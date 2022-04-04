5 Years
Emilee Starnes pitched a four-hit shutout and the North Greene bats erupted in a 15-0 win over Cloudland. Abby Weems, Megan Whaley and Megan Kirk all had three hits.
10 Years
Chuckey-Doak scored three goals in the second half to get a 3-0 win at Union County. Leon Pelikan, Collin Gallagher and Giovanni Jimenez each found the the back of the net.
25 Years
Jason Frazier tossed a no-hitter and West Greene baseball erupted on offense in an 18-0 win over Cosby. Shane Ray went 3-for-3, while Chris Ward hit a triple and a double.