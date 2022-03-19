5 Years
North Greene baseball improved to 2-0 in district play with a 3-1 win over University High. Matthew Page struck out 10 in his two-hit effort while Wes Dotson, Austin Porter and Elijah Sauls all singled in a run.
10 Years
Brad Keselowski led a career-best 232 laps, holding off Daytona 500 winner Matt Kenseth late to win the 2012 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
25 Years
Adam Wampler and Keith Weber (2 runs) each batted 2-for-3, helping the Greeneville baseball team fight off Morristown West 6-5. Jim Williams struck out seven in the win.