5 Years
Emily Hester doubled home the tying and winning runs in game one before hitting a three-run homer in game two as Tusculum softball swept Queens, 3-2 and 11-2.
10 Years
Cody Coffman and Aaron Guinn recorded three hits each to lead 13th-ranked Tusculum baseball past Brevard 9-7 to complete a three-game sweep.
25 Years
Josh Norton batted 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, helping Chuckey-Doak take down North Greene 12-0. Scott Jaynes, Matt Myers and Josh Kite all doubled for the Knights. Richard Barkley doubled for North Greene.