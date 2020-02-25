Weather Alert

...WINTRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE FAR EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA FOR LATE WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... RAIN WILL DEVELOP WEDNESDAY AS A FRONTAL BOUNDARY MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. THE PERIODS OF RAIN WILL CHANGE OVER TO SNOW LATE WEDNESDAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED AT OR ABOVE 2500 FEET ACROSS THE FAR EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHEST PEAKS OF THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING ACROSS HIGHER ELEVATIONS ROADS. ACROSS THE PLATEAU, AND LOWER ELEVATIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE, LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.