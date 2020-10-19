The following real estate transfers were recorded in the office of Greene County Register of Deeds Joy Rader Nunnally for May 13-22.
May 13
Debbie J. Wilson and husband, Kennon Wilson, to LuAnne W. Roberts, 10th district, $180,000;
Mark Anderson to Glen E. Anderson, 10th district, no value listed;
Skylar Fleming to Justin Fleming, 1st district, $4,500;
Katherine F. Starnes to Jamey L. Starnes and wife, April M. Starnes, 11th district, $1;
Vivian R. Peake to David B. Peake, Susan P. Beddingfield and Stephen R. Peake, 14th district, no value listed;
Dewey H. Ambrose Jr. to Vicki Lynn Solomon, 13th district, no value listed;
Sandra L. Waye and husband, Robert D. Waye, to Robin Melanie Waye, Robert Dravin Waye, Rendall Deagan Waye, 6th district, no value listed;
Terry Dwayne Lunsford and Karen Elaine Nelson, devisees under the last will and testament of Willam Mack Lunsford, to Keith Russell, 6th district, $7,425;
Timothy Eli Cutshaw to David J. Beth and wife, Nancy J. Beth, 22nd district, $160,000;
May 14
Bobbie R. Manning and wife, Harriett E. Manning, to Derick Lynn Bowman and wife, Kimberly Michelle Bowman, 16th district, $6,500;
North Greene Development Corporation to Robert E. Bailey, 11th district, $66,000;
Robert H. Bailey to Town of Baileyton, 11th district, no value listed;
Gena G. Wexler to Austin Ray Davis, 9th district, $76,000;
Terry Allen Taylor and Jeffrey Paul Taylor, devisees of the estate of Bonnie K. Bruce, to Matthew B. Morelock and Casey N. Morelock, 14th district, no value listed;
May 15
Brenda S. Chalfant to Brian Welch, 13th district, $199,700;
Victor K. Conner, first successor trustee of the Oscar and Peggy Holt trust, to Jeff Holt, Jerry L. Holt, James A. Gregg, Linda S. Gammon and the congregational council members of St. James Lutheran Church who are Paula Smith, Chair, Pat Barnett, Vice Chair, and council members, Misty Jarnigan, Margaret Blazer, Roger Brown, Glenn Shakleford, Frankie Bowers, Beth Hembree, Jeanne Cutshaw and Pat Bonnett, 3rd district, no value listed;
Jeff Holt, Jerry L. Holt, James A. Gregg, Linda S. Gammon and the congregational council members of St. James Lutheran Church who are Paula Smith, Chair, Pat Barnett, Vice Chair, and council members, Misty Jarnigan, Margaret Blazer, Roger Brown, Glenn Shakleford, Frankie Bowers, Beth Hembree, Jeanne Cutshaw and Pat Bonnett to James Gregg, personal representative of the last will and testament of Peggy Holt, 3rd district, no value listed;
Jimmy Hill and wife, Lynette Hill, to Lawrence A. Claibourne and wife, Sara W. Claiborne, 13th district, $293,000;
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to David Bohannon and Angelia Story, 23rd district, $79,000;
Bobbie B. Manning Jr. to David Chaffin and wife, Wanda Chaffin, and Amanda Newell, 5th district, $10,000;
Carolyn Alexander and Steve Alexander to Nancy A. Broyles, 10th district, $150,000;
Alfred David Wright and wife, Freida W. Wright, to Arthur V. Youngblood III and Kevin B. Kinser, 10th district, $141,000;
Tyler Hall to Tyler James Hall and Sabrina Katherine Follmer, 24th district, no value listed;
Chad McGee to Ryan Nathan Hudson and Jessica Hudson, 11th district, $71,500;
Zachary Britton and Madilynn M. Britton to Tessa Renee Owens, 21st district, $125,000;
Richard L. Jones and Diane Jones to Ralph E. Tucker and Robin A. Black, 22nd district, $214,000;
Lynnell Wills to Michael A. Ricker and Kathryn G. Rohman, 14th district, $124,000;
James R. Cunningham and Myra R. Cunningham to Paula A. Johnson and Kevin B. Johnson, 23rd district, $520,000;
James B. Shackelford and wife, Wanda E. Shackelford, to Fred Nicholas Davis and wife, Angela M. Harrell Davis, 6th district, $48,000;
Willie Kate Kirk, Billy Joe Kirk, Brenda Helen Cox and Katherine G. Farley to Wanda Sue Seahorn, 5th district, no value listed;
Wanda Sue Seahorn to Robert M. Seahorn II, 5th district, no value listed;
Donnie W. Knight to Alfred Fox, 16th district, $190,000;
May 18
Katheryn Levee, individually and as trustee of the Freda M. Darling testamentary trust, to Stephanie Ann Drew and Robert Gerald Walker, 15th district, $225,000;
Katheryn Levee, individually and as trustee of the Freda M. Darling testamentary trust, to Ricky Joseph Delatte and wife, Ellen Faye Delatte, 15th district, $50,000;
Lynn B. Alexander, Lois A. Hall and Kimberly Connell to Kim L. Alexander, 25th district, $21,600;
K&D Real Estate Properties, LLC, to William P. Guy and wife, Sharon Guy, 13th district, $283,000;
David Thornburg and wife, Rebecca Thornburg, to Richard A. Peterson and wife, Barbara J. Peterson, 9th district, $214,900;
Margaret Rader, Harry Rader, Pearl Black and Earl Yokley, successor trustees, to Brenda L. Rader, Steve C. Rader, Wilma Ramona Rader Thacker and Clarita Marie Rader, 25th district, no value listed;
Trent Taylor to A&W Farms, LLC, 21st district, $24,000;
A&W Farms, LLC, to Jennifer Hinkle, 21st district, $28,000;
Ray E. Britt to John Necessary and wife, Teresa Necessary, 23rd district, $5,000;
Ray E. Britt to John Necessary and wife, Teresa Necessary, 23rd district, $24,000;
Dennis Winckler and wife, Judy Winckler, to Samuel A. Hansel and wife, Rachel Hansel, 3rd district, no value listed;
John P. Cox to Randall E. Murray and wife, Jennifer Murray, 23rd district, $62,000;
Thomas L. McLamb and wife, Jackie McLamb, to Betty C. Graybill, 10th district, no value listed;
Kimberly Michelle Jeffers to Megan Ann Jeffers, 15th district, no value listed;
Nina Darlene Shipley to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 13th district, $40,784.12;
James L. Amyx and wife, Sharon A. Amyx, to Sonya Daniels, 6th district, $40,000;
Larry D. Mullins and wife, Kathy Mullins, to Edward Grant Harrell and wife, Francesca Michels Harrell, 15th and 17th district, no value listed;
May 19
Promise Land Construction, Inc., to Hannah Noel Hammonds and husband, Joshua Nathan Hammonds, 17th district, $184,500;
Lynda J. Tucker to Ronald McAmis and wife, Teresa McAmis, 17th district, $84,000;
Billy J. Elkins and Christie Carter to Johnny Proffitt and wife, Linda F. Proffitt, 6th district, $65,000;
Billy J. Elkins and Christie Carter to Johnny Proffitt and wife, Linda F. Proffitt, 6th district, no value listed;
Sandra Gay Carter, executrix of the last will and testament of Curtis Lee Trentham, to Kevin L. Guinn, 3rd district, $44,620;
May 20
Sandra Sandlin Jackson to Cecil Hawkins and wife, Phyllis Hawkins, 16th district, $30,000;
Teresa L. Wild and Amy L. Boyd to Lucas Knight and wife, Valerie Knight, 5th district, $215,000;
Samuel Kirk and wife, Destiney Kirk, to Corinne King, 17th district, $147,000;
James Roy Warren and wife, Tracy Ann Warren, to Melvin Underwood, 9th district, $15,000;
Michael Joe Martin and Annette Martin to Eric Swanson and Christy Swanson, 23rd district, $249,500;
Edward Rice and Jeffrey Allen Rice to Ernest Julius Haddock and Marlene Haddock, trustees of the Haddock Family trust, 23rd district, $125,000;
May 21
Wanda N. Renner to Michael Richesin, subject to a life estate, 14th district, no value listed;
Harold D. Mays to Penni Janel Mays, 13th district, no value listed;
Peggy A. Buckner, personal representative of the estate of Lee V. Buckner, to Peggy A. Buckner, successor trustee of the Lee V. Buckner trust, 17th district, no value listed;
Peggy A. Buckner, successor trustee of the Lee V. Buckner trust, to Peggy A. Buckner, 17th district, no value listed;
Casaundra L. Sentelle to Jimmy Sentelle and wife, Minnie Sentelle, 7th district, $25,247.32;
Loretta M. Furchess to Scott Lynn Furchess, subject to a life estate, 20th district, no value listed;
Joy L. Garber to Nikoli Xavier Trent, 8th district, $50,000;
Maria Solorzano to Mary L. Campbell, 5th district, $68,000;
Sherman Andrew Wampler and wife, Pamela Ruth Wampler, and Sherman Adam Wampler and wife, Leslie Ann Wampler, to Kevin McAmis and wife, Carolyn McAmis, 24th district, $36,000;
Dallas Hicks to Donald Banks and John Cameron Banks, 6th district, $10,000;
Hayden L. Foulks to Jonathan E. Bailey, 10th district, $110,000;
May 22
Philip L. Robinson, substitute trustee, to Vancerbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 22nd district, $106,187.72;
Eleanor S. Heininger, trustee of the Erwin C. Heininger family trust, to Eleanor S. Heininger, individually, 9th district, no value listed;
Carl Morgan and wife, Athlynn Morgan, to Robert Underwood and wife, Tressa Underwood, 22nd district, $60,000;
Michael Richards to Larry H. Jones and wife, Vivian W. Jones, and Bryan R. Jones, DBA VBL Properties, 4th district, no value listed;
Marie Gunter to Gary Ross Styons and wife, Kelly Gore Styons, 22nd district, $150,000;
Jerry Jason Brown to Stephen Knipp and Mikeala Anne Dodson, 20th district, $148,000;
Jeremy Duck and wife, Jody Duck, to Justine M. Beaulieu, 15th district, $179,900;
Ronald K. Colyer to Aaron Colyer and wife, Angie Colyer, 5th district, $6,000;
Billy J. McCamey to Lisa McCamey, 10th district, no value listed;
Timothy S. Tweed and wife, Jo Edna Tweed, to Jonah I. Brown and wife, Ashlyn T. Brown, 2nd district, $98,500;
Ricky Earley to Terri Earley, 23rd district, no value listed;
Roy Lane to Brian K. Pate and wife, Melissa A. Pate, 4th district, $9,400;
Melisa Kay Brown to Timothy Purkey, 12th district, $50,000