissa Wise to Melissa Wise, 10th district, no value listed;
Jerry Samuel Thomas to Jerry S. Thomas and Bradley s. Higgins, 10th district, no value listed;
Joann Gilmartin to Matthew Miller, 12th district, $100,000;
Randall Weaver to Amy McDavid, 1st district, no value listed;
Pamela Rodgers and husband, Dale F. Rodgers Jr., to Rachael Ham and husband, Kyle Ham, 16th district, no value listed;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., to John Peter Mayer, 8th district, $64,000;
Janell Gosnell Patterson to David Salyer and wife, Kathy Salyer, 6th district, $60,000;
Mary Jo Blankenship Pierce to Pam Elizabeth Campbell Cox, 10th district, no value listed;
Ronnie Bible to Eric Daniel Shelton, 10th district, no value listed;
Tawana Sherrice Johnson to Eric Daniel Shelton, 10th district, no value listed;
Michael Sumner to Eric Daniel Shelton, 10th district, no value listed;
Michael Broillet to Miranda Broillet, 1st district, no value listed;
March 12
Michael Strange, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Teresa Hughes Strange, to E. Brad Strange, 10th district, $150,000;
Scott Winkle to Angella McClure, 23rd district, $52,040;
Justin Lynn Good to Chelsea Marie Good, 7th district, no value listed;
Christine C. Evans Williams to Mark Chaffin, Timothy Chaffin and David Chaffin, 7th district, no value listed;
Mark Chaffin, Timothy Chaffin and David Chaffin to Justin Cody Babcock and wife, Amanda Babcock, 7th district, $159,900;
Mark A. Broyles to Sarah J. Broyles, 9th district, no value listed;
Good Measure Real Estate, LLC, to Craig E. Emenaker and wife, Amy S. Emenaker, 22nd district, $64,000;
William Glea Waddle and wife, Patty J. Waddle, to Kelly N. Ricker, 1st and 22nd district, no value listed;
Janet C. Eastman to Janet Borden Eastman and Leslie George Eastman, trustees of the Janet and Leslie Eastman living trust, 22nd district, no value listed;
Johnny Carol Emmett to Kerry Emmett, 13th district, no value listed;
Vikki Woelke to Jason Woelke, 19th district, no value listed;
Bedford Transou and wife, Carol Transou, to Bedford T. Transou and wife, Carol Transou, trustees under the Transou living trust, 5th district, no value listed;
Bedford T. Transou and Carol G. Transou, trustees of the Transou living trust, and James R. Green and wife, Carol E. Green to James Michael Hill Jr. and wife, Laura Allison Hill, 8th district, $213,000;
Kevin Stratton to Louvena Stratton, 3rd district, no value listed;
Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, and Bryan R. Jones dba VBL Properties, and James Joseph to Duke Smith and wife, Sharon Smith, 9th district, $17,600;
March 13
Darin Wild to Lloyd William Burchell, 15th district, no value listed;
Douglas A. Wallace and Donna M. Stokley to Justin Lynn Good and wife, Chelsea Marie Good, 6th district, $143,000;
Rene Avila to Amilcar Mendez Sale, 4th district, $10,000;
Glenn R. Miller to Tamarah L. Miller, 10th district, no value listed;
Sam M. Britton to Connor L. Waters, Macy C. McNeese, 11th district, $165,000;
Larry Arnold Jessee and Mitcher Robinette Jessee to Paul S. Davidson and wife, Barbara J. Davidson, 11th district, no value listed;
Tina Annette Galli and Bobby R. Jones to Blair J. Ricker and wife, Karen S. Ricker, 8th district, $27,000;
Frances R. Brandon to Jason R. Brandon, Richard Brandon and Carla Shipley, subject to a life estate, 10th district, no value listed;
Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, to MidFirst Bank, 17th district, $50,700;
Norman Lamberth and Teresa L. Lambeth to Thomas L. Tyrrell and Lisa F. Tyrrell, 3rd district, $178,500;
Freddie Dean Ricker and wife, Joann Ricker, to Gary T. Baldwin and Judi A. Baldwin,m trustees of the Baldwin revocable living trust, 18th district, $75,000;
Donna J. Brown to Katrina S. Seabolt, 6th district, $75,000;
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., to Jason G. Kustra and Marta Iris Nunez, 6th district, $99,900;
Alan B. Gleason to Alan B. Gleason and Kelsey A. Trom, 12th district, no value listed;
John Kilday III to Osvaldo Borras and wife, Beatriz Corredeira, 12th district, $155,000;
March 16
Jane Lance to Elijah Albert Tillman and Jaye Tilleman, trustees of the Tillman revocable family trust, 1st district, $370,100;
Marianne Mason and wife, Marie Russell, to Katelyn M. Dugger and husband, Cameron T. Dugger, 1st district, $160,000;
Samuel Rex Garber, Patsy Sue Cogdell, Vickie Sharp and Michael Garber to Bobby E. Sharp, 23rd district, $45,000;
Kenny Trent Jr. and Olivia Merita Trent to Ronald Johnson and Rebecca Lynn Johnson, 6th district, $22,500;
Sandra L. Lefebvre and Mark D. Lefebvre to Reid Carter Boswell and Suzanne Marie Boswell, 3rd district, 439,000;
March 17
Conrad M. Cox, administrator for the estate of Millard Dwight Hunt, to David Shane McMurry and wife, Amy Faye McMurry, 15th district, $75,000;
Nancy Kesterson to William Troyer and Shelly Troyer, 11th district, $15,500;
Gary Lee Bright and wife, Phyllis Ann Bright, to Daniel Pitt and wife, Ashley Pitt, 15th district, $2,000;
Shelton Brothers, LLC, to Janet T. Henderlite, 23rd district, $110,000;
Charles Wells to Bruce Street Partners, 10th district, no value listed;
Bruce Street Partners to Jeremy G. Crum, Jimmie G. Crum and Jan G. Crum, 10th district, $1,050,000;
Jimmie Dunbar to David Dunbar, 1st district, no value listed;
Mike J. Hogan to David L. Smelcer and wife, Melissa M. Smelcer, 8th district, no value listed;
March 18
McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, substitute trustee, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, 4th district, $60,840;
Doyle Wayne Church to Patty Thornton, 1st district, $45,000;
Shannon L. Hinkle and wife, Valerie D. Hinkle, to David B. McCartney and wife, Lisa L. McCartney, 23rd district, $35,000;
Jason Carter to John M. Carter and wife, Tommye Carter, 6th district, no value listed;
Jason M. Carter to Cody L. Davis, 10th district, no value listed;
David K. Wilds and wife, Rebecca Y. Wilds, to Paul Martin Volkmar and wife, Susan Mary Volkmar, 13th district, $45,000;
Caleb A. Marshall and wife, Hannah S. Marshall, to Tim McCravey, 15th district, $184,000;
Terri Lynn Worley to Neil Warner and wife, Joan Warner, 22nd district, $114,000;
Joyce A. Reeves-Jones to Christopher D. Reeves-Jones, 16th district, no value listed;
Betty S. Byrne to Jodi Grasso, 3rd district, $210,000;
Jennie Grigsby Stewart to John Price and wife, Ella Price, 9th district, no value listed;
Donald Stephen Walters, William David Walters and Kathryn Walters Coleman to Betty Jane Johnson Walters, 22nd district, no value listed;
Betty G Johnson Walters to Dakota Packaging Solutions, LLC, 22nd district, $298,820;
Wayland M. Huff Jr. to Susan A. Huff, 5th district, no value listed;
March 19
Teresa L. Wild and Amy L. Boyd to Peter Micah Noll and wife, Audrey Renee Shoemaker, 5th district, $49.450;
Parkway Car Wash, Inc., to Michael Ray Brown, 19th district, $105,000;
Sharon Simmons Matthews and husband, Steven Gene Matthews, to Mathew Bowman and wife, Jessica Bowman, 15th district, $49,000;
Donna Groom to Matthew Bowman and wife, Jessica Bowman, 15th district, $33,000;
Leonard M. Kirkpatrick and wife, Kathy M. Kirkpatrick, to Mark M. Kirkpatrick and Lynn M. Monk, 24th district, no value listed;
David Dunbar to Teresa G. Johnson and husband, Michael R. Johnson, 1st district, no value listed;
Earlin W. Darnell and wife, Ada R. Darnell, to Nicholas Shaun Darnell, 9th district, subject to a life estate, no value listed;
Larry H. Jones, Vivian W. Jones and Bryan R. Jones to Raymond Becker, 9th district, $55,000;
Lynn Edward McCurry to Benjamin L. Tullock and wife, Sheena L. Tullock, 7th district, $100,000;
Samuel L. King, and Susan Jill Passey and Gary Lee Passey to Joan G. Godlewski and Ronaldewski, trustees of the Joan G. Godlewski living trust and Ronald c. Godlewski, and Joan G. Godlewski, trustt of the Ronald C. Godlewski living trust, 22nd district, $340,000;
Rebecca L. Mitchell to Rebecca L. Mitchell and Michael Lawrence Mitchell, 3rd district, no value listed;
Marshall C. Ricker to Marhall C. Ricker and Clark Orson Blumenstein, 14th district, no value listed;