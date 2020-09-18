Implementation of the Communities that Care program to promote positive youth development continues, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.
Linda Flanagan, CTC program facilitator and program assistant at UT Extension, updated coalition members during a virtual meeting of the group.
The coalition also heard from a staff member at Willow Ridge, a substance abuse residential treatment facility in Johnson City, about the effects of COVID-19 on those in recovery and coping with mental health issues.
Amy Brooks of Willow Ridge said the recovery community is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited access to 12-step meetings and in-person counseling.
“We see once they get out of treatment, there’s an increase in relapse,” along with other mental health issues, Brooks said.
With restrictions imposed by the pandemic, “We are not able to provide that personal connection,” Brooks said.
Willow Ridge is operated in conjunction with Frontier Health. It has 19 residential treatment beds for women over 18 years old with addiction or co-occurring mental health needs.
All Centers for Disease Control-recommended protocols are taken to protect Willow Ridge residents from contracting the virus, including social distancing, temperature checks and other screen practices, Brooks said.
To date, only one Willow Ridge resident has tested positive for the coronavirus. Brooks said that individual was placed in private housing provided by Frontier Health, completed her 14-day quarantine and was able to complete treatment.
While mental health and treatment options are limited because of the virus, the need for services has only increased during the pandemic.
“(Some clients) are getting further into their addiction,” Brooks said.
There is a lengthy waiting list for admission to facilities like Willow Ridge and there is currently a six-week waiting period for available beds, Brooks said.
Individuals with mental and emotional challenges caused by the coronavirus can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
CTC PROGRAM MOVES FORWARD
The CTC program works at reducing risk factors and enhancing protective factors among youth, and has proven effective elsewhere. It is offered in Greene County through a PROMPT grant, which stands for Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse through Partnerships & Training.
The grant was awarded to the University of Tennessee through the USDA and involves joint efforts with partnering institutions in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Health to combat the opioid crisis in Tennessee, including Greene County Extension, where Flanagan is a program assistant.
Flanagan said the CTC board includes members from a coalition of groups working to implement it in Greene County through a five-stage process.
Flanagan said CTC Community Board members are currently in Phase 3 of a five-phase process, which involves developing a community profile through resource assessments. She said the purpose of the profile is to identify prevention priorities, along with gaps in the current response to those priorities.
County schools and community health group coordinators are part of that process, Flanagan said.
Flanagan said in an email after the meeting that organization efforts are being done virtually due to the pandemic, but added progress is being made.
“The current status looks promising, and we are fortunate to have members who are enthusiastic and willing to give their time to this,” Flanagan said. “So far, this is all being done virtual, which is a change from how the program has been done in the past with in-person workshops, but it’s going well.”
Potential risk factors for health and behavioral problems serving as “predictors of problem behavior in adolescence” will be determined as part of the plan to implement the program.
They include the availability of drugs and firearms, economic status and history of family related conflicts.
A community action plan will be created using information specific to Greene County, Flanagan said.
Anyone interested in serving on the CTC board can contact Flanagan at Lflanagan@utk.edu.