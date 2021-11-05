5 Years
Andre De Giorgi scored two goals, the second lifting Tusculum to the 2016 SAC men’s soccer championship with a 2-1 win over LMU. De Giorgi’s second goal came with 1:43 left in the second overtime.
10 Years
The Greeneville boys cross country team edged Greenbrier 117-121 to claim the TSSAA Class A-2A state championship. Sophomore Wesley Pectol finished third (16:36.37), and junior Wesley King took 15th (17:08.63) to earn All-State honors. The Lady Devils finished state runners-up.
25 Years
Peyton Manning passed for 362 yards and two touchdowns, leading No. 6 Tennessee past South Carolina 31-14. Andy McCullough and Joey Kent caught Manning’s TD passes, while Jay Graham and Peerless Price each ran for a score.