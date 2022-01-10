JOHNSON CITY — The Executive Committee of the First Tennessee Development District has named Susan Reid interim executive director of the FTDD. Reid’s appointment to her previous post follows the retirement of former executive director Chris Craig.
Reid brings nearly 45 years of experience to the role and will oversee operations of the region’s economic development organization while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement, according to a news release. FTDD Board Chair and Mayor of Washington County Joe Grandy expressed gratitude to Craig for his 28 years of service with the district and went on to add, “Susan Reid steps back in to this role at a critical time in Northeast Tennessee, with ARPA Funds, CARES Act dollars, and vital grant programs. The FTDD is an integral part of the region’s economic growth. We know the staff, many of whom worked alongside both Craig and Reid, will not miss a beat as they continue to push the region and projects that benefit the Northeast Tennessee forward.”
Reid expressed gratitude for the committee’s confidence in her to lead the FTDD during the transition, and also added that she looks forward to returning to a role that brought her so much joy and valuable experiences in her career.
For questions related to the First Tennessee Development District, please contact Director of Special Projects Mark Stevans at mstevans@ftdd.org.