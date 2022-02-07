5 Years
The New England Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl LI. Tom Brady went 43-of-62 for 466 yards and two touchdowns. James White scored the winning touchdown in overtime.
10 Years
Landon Duncan scored 20 points, helping the Greeneville boys defeat Claiborne 59-52. Trevor Ford (15) and Jacob Cobble (10) also hit double figures. Chandler Christopher scored 24, with Baylie Foulks and Selena Leon both scoring 10 as the Lady Devils won 72-56.
25 Years
Brett Favre threw for 246 yards and two scores, and Desmond Howard’s 99-yard kickoff return helped seal Super Bowl XXXI for the Green Bay Packers, 35-21 over the New England Patriots.