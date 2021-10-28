5 Years
The Greeneville boys cross country team won the Region 1 cross country meet, led by an individual runner-up finish from Will Cronin (17:04.8). Ryland Jones, Alex Haffcke and Grayson Reed earned All-Region honors as well.
10 Years
North Greene football clinched its first winning season with a 21-6 win at Hancock County. Chance Marr threw a 21-yard touchdown to Matthew Weems before scoring on a 1-yard run. After a Tyler Bailey field goal, Mason Early scored from 16 yards.
25 Years
Greg Ryan threw for 238 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns, going to Greg Johnson and B.J. Adigun, as No. 14 ETSU upset No. 8 Furman 21-19. Brandon Walker rushed for 134 yards, and his fourth-quarter TD made the difference.