Following are basic requirements approved by the Tennessee Supreme Court for operation in the 3rd Judicial District of circuit courts, chancery courts, criminal courts, sessions courts and juvenile courts.
Each court was asked to submit its own reopening criteria, but the following requirements will be observed in all courts: Public access to the courthouses is limited to one entrance. At that entrance, courthouse security personnel will have use no-contact thermometers to take an individual’s temperature. Anyone with a fever greater than 100.4 degrees will be turned away. Security personnel will also ask questions to those attempting to enter the courthouse about their health situation. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be turned away.
No jury trials will be held until further order of the state Supreme Court. Proper social distancing and sanitary practices for those waiting for in-court proceedings will be observed. The number of people in a courtroom, exclusive of the judge, court personnel, and court security, shall not exceed 10 “unless justice so demands and that only in exceptional circumstances,” the approved plan says.Judges must “maximize the use of telephonic and video hearings as they have been doing in addition to resuming in-person hearings.”
