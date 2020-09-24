Quarterback Carson Quillen ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Greeneville defeated Vance 24-0 on Wednesday.
Quillen finished with 155 yards rushing on 15 carries, including TD runs of 16, 33 and 12 yards.
Quillen completed five of nine passes for 91 yards, including a 33-yard TD toss to Isaac McGill, and was intercepted one.
Maddox Bishop ran for 60 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 42 yards for Greeneville.
Drew Armbrister led Greeneville's defense with seven tackles. Noah Murry had four, and Brayden Weems and McGill each had three.