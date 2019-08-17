Greeneville-Greene Humane Society Adoption Center staff were going about their routine day recently when the lobby door opened and suddenly made the day a bit more interesting.
In walked Principal Randy Wells and Bookkeeper Ginger Crawford, from the Greene Technology Center, our neighbors across the street. They had a tiny, frail, black and white kitten.
It was immediately obvious that the young kitten had a severe injury on its chest and also appeared to be starving, and it was quickly determined that the pitiful little boy needed immediate medical attention.
Within minutes Adoption Center staff not only got the kitten to Animals West Veterinary Hospital, but had also given the kitten a name. His new name would be Randy — in honor of GTC Principal Randy Wells who brought the kitten to the Adoption Center.
While at Animal’s West Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Amanda Greer discovered that Randy had a laceration on his bony chest that had become severely infected. Randy’s wound was cleaned and Dr. Greer started him on an antibiotic regimen.
What we thought was probably a sore that had become infected, and possibly had a warble, was a laceration that was infected. Randy ended up staying a week in the hospital before being allowed to return to our Adoption Center.
When Randy’s hospital time came to an end, Adoption Center staff were happy to see that Randy’s neck was healing beautifully — and that he had gained weight.
We want to thank everyone who helped save little Randy: the students and school staff who found him and brought him to us, our Adoption Center staff who cared for him and took him to to the veterinarian’s office, Dr. Amanda Greer who treated his injuries and made him healthy again.
I also want to give a heartfelt thank you to our Humane Society supporters. It is only through your continued support that we can care for helpless, homeless dogs and cats just like Randy. You are the lifeblood of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
To make a donation for Randy’s care and become a member of the Humane Society, mail your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, visit us at the shelter, call 423-639-4771 or go online at gchumanesociety.com/donate/
Randy can be visited in our lobby after noon from Tuesday through Saturday.
He is happy, healthy and receiving the love he deserves at our Adoption Center.
Happy Saturday!