Each of the past three years, South Greene has traveled to Meigs County. And each time, the Rebels have left with a loss.
The Rebels are looking for something different this time as the two 12-0 teams meet on Friday in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
“We’ve gone down there the last years, and each year they were better than us,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “This year we feel like we can beat this bunch, but we are going to have play our best four quarters.
"I don’t think this one will be too big four us. We have played in some big games this year. I think we have to put those previous games out of our mind and believe that we can beat this bunch. We have to go in with a positive mentality.”
Not only will it be two undefeated teams squaring off on Friday, but it will be two Class 2A Mr. Football finalists going head to head.
South Greene quarterback Luke Myers is coming off a week where he ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns against Rockwood, and Meigs County running back Will Meadows ran for 119 yards and four touchdowns against Hampton.
“That was great to see Luke get that honor on Tuesday,” Jones said. “He’s the first one from South Greene to be up for that award, and we feel he has a shot to win it. It will be neat to see him go up against another Mr. Football finalist on Friday. It’s rare that you see that at this stage. It’s going to be special to see what these two finalists can do against each other.”
Meadows is not the only player the Rebels will have to be looking out for on Friday night. Quarterback Logan Carroll had a big game last week in a 49-34 win over Hampton. He ran for 207 yards on 22 carries and scored twice while throwing for 135 yards and another touchdown.
“They have a really good quarterback and running back combo,” Jones said. “They will use the quarterback power. They are going to run behind their big line. We are going to have to play really well on defense to stop both of them. I think if we can control the ball on offense that will help us.”
The Rebels want to make sure Myers is a focus of their offensive game plan, like he has been all year, but Jones thinks the short passing game will be key on Friday. He wants to see Corey Houser, Chandler Fillers and Preston Bailey catching the ball near the line of scrimmage and then making plays with their feet.
“Luke has to be Luke this week,” Jones said. “We know they are going to try stop him, so we have to figure out the best way to use him. We have put in some different stuff this week to use him different. Then we have to use what they give us. We think that will be the short passing game, and we have to turn that into our run game.
"Even more I think we need to control the clock. We’ve been a quick score team, but we want to keep their offense off of the field.”
South Greene’s season has already been historic with the Rebels going 12-0 for the first time and advancing to the quarterfinals for the second time in school history.
With a win on Friday, South Greene would become the first of the four Greene County schools to ever advance to the semifinals.
“It would be huge to be the first team to make the semifinals,” Jones said. “Two years ago when we made it to this round for the first time, that was huge for those guys. This would be even bigger. It’s a chance to practice on Thanksgiving, and that is something no one from South Greene has done.”
Both teams enter Friday night with three common opponents on their schedules. Last week, the Rebels beat Rockwood 35-3 while Meigs County beat Rockwood 67-21 on Sept. 18. Last week, Meigs County beat Hampton 49-34 while South Greene beat Hampton 35-31 on Oct. 16. In the first round of the playoffs, South Greene beat Cumberland Gap 35-0 while Meigs County beat Cumberland Gap 46-0 on Sept. 4.
South Greene plans to break up the more than two hour road trip by stopping to do a walk through at Knoxville Catholic prior to the game.