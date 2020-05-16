Remote School's Out May 16, 2020 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments For Daniel Lewis, COVID-19 Illness Provided Perspective Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) 2 Shootings Remain Under Investigation Cody Seay (Died: May 7, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.